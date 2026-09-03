In this section of an interview with Ken Drysdale, we discuss the Allison Inquiry, the origins of the National Citizens Inquiry, and why grassroots action becomes necessary when public institutions become illegitimate. The conversation also addresses the need to remain united, despite the constant attempts to divide us.

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About Ken Drysdale

Ken Drysdale is a professional engineer, entrepreneur, author, and public speaker with more than four decades of experience in business leadership. He served on the National Citizens Inquiry from 2023 to 2025.

He is also a co-founder of Manitoba Stronger Together, a grassroots organization focused on civic education and advocacy. Through public forums, educational programs, candidate training, and community initiatives, MST aims to equip citizens to participate more effectively in politics while pushing for greater transparency and accountability in government.

Visit Manitoba Stronger Together

Public institutions have repeatedly failed to deliver meaningful accountability, making independent citizen-led inquiries a necessary democratic safeguard.

The National Citizens Inquiry was formed after governments, regulators, and the courts failed to properly investigate or address the concerns raised during the COVID-19 response. It remains the gold standard for public accountability right now.

The Allison Inquiry offers a direct channel to place evidence before Members of Parliament and Senators who are themselves “vaccine” injured, but have not made the connection.

Grassroots participation forms the core of a healthy democracy; citizens must get involved rather than abandoning the work solely to governments or experts.

Witnesses who testified before the National Citizens Inquiry showed real courage, and their decision to speak publicly despite personal risk played a key role in raising public awareness.

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