The German Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis is an international network of more than sixty: scientists, medical doctors, mathematicians, lawyers and others who have committed to in depth laboratory analysis of the so-called covid-19 “vaccines”, and to reporting their findings to the public.

Working in multiple laboratories and countries, the group has analyzed Moderna, BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZenica and Johnson and Johnson so-called ¨vaccines¨ and the blood of persons who have been injected with them. They have utilized: Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Mass Spectroscopy (MS), Inductively Coupled Plasma Analysis (ICP), Bright Field Microscopy (BFM), Dark Field Microscopy (DFM) and Live Blood Image Diagnostics, as well as analysis of images using Artificial Intelligence.

Here is a very short summary of their findings:

1

Metallic foreign bodies. Metallic objects were found in all Pfizer and Astrazenica vials studied, and some Johnson and Johnson vials . The Comirnaty vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer exhibits the highest amount of unusual structures.

2

X-ray spectroscopy reveals undeclared elements

Many undeclared substances including metals of varying levels of toxicity were found. AstraZenica, BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna contained:

Alkali metals caesium (Cs) and potassium (K)

alkaline earth metals calcium (Ca) and barium (Ba)

transition metals cobalt(Co)

iron(Fe)

chromium(Cr) and titanium(Ti)

rare earth metals cerium(Ce) and gadolinium(Gd)

and the mining metal aluminum(Al)

the elements silicon(Si) and sulphur(S).

None of these ingredients were declared by the manufacturers; they are literally not included in the ingredients list. The manufacturers have refused to respond to any questions regarding these substances in the injections. They are present in amounts that exceed accidental contamination as the plausible source. The toxin antimony was also found in both Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer vials.

3

Dark-field microscope image of the blood sample of a “vaccinated” person

A. Injected persons have 100% consistently altered blood as seen with live cell dark field microscopy. This includes impeded blood flow with red blood cells sticking to each other, even to the extreme of “rouleaux formation”; and profoundly decreased red blood cell stability and survival.

B. Simple programmable artificial intelligence was able to 100% consistently distinguish between the blood of “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” individuals. This is concerning in terms of people physically suffering with damaged blood; and in terms of the capacity for injection enforcers to determine “vaccine” status with a simple automated test on one drop of blood.

4

Crystalline formations are found in the blood of test subjects vaccinated with Comirnaty (BioNTech/Pfizer)

Various crystalline structures appear in all injected persons’ blood. They are present in amounts far too abundant to have simply been injected; so they must have formed in the body as a result of the injections. There are two main types: cholesterol crystals and salt crystals. One explanation for the abundant and large cholesterol crystals in the blood, is the pegylated nanoparticles’ and spike proteins´ erosive effects on the intimal layer of blood vessels. As the inner cells that line the victims´ blood vessels are eroded, fragmenting of atherosclerotic plaques is predictable. This likely releases the plaques’ cholesterol into circulation where it then forms cholesterol crystals throughout the blood stream. Injection induced organ damage, particularly of the liver, may also have a role in the generation of these pathological cholesterol crystals.

5

Lipid nanoparticle Delivery of mRNA

There is a strong and consistent correlation between the quality of nanoparticles in each ¨vaccine¨batch and the degree of death and adverse events associated with that batch. In other words: the more effectively the mRNA is delivered into the victims’ cells , the more likely they are to suffer or die. This now provides us with at least one strong explanation for the variation in carnage between batches; perversely, higher quality production produces a more lethal bioweapon.

6

No graphene oxide or microcomputer chips were detected in any of the vials that were analyzed by this group

As the group explains in their report (which I highly recommend reading), they are reporting their findings anonymously to avoid the dangers and persecution that many scientists and doctors (including myself) experience for exposing covid truths to the public. However two of the scientists: Microbiologist and Gain of Function expert Dr Sabine Stebel PhD and physicist Dr. H. PhD, decided to take the risk and presented the groups´ findings to the World Council for Health General Assembly on September 5, 2022. Here is Dr Stebel´s 10 minute concise report which is followed by Q and A with both herself and Dr Hammel responding.

Dr Sabine Stebel has a degree in Biology from the University of Freiburg in Germany, specializing in Cell Biology, Microbiology and Immunology. She has a PHD in genetics and Gain of Function. She has worked in the pharmaceutical industry, but has never become fully embedded due to her ethical nature.

The full preliminary report from the German Working Group is very well written for all to read and understand. It is abundant with exceptional microscopic images, and excellent explanations of the science and techniques behind the findings.

SUMMARY OF PRELIMINARY FINDINGS

