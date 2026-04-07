Why We Must Keep Talking About COVID
A conversation with TruthTalk on medicine, science, accountability, and what still lies ahead
Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with with Corri and Allan Hunsperger at TruthTalk for an important and timely discussion. They asked a question I hear more and more often:
“Why do you keep talking about COVID?”
It’s a fair question. Many people are tired. Many want to move on. But as I explain in this conversation, there are critical reasons why we cannot simply turn the page. This discussion touches on trauma, accountability, the state of medicine, and what it will take for humanity to move forward with clarity and strength.
Thank you to TruthTalk for hosting this important conversation.
Please consider supporting our ongoing work to restore human rights, uphold informed consent, and care for those who have been harmed. You can help by making a one-time donation or by becoming a paid Substack subscriber.
We have been through global trauma
What the world experienced was not just a public health event. It was a period of mass psychological, social, and medical trauma affecting billions of people.
Many naturally want to avoid revisiting it. That is human. But healing does not come from avoidance. It comes from understanding.
Avoiding the past ensures its repetition
If we do not carefully examine what happened, we leave ourselves and future generations vulnerable.
We witnessed:
The erosion of human rights
Suppression of medical treatments
Coercion in medical decision-making
Widespread propaganda and misinformation
These are not minor issues. They are foundational failures that must be addressed.
The consequences are ongoing
This is not a closed chapter. We are now living in the aftermath:
Chronic illness and emerging health conditions
Ongoing medical uncertainty
Continued development of similar technologies
Expanding institutional power structures
The situation is evolving. The story isn’t at its end.
Accountability remains absent
One of the most concerning realities is the lack of meaningful accountability.
Without accountability:
Trust cannot be restored
Systems cannot be corrected
Justice cannot be served
And without justice, the same patterns will repeat.
Mankind is Awakening
Despite everything, there is reason for cautious optimism. I am seeing:
More people questioning narratives
Greater awareness of institutional failures
A shift toward personal responsibility and independent thinking
Stronger communities forming outside traditional systems
Even within medicine, some are beginning to re-evaluate what has occurred.
The path forward is not passive
We cannot wait for institutions to fix themselves. Moving forward requires:
Personal responsibility for health and decisions
Community-based solutions
Independent education and critical thinking
Courage to face uncomfortable truths
This is an active process, not a passive one.
Final Thoughts
I would much rather return to a quiet life of practicing medicine and spending time with family. But the reality is this:
The threat is not over, and the work is not finished.
If we truly care about our children, our communities, and the future of human freedom, we must remain engaged, informed, and courageous. Thank you to the TruthTalk team for hosting this important conversation.
Please consider supporting our ongoing work to restore human rights, uphold informed consent, and care for those who have been harmed. You can help by making a one-time donation or by becoming a paid Substack subscriber.
This is a very important conversation and the economic, social, physical and significant psychological harms that were done to us that should and must never be forgotten. Without accountability and restitution it is virtually impossible to move on. I’m not sure how best to go about achieving the “outcome” we need but here are a few thoughts.
One is we can start with a “headline” like:
The Mandate for Transparency: Beyond Statistics to the Human Heart of the Crisis
True health reform (as envisioned by movements like MAHA, the health freedom movement in Canada, etc) cannot begin with a collective amnesia. We now know there is an institutional push to 'move on' and 'forgive and forget'. That is not an act of healing but it is a calculated effort to insulate the architects of the last six years from accountability.
Thank goodness for efforts like yours, the National Citizens Inquiry, the World Council for Health, Canada Health Alliance and other initiatives that have documented so much of the what and how the nasty things were done.
The obvious challenge is refusing the normalization. It’s as important to analyze the 'what' as it is to continue dissecting the 'why' and ‘how’ in order to understand that the destruction of local economies, the severance of social bonds and the imposition of isolation. These were not unfortunate side effects, but deliberate features of a strategy designed to fracture human agency.
The systematic orchestration of psychological distress, the social isolation, the weaponization of fear and the forced severance of human connection are not merely policy failures; it was all a calibrated effort to break individual spirit. What was once dismissed as "conspiracy" is now increasingly recognized as an intentional mechanism of control.
When the state mandates the destruction of community and replaces trust with surveillance, the resulting trauma is profound and generational. Addressing this requires a dismantling of the narrative that these measures were "necessary" or "science-based."
Naming names, rather than generic institutions, is critical. Institutions, governments and organizations do not commit crimes any more than a machine gun does. It’s the person and people behind the gun that pulls the trigger that must shoulder responsibility. It’s fair to assume that villains like Bill Gates, Bonnie Henry, Anthony Fauci, Justin Trudeau, David Eby and many, many more (that got extremely rich or richer, more powerful, etc) know they’re villains but the lesser known villains at organizations like the behavioural scientists at Impact Canada also need to be exposed too.
Discussing the psychological trauma of the human experience offers everyone a visceral reality that cannot be ignored. While data and statistics provide the framework, it is the lived trauma of families and the profound damage inflicted upon our children that reveal the true cost of these policies. To break through the state-sanctioned fog, we must continue to demand a full, transparent accounting of the trauma inflicted upon people. Without this reckoning, there is no restoration of trust and no path toward a genuinely healthy future.
Why we must keep talking about covid is important for many reasons, but most importantly the push for "moving on" is nothing but a defensive maneuver by the establishment and those individuals that were at the centre of it. It is a cover-up by those that refuse to search for, discover and tell the truth.
The social isolation and economic destruction foisted on everyone remain intentional acts of statecraft. Those actions were deliberate and anything but accidental outcomes of panic or compassion. If “they” didn’t know it’s only reasonable they “ought” to have known.
By continuing to talk about covid it forces the perpetrators to confront the actual, human-level consequences of their decision-making.