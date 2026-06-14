Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Alan Coxwell's avatar
Alan Coxwell
14h

Wondering if you have ever tried to schedule a meeting with our Hastings Member of Parliament Shelby Kramp. About 4 years ago I met her one morning in her Ivanhoe office in an attempt to enlighten her about the reality of the COVID insanity going on all around us. I left her Bobby Kennedy’s book “The Real Anthony Fauci” and Edward Dowd’s “Cause Unknown”.

I ran into her at a Rotary event in Stirling last weekend and asked her if she had read the books yet. She has not.

Since you are a member of her constituency you should be able to meet with her. Since your depth of knowledge runs much deeper than mine perhaps you can wake her up. Hopefully the idea that “Once you see it you can’t unsee it” might encourage her to use the power she has to work on justice for the harms done.

I’d love to sit in with you for such a meeting if she would agree to listen to you.

Take care out there,

alan

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Lynnene's avatar
Lynnene
12h

After my ritual Sunday Wins of the Week session, I headed out into the garden where a little song started forming in my head. It goes to the tune of the old Adam's Family theme song.....

Wins of the Week // Wins of the Week // Wins of the Week, Wins of the Week, Wins of the Week //

They're spicy and they're cheeky

The wheel is greased and squeaky

The News is kinda freaky

The Truth Bomb Family

(Wins of the Week...)

When Mark and Ted get going

The winds of truth start blowing

The Sunday folks now knowing

The Truth Bomb Family

(Wins of the...)

We know the tide is shifting

You've done some heavy lifting

Don't stop, we are insisting!

The Truth Bomb Family

Wins of the Week!

I invite others to continue the verses.

Thank you so much both of you for all you do. It has truly made this dark smear on humanity easier to navigate. Blessings!!

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