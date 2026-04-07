Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Wayne Llewellyn's avatar
Wayne Llewellyn
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This is a very important conversation and the economic, social, physical and significant psychological harms that were done to us that should and must never be forgotten. Without accountability and restitution it is virtually impossible to move on. I’m not sure how best to go about achieving the “outcome” we need but here are a few thoughts.

One is we can start with a “headline” like:

The Mandate for Transparency: Beyond Statistics to the Human Heart of the Crisis

True health reform (as envisioned by movements like MAHA, the health freedom movement in Canada, etc) cannot begin with a collective amnesia. We now know there is an institutional push to 'move on' and 'forgive and forget'. That is not an act of healing but it is a calculated effort to insulate the architects of the last six years from accountability.

Thank goodness for efforts like yours, the National Citizens Inquiry, the World Council for Health, Canada Health Alliance and other initiatives that have documented so much of the what and how the nasty things were done.

The obvious challenge is refusing the normalization. It’s as important to analyze the 'what' as it is to continue dissecting the 'why' and ‘how’ in order to understand that the destruction of local economies, the severance of social bonds and the imposition of isolation. These were not unfortunate side effects, but deliberate features of a strategy designed to fracture human agency.

The systematic orchestration of psychological distress, the social isolation, the weaponization of fear and the forced severance of human connection are not merely policy failures; it was all a calibrated effort to break individual spirit. What was once dismissed as "conspiracy" is now increasingly recognized as an intentional mechanism of control.

When the state mandates the destruction of community and replaces trust with surveillance, the resulting trauma is profound and generational. Addressing this requires a dismantling of the narrative that these measures were "necessary" or "science-based."

Naming names, rather than generic institutions, is critical. Institutions, governments and organizations do not commit crimes any more than a machine gun does. It’s the person and people behind the gun that pulls the trigger that must shoulder responsibility. It’s fair to assume that villains like Bill Gates, Bonnie Henry, Anthony Fauci, Justin Trudeau, David Eby and many, many more (that got extremely rich or richer, more powerful, etc) know they’re villains but the lesser known villains at organizations like the behavioural scientists at Impact Canada also need to be exposed too.

Discussing the psychological trauma of the human experience offers everyone a visceral reality that cannot be ignored. While data and statistics provide the framework, it is the lived trauma of families and the profound damage inflicted upon our children that reveal the true cost of these policies. To break through the state-sanctioned fog, we must continue to demand a full, transparent accounting of the trauma inflicted upon people. Without this reckoning, there is no restoration of trust and no path toward a genuinely healthy future.

Why we must keep talking about covid is important for many reasons, but most importantly the push for "moving on" is nothing but a defensive maneuver by the establishment and those individuals that were at the centre of it. It is a cover-up by those that refuse to search for, discover and tell the truth.

The social isolation and economic destruction foisted on everyone remain intentional acts of statecraft. Those actions were deliberate and anything but accidental outcomes of panic or compassion. If “they” didn’t know it’s only reasonable they “ought” to have known.

By continuing to talk about covid it forces the perpetrators to confront the actual, human-level consequences of their decision-making.

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