Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with with Corri and Allan Hunsperger at TruthTalk for an important and timely discussion. They asked a question I hear more and more often:

“Why do you keep talking about COVID?”

It’s a fair question. Many people are tired. Many want to move on. But as I explain in this conversation, there are critical reasons why we cannot simply turn the page. This discussion touches on trauma, accountability, the state of medicine, and what it will take for humanity to move forward with clarity and strength.

Thank you to TruthTalk for hosting this important conversation.

Please consider supporting our ongoing work to restore human rights, uphold informed consent, and care for those who have been harmed. You can help by making a one-time donation or by becoming a paid Substack subscriber.

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We have been through global trauma

What the world experienced was not just a public health event. It was a period of mass psychological, social, and medical trauma affecting billions of people.

Many naturally want to avoid revisiting it. That is human. But healing does not come from avoidance. It comes from understanding.

Avoiding the past ensures its repetition

If we do not carefully examine what happened, we leave ourselves and future generations vulnerable.

We witnessed:

The erosion of human rights

Suppression of medical treatments

Coercion in medical decision-making

Widespread propaganda and misinformation

These are not minor issues. They are foundational failures that must be addressed.

The consequences are ongoing

This is not a closed chapter. We are now living in the aftermath:

Chronic illness and emerging health conditions

Ongoing medical uncertainty

Continued development of similar technologies

Expanding institutional power structures

The situation is evolving. The story isn’t at its end.

Accountability remains absent

One of the most concerning realities is the lack of meaningful accountability.

Without accountability:

Trust cannot be restored

Systems cannot be corrected

Justice cannot be served

And without justice, the same patterns will repeat.

Mankind is Awakening

Despite everything, there is reason for cautious optimism. I am seeing:

More people questioning narratives

Greater awareness of institutional failures

A shift toward personal responsibility and independent thinking

Stronger communities forming outside traditional systems

Even within medicine, some are beginning to re-evaluate what has occurred.

The path forward is not passive

We cannot wait for institutions to fix themselves. Moving forward requires:

Personal responsibility for health and decisions

Community-based solutions

Independent education and critical thinking

Courage to face uncomfortable truths

This is an active process, not a passive one.

Final Thoughts

I would much rather return to a quiet life of practicing medicine and spending time with family. But the reality is this:

The threat is not over, and the work is not finished.

If we truly care about our children, our communities, and the future of human freedom, we must remain engaged, informed, and courageous. Thank you to the TruthTalk team for hosting this important conversation.

Please consider supporting our ongoing work to restore human rights, uphold informed consent, and care for those who have been harmed. You can help by making a one-time donation or by becoming a paid Substack subscriber.

One-Time Donation

Free & Paid Subscriptions