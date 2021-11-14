In December 2020, minutes after being injected, Tiffany Doves RN collapsed while speaking at her hospital’s Pfizer “Vaccine” promotion event. She’s been missing since. Do you recall this footage of Tiffany Dover RN collapsing after being injected with Pfizer’s experimental Covid-19 biologic in 2020, while filming a promotion for the injection?

What happened to Tiffany? Did she really just faint? Is she alive?

In this article, John Platinum Goss explores the disappearance of Tiffany Dover, her suspected death following the Pfizer injection, massive funding behind the scenes, and a high stakes cover up:

