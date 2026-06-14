This week, the push for transparency and accountability is gaining real momentum.

Health freedom advocates took Capitol Hill by storm for Children’s Health Defense’s first-ever Advocacy Day, with Rob Schneider and Senator Ron Johnson directly challenging the official COVID narrative.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Senate hearing examined potential links between COVID-19 injections and cancer progression — shining a spotlight on scientific censorship and long-ignored safety signals.

Legal battles are also advancing on multiple fronts: from religious exemption cases in the U.S. to major appeals against Canada’s controversial ArriveCAN program.

Across parental rights, medical ethics, and end-of-life issues, people are refusing to stay silent. The pressure on corrupt institutions is mounting.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

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Wins of the Week — June 13, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Political

Health freedom advocates gathered on Capitol Hill this week for Children’s Health Defense’s inaugural Advocacy Day. Lawmakers and activists called for greater government accountability, medical autonomy and transparency surrounding the COVID-19 response. Actor and comedian Rob Schneider said that voicing his opinion in Hollywood about pandemic protocols in the U.S. came at both a personal and professional cost — but it was worth it. “There are only so many times you can be confronted by injustice and say, ‘I’m not going to be involved,’ before you lose your soul,” he said. “When you see injustice and see American children being harmed by products that the parents were told were safe, and then seeing those parents being shunned, that was an injustice I could not ignore.” Sen. Ron Johnson called the damage caused by COVID-19 vaccines “the biggest government scandal in my lifetime. Hundreds of thousands have died and they didn’t have to.” For many participants, the event represented an opportunity to speak out against governmental overreach. Link↗

Medicine / Health

Only 9% of children are reported by the CDC to be up to date with the 2025─26 COVID-19 vaccine, emphasizing the low demand among the young demographic. Just 3.0% of parents say they even plan to vaccinate their child. The same report shows only 17% of adults received the 2025─26 COVID-19 vaccine. Rasmussen polling shows more than half of voters think COVID-19 vaccines “may have killed many people.” Their survey found that 56% of likely U.S. voters consider it likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, including 32% who believe it’s very likely. COVID vaccines alone have been linked to 1.6 million adverse events, according to CDC VAERS data. The June 3 hearing, “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications,” was held by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson. The hearing heard the testimony from oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish, whose observations of unusual cancer relapses after COVID-19 booster shots led him to question whether vaccine safety was receiving adequate scientific scrutiny. “I’m starting to see that it’s not only my patients now. It’s people I know really well who are going down with cancer, and they’re going down more aggressively. And the treatment is not working nearly as well,” he told lawmakers. He urged policymakers to halt the use of the mRNA vaccine technology. “There is no way you can control this technology, and its use for future vaccines should be banned and the COVID ones stopped now,” Dalgleish said. Medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., used the U.S. Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccines, cancer and scientific censorship to spotlight concerns he says have been ignored for years — and to argue that the issue demands a public reckoning. “Most doctors, when patients are presented with cancer, are not asking if they’d had an mRNA vaccine,” Campbell said. “Now this is really quite bizarre because, I mean, it’s absolutely fundamental in medicine that the first thing you do is you take a history, and you talk to the patients,” he said. Because vaccination history is often not discussed, patterns may be missed, according to Campbell. “Of course they don’t discover a link between mRNA vaccines and cancers because they’re not asking who was vaccinated,” he said. Link↗

In a significant concession involving one of the Midwest’s largest healthcare providers, the Department of Justice secured restitution related to so-called “gender-affirming” medical treatments provided to minors. Last week, Cleveland Clinic agreed to pay a $2 million penalty to cover the cost of medical care for minors who later wished to “detransition” after receiving sex-rejecting “treatments,” including puberty blockers and surgeries. The resolution not only secured restitution funds, but Cleveland Clinic also agreed that it would not provide “sex-rejecting procedures” on minors for a period of 20 years. Link↗

Legal

Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Washington state officials on behalf of a high school female wrestler. The female athlete, Kallie Keeler, and her mother, Stephanie Brown, are suing state officials after those officials directed Keeler to take the mat without telling anyone that she was about to wrestle a male. The male wrestler sexually assaulted Keeler during a high school girls’ wrestling tournament. State officials waited 53 days to report the sexual assault to law enforcement, in violation of a mandatory 48-hour reporting law. ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights said “Our client’s story is proof of the grave harms caused by lying about biology. This must end—otherwise, girls will continue getting hurt and violated. We are urging the court to require state officials to change their policy to ensure that girls’ privacy and safety are protected when they compete in the sports they love. No girl should have to unknowingly wrestle a boy. And at a minimum, parents must be notified before their daughters are matched against male opponents.” The school district’s written policy prohibits notifying parents or anyone else when their daughters will be matched against male athletes. Link↗

A federal appeals court heard arguments in a case brought by a college football coach who alleges he was illegally fired over his request for a religious exemption from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Nick Rolovich, former head coach of the Washington State University Cougars requested a religious exemption according to university protocol. Even though the university’s blind review committee found Rolovich’s religious beliefs to be sincere, senior university officials vetoed the committee’s decision and fired him. Rolovich filed a tort claim seeking $25 million for wrongful termination. In early 2025, a federal judge ruled that WSU was justified in firing Rolovich for refusing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In June 2025, Rolovich appealed. The win here is the case has drawn the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice, which filed an amicus brief in support of Rolovich. Rolovich provided a report prepared by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the director of the National Institutes of Health. The report outlined why it was not a public health threat for WSU to accommodate Rolovich’s exemption request, including that the median infection survival rate for COVID-19 was 99.7%, that vaccinated individuals were at least as likely as unvaccinated individuals to shed live virus and that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 was rare. Bhattacharya concluded there was “no good public health case” for WSU to terminate employees who have a sincere medical or religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccine. Link↗

The Canadian federal government is extending an amnesty for owners of banned firearms while a legal battle plays out at the Supreme Court of Canada. Over the last six years, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms. The government previously said prohibited firearms must be disposed of or deactivated by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30. In March, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal challenging the initial federal firearm prohibitions, announced in May 2020. The government now says the amnesty has been extended until 90 days after the Supreme Court delivers its decision, which is expected next year. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in an interview Tuesday the government felt it was appropriate to extend the amnesty order “out of respect for the court, out of respect for firearms owners.” Link↗

The Democracy Fund is pleased with the Ontario Court of Justice’s decision granting leave to appeal in a Quarantine Act ticket case. The client, a member of the Amish community from southern Ontario, allegedly failed to complete the ArriveCan app or PCR testing when crossing the border. He received a $6,500 ticket but never received notice of a trial date or conviction. When the ticket went unpaid, the municipality sent it to collections, complicating his ability to get loans for the farming equipment he uses to farm his land and feed his family. TDF sought to have the ticket reopened, but the court refused. TDF’s legal defence of the Amish challenges convictions totals over $300,000 dollars issued under the Quarantine Act for alleged non-compliance with ArriveCAN app and PCR testing requirements during Canada’s COVID-19 border measures. TDF Director of Litigation Adam Blake-Gallipeau, who has represented multiple Amish families throughout these proceedings, stated: “We are cautiously optimistic that once the Ontario Court of Justice reviews this decision, it will reverse the lower court’s ruling. Canadian courts should understand the Amish community’s traditional way of life within the broader context of religious freedom.” Link↗

Citizen Action

Back in 2024, a report revealed that Ontario’s euthanasia regulators tracked 428 red flags involving possible Criminal Code violations or serious “MAiD” compliance failures between 2018 and 2023. That’s in Ontario alone. And not a single case was referred to law enforcement. It’s been almost two years since that report. To be clear, some of these red flags appear to just be bad paperwork: incomplete files, missing checkboxes, or records submitted after the patient was already dead. But others raise far more disturbing questions about whether legal safeguards were actually followed. Whatever may have gone wrong, we need answers. That’s why Campaign Life Coalition is preparing to launch a formal national petition urging the Attorney General of Canada to order an independent public review into “MAiD” oversight, possible Criminal Code violations, and the failure to enforce existing safeguards.

Telling It Like It Is

Rebel News reported - They knew people were dying. Federal health officials were receiving reports of deaths, heart inflammation, miscarriages, strokes, and heart attacks following COVID-19 vaccines — almost immediately after the rollout began. New Order Paper responses, obtained by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, reveal that the first report involving a deceased Pfizer recipient landed with the Public Health Agency of Canada in January 2021. Moderna and AstraZeneca death reports followed within months. Safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, and blood-clotting disorders were identified early enough to trigger formal internal reviews. While all of that was hitting federal desks, Ottawa spent $46.7 million telling you everything was fine including a $7-million push aimed at children. All of it funded by you. And all of it is designed to increase uptake and neutralize doubt. And not once did anyone in Ottawa stop to ask whether Canadians deserved to know what the government already did. When Parliament asked how much money the government spent investigating vaccine risks and adverse events, Health Canada admitted it doesn’t track that in a centralized database and couldn’t provide a clear number. They can tell you to the dollar what they spent on ads. They cannot tell you what they spent protecting Canadians from harm. I don’t think that’s an accident. The government will never volunteer this information on its own. That’s exactly why we file ATIPs, dig through the Order Paper responses, and publish what we find — so Canadians have the receipts Ottawa never intended them to see. Link↗

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defence stated at the Advocacy Day in Washington: “Senator Johnson has turned a glaring light on the dark side of the COVID era — the deaths, the disease, the disability that occurred; the risky, liability-free products rushed to market; the suppression of truth in the interests of profit and government narratives. Senator Johnson’s hearings on the vaccine-injured, the mechanisms for cancer from COVID shots, the suppression of science — these hearings have been shining examples of what real leadership looks like. And shame on the corporate media for its abject failure to cover the biggest government scandal in our nation’s history. We who are assembled here must understand that Congress made a grave mistake in 1986 when it granted virtually complete liability protection to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries for vaccine injury and death. In essence, Congress conferred on them impunity to injure and kill. It wasn’t immunity — it was impunity. Immunity for corporations is impunity — and it must stop — along with the ongoing assault on the freedoms upon which our country was founded.” Link↗

Preston Manning writes in the Epoch Times this week: “Is there growing discontent in Alberta with the current imbalances and biases of federal institutions? Yes there is, and that discontent extends far beyond Alberta and the visible portion of the secessionist movement. Hence, the next four questions on the referendum—again largely ignored by secession-fixated media and commentators because they are not secession-oriented but focus on making federalism work better. The questions seek public support for the abolition of the unelected and ineffective Senate, a provincial role in the selection of provincial judges, and two measures designed to better protect provincial rights from federal intrusions. Are the advocates of Alberta secession all crackpots and extremists? No, they are not. Many are loyal Canadians who believe that it is Ottawa and Central Canada which have abandoned and seceded from the Canada these patriots long for, and their objective is to “get that country back,” if necessary in an unshackled Western Canada. What a broader majority want is not to “get out of Canada,” but for the federal government to “get out of areas of provincial jurisdiction” and to focus on federal responsibilities which no one disputes are the responsibility of a national government.” Link↗

Another article in the Epoch Times: “The Kamloops story (of mass graves) exposed a broader problem within Canadian public life. Too many institutions abandoned skepticism precisely when skepticism was most needed. Politicians, academics, media organizations, school boards, corporations, and advocacy groups rushed to endorse conclusions before the facts had been established. The normal standards of inquiry were suspended because the narrative was considered too important to question. That is not how a serious country conducts itself. Complexity has been replaced by ideology. Nuance has been replaced by slogans. Historical inquiry has too often been replaced by moral certainty. A democratic society depends upon the willingness to follow evidence wherever it leads. That principle applies whether the evidence confirms popular beliefs or challenges them. It applies whether the subject is politics, science, religion, or history.” Link↗

In an article entitled – Hospitals Took Bribes to Kill You and Blame It On Covid, Dr Wojak writes: “When a person with flu-like symptoms was advised to go home, rest, and hydrate, reimbursement was limited to a minimal consultation fee. But if that same person was admitted under a COVID diagnosis, administered remdesivir, and placed on a ventilator, the hospital could charge well over $100,000—and sometimes more than $400,000. The COVID hospital protocols functioned as a highly lucrative federal payment pipeline, where the treatments that generated the most revenue were the ones most likely to kill you. The hospital protocols that maximized reimbursement were also the ones that maximized mortality. By combining federally subsidized protocols with legal immunity for everyone involved, the system created a self-reinforcing loop in which the deaths produced by the protocols were used to justify their continuation. If COVID deaths were accurately recoded, the medical system would be exposed not as a savior, but as a primary driver of mortality. Until we acknowledge that the medical system is a primary driver of mortality, we will keep looking for answers in the very institutions that profit from our decline.“ Link↗

The Brownstone Institute asks an important question – “What if we removed all the mandates, repealed liability protection, rescinded insurance rules and ended government purchasing programs — would vaccines survive if they had to compete in a free market?” They state: “Right now, the entire vaccination industry is socialist on the production side and fascist on the distribution side. The injured are gaslighted, the industry is protected, agencies are captured, the journals are compromised and the media is bought out. This is about as far away from a free market as you can get other than outright nationalization.” Link↗

Song of the Week

The World Council for Health hosted its Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30–31, focused on the powerful theme “Co-creating New Health Solutions.”

Missed it live? You can still grab a virtual pass for just $30 and get full access to all recordings and livestreams. Use code TROZZI10 for an extra 10% off.

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