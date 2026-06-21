Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
3h

God that's funny that little slip, Mark. I believe you meant Erin O'Toole but you said Peter O'Toole. Can you imagine Erin in the HoC yelling out the command from "Lawrence of Arabia" : "Take no prisoners. Take no prisoners!"

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