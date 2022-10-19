In Italy, the dying did not spread like an infections, rather it appears to have been turned on in some governmental regions by their covid 19 policies.

Look at how the March 2020 spike in “covid” deaths in certain municipalities in Italy all began simultaneously:

This is not the picture of an infectious disease spreading. Instead the increased dying in Italy in March 2020 just began simultaneously in certain municipalities, it “respected” their municipal borders (infections don’t do that), and correlated with covid policies imposed in those regions. SO what really caused the massive deaths in March 2020 in Italy that rendered us all afraid and compliant with the covid agenda being imposed on us?

Thanks Johnathan Engler and PANDA for this research.

Source

Articles: