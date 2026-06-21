The push for transparency and accountability gained real momentum this week.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanded answers over the retraction of research linking sudden infant deaths to vaccination. A new study on ivermectin and mebendazole also renewed interest in alternative cancer approaches with promising early results.

In Canada, Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich filed a major civil lawsuit against police and government officials, seeking justice for what she calls political persecution.

Court victories for free speech, challenges to government overreach in education and online regulation, and growing resistance to compelled personal disclosures showed that people are refusing to stay silent.

The pressure on legacy institutions is mounting.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

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Wins of the Week — June 20, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Preamble

The National Citizens Inquiry continues its mission to investigate the impacts of the COVID-19 response and other threats. You can support them financially here: Link↗ I joined Tamara Lich and Chris Barber on their podcast: House Arrest. Here is the YouTube episode titled Ep. 33 Dr. Mark Trozzi: Link↗ ﻿

Political

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says First Nations chiefs need to “check themselves,” in response to calls for her to be investigated for treason over the province’s fall referendum question on separatism. “I think it’s disgraceful that any government that wants to be taken seriously would level the charges that serious against another government,” Smith told reporters in Calgary on Thursday. “I’ve had my differences with the federal government, but I have never used language like that.” The Assembly of Treaty Chiefs in Alberta unanimously voted to request the RCMP to investigate whether the province’s fall referendum amounts to criminal treason by the premier and her United Conservative Party. The RCMP confirmed that they are aware of the request but have yet to release an official response. “I would ask the treaty chiefs to check themselves, because we have a very collaborative relationship between our government and our ministers,” Smith said, adding that “this kind of overwrought language has no place in a democracy.”

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani has launched a parliamentary task force aimed at confronting what he calls “Liberal racism” in Canadian institutions. The Task Force to End Liberal Racism will take stock of how diversity and inclusion policies are being applied across federal programs and public-sector institutions. Jivani argues that current frameworks have shifted public discourse toward group-based identity rather than individual merit, and says the task force will assess their broader impact on Canadian unity and public policy outcomes. Jivani is also sponsoring a petition calling on the federal government to end the official designation of commemorative months, weeks, and days based on race, sexual orientation, or other identity categories.

Medicine / Health

On Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. published an open letter to the editor-in-chief of Toxicology Reports, demanding a full explanation for retracting the 2021 article, “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature,” written by Neil Z. Miller. The now censored article found that 2,605 infant deaths (under age one) were reported to VAERS within 60 days of vaccination: 58% of cases were reported within 24 hours of vaccination while a supermajority (over 78%) of cases were reported within a week of vaccination. The uncensored article can still be read at the National Library of Medicine. Kennedy wrote – “Americans have a right to know why scientific papers are removed, who made those decisions, what evidence supported them, and whether the same standards are applied consistently. We will restore trust in public health by insisting on transparency, accountability, and open scientific inquiry—not by asking the public to accept decisions behind closed doors.” In his article, Miller states that otherwise unexplained infant deaths after vaccination are often labeled as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), suffocation, or unknown causes. He argues that such sloppy labeling helps to conceal links between vaccines and infant deaths.

ICAN announced that it has written a letter to Dr. Jay Batachara on behalf of ICAN and React-19 regarding CIC contracts to purchase $1.55 billion in adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It is absolutely infuriating that they are spending even more taxpayer dollars on these vaccines that have been proven to be ineffective, have caused tens of thousands of serious injuries, and where demand for them is already exceedingly low. These funds should be directed toward treating and compensating the vaccine injured, not further enriching Pfizer and Moderna. Read the letter from ICAN and React19 to CDC regarding this shameful and scientifically, ethically, and economically indefensible decision. Link↗

A new peer-reviewed study on ivermectin and mebendazole as a cancer treatment has been published in the international oncology journal Anticancer Research. The study found that 84.4 percent of cancer patients taking ivermectin and mebendazole for six months reported cancer disappearance, tumor regression, or cancer stabilization. Described by its authors as the largest real-world human study of its kind, the research marks the first time a prospective observational cohort of cancer patients, who were prescribed the ivermectin-mebendazole combination, has been evaluated and results published in a major peer reviewed oncology journal. Link↗

Last year, when pediatric services at Kelowna General Hospital broke down, frontline doctors, health-care workers and concerned families sounded the alarm. There was a call for a leadership reset at Interior Health. Serious warnings had not produced timely action, trust with frontline health-care workers had collapsed, and children and families were paying the price. A newly released independent review confirms that we were right to raise those concerns. The report makes clear that this crisis did not emerge suddenly. Pediatricians had been raising concerns about patient safety and the sustainability of hospital coverage since at least 2019. The review found that problems were not escalated effectively, decisions were too centralized, communication repeatedly failed, and working relationships between physicians and senior leadership had badly deteriorated. The report recommends significant action, including clearer escalation and decision-making processes, stronger medical governance, improved communication with frontline staff, better recruitment and retention practices, more timely contracts and payments, renewed service planning, and deliberate work to rebuild trust between physicians and leadership. Those are not minor administrative adjustments. They are a recognition that the system’s structure, culture and leadership contributed to the breakdown.

Substack author ‘Unbekoming’ has created a list of 22 books for a Vaccination Library from 1881 to 2026. The list includes notable authors as Robert Kennedy Jr., J.B. Handley, Dr. Paul Thomas, Christopher Exley, John Leake, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and others. Two of the 22 books on Unbekoming’s list are authored by Vaccine Choice Canada. Lies are Unbekoming The Vaccination Library: 22 Books from 1881 to 2025 (2026) Twenty-two books make up this library. The earliest was published in 1881, the most recent in 2025. They were written across one hundred and forty-four years on three continents. Their argument is the same… Read more More details: The two VCC books are a credit to one of my favorite vaccine, health and human rights activists and authors: (2021) Ted Kuntz, Dare to Question; and (2025) Ted Kuntz, Pregnancy and Vaccination

Pierre Kory pg 73 of The War On Chlorine Dioxide: The majority of physicians are similarly unaware of the weaponization and distortion of “evidence-based medicine” (EBM), a decades-long campaign that has successfully inculcated most doctors with the belief that they should not try any therapy unless there is a large (manipulated) double-blind, placebo-controlled trial published in a (captured) high-impact journal followed by a recommendation by a (compromised) professional society in a (deliberately manufactured) treatment guideline. Link↗

Legal

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has ruled that Parliamentary security violated an organization’s Charter rights by prohibiting it from displaying anti-abortion signs depicting aborted fetuses at a 2023 event on Parliament Hill. The court found that the security’s decision infringed on Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) members’ freedom of expression under section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and was not justified under section 1 of the Charter. CLC National President Jeff Gunnarson said in a June 12 press release that the ruling is an “important victory” for “every Canadian who believes Parliament Hill must remain a place where one can speak freely on the issues that matter most—in this case, the right to life.” Gunnarson said that Parliament Hill has long been a place for Canadians to gather to communicate political messages. “We are pleased that the Court recognized that constitutional freedoms cannot be restricted through subjective and unpredictable censorship,” he said. CLC was represented by constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir, and the case was funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. Link↗

Tamara Lich has launched a civil lawsuit for malicious prosecution and negligent investigation. The defendants include: the Ottawa Police Service, the Ottawa Police Services Board, the Attorney General of Ontario, the original Crown Prosecutor on the file, the two Ottawa Police Services detectives assigned to the mischief case, and His Majesty the King in right of Ontario. Lich’s goal is to ensure transparency, accountability, and justice are brought to those involved in decisions and actions leading to the unprecedented treatment she was subjected to will never happen to another Canadian ever again. Link↗

In Michigan, the law requires healthcare providers to inform parents of their right to opt out of the state’s centralized vaccine tracking registry. For years, providers weren’t doing that—because the state government told them not to. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services actively encouraged providers to circumvent the law. Because of a Freedom of Information Act request, MDHHS has announced an end to the policy by which it had providers systematically violating patients’ privacy rights. Link↗

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom has launched a constitutional challenge against specific portions of the 2026 long-form census, arguing that compelled disclosure of sensitive personal data violates Charter-protected privacy rights. Filed in Federal Court on behalf of Bradley and Linda Osborne, the application seeks declarations that questions regarding health conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity, and daily activities exceed the authority granted under the Statistics Act. The JCCF contends that while a census is constitutionally required for democratic representation, it does not authorize the state to intrude on liberty and privacy (Sections 7 and 8 of the Charter) by demanding intimate details unnecessary for counting the population. Refusal to complete the census or providing false information can result in a fine of up to $500, though enforcement often involves door-to-door visits by Statistics Canada agents who emphasize the legal obligation to participate. Link↗

A senior former Department of National Defence policy director who helped shape Canada’s 2024 defence strategy is alleging she was effectively pushed out after publishing an opinion piece critical of anti-American rhetoric from Western leaders. Raquel Garbers served as Director General of Strategic Defence Policy and helped lead work on Canada’s 2024 defence policy. She has since filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court on June 11, alleging that after years of support for her public commentary and policy work, the DND reversed course following her article critical of the government last fall. Her lawyer, Kathryn Marshall said the termination was directly linked to the October Hill Times article. Marshall said the core issue is straightforward. “Our position is that her termination was directly linked to the article,” she said.

Citizen Action

An Ottawa elementary school has pulled the plug on a scheduled drag queen storytime, saying the event may not align with Ontario’s curriculum, despite having hosted similar programming in the past. According to a letter sent to parents at Mutchmor Public School, the June 19 event was quietly cancelled as questions mount over parental pushback and how far equity and inclusion initiatives should go inside classrooms. The school said the event was intended to promote literacy and themes of equity, diversity and inclusion, but administrators ultimately decided those themes would instead be incorporated into regular classroom activities aligned with curriculum expectations.

Also from Ottawa my dear friend Earla Richard Ottawa who dedicated many hours to hand-crafting this giant Ottawa Senators Quilt to Helen Gruz. You can join Earla in supporting Helen Gruz and the quest to restore the rule of law and legitimate policing in Canada, by supporting Grus Justice Project. Freedom lovers can reach out to Earla at: earlaandjerry@gmail.com

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

On Friday, June 12, Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing Director of National Intelligence, released a report notifying the American public that the federal government has been funding more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 foreign countries. Gabbard acknowledged that some of these biolabs were, from all available evidence, conducting dangerous gain-of-function experiments on viruses to enhance their pathogenic potential. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, re-posted Gabbard’s statement on X, writing: “Thank you, @DNIGabbard, for exposing U.S. funded biolabs around the world. The American people deserve the truth.” Most legacy media organizations, including The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, PBS and the three broadcast networks all ignored it. That most of the legacy media decided this story wasn’t worth covering is almost as shocking as the biolabs news itself. Covid may have taught legacy media nothing but it has taught us to see how useless the once storied guardians of ‘truth’ have become.

A message from the JCCF: Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, is another example of the federal government’s ambition to censor the internet and undermine the privacy of all Canadians. The government claims that Bill C-34 will protect children from harmful online content, prevent the victimization of children and intimate partners, and ensure that tech companies behave responsibly. Canadians share these goals. But Bill C-34 goes far beyond these objectives to implement a social media ban for minors, censor AI companies and their users, and grant the federal Cabinet broad powers to regulate the internet in the future. This legislation will undermine parents’ right and responsibility to determine social media boundaries for their own children. It will force all Canadians to surrender private data to access social media. It will create financial incentives for AI companies to disclose private, law-abiding conversations to police. It will empower the government to reshape the internet without parliamentary oversight. Link↗

A new Senate report is calling for periodic independent reviews of CBC/Radio-Canada’s news content to assess its “fairness and balance.” The recommendation is one of seven in the June 17 report released by the Senate Standing Committee on Transport and Communications after hearing from more than 60 academics, journalists, media companies, community groups, and CBC employees in 2024 and 2025. Committee chair Senator David Wells said independent reviews could help boost public confidence in CBC/Radio-Canada news at a time when trust in the media is falling. “It’s well known that public trust in the media is declining,” Wells said at a June 17 press conference in Ottawa. The report says that witnesses raised concerns that CBC’s news coverage may be perceived as politically or ideologically biased. One commenter posted: “I find it amusing that one dinosaur institution is calling for the review of another institution to ascertain bias. Maybe get rid of both and there’d be no need to waste money on a review.” Another post said: “I spit coffee on the keyboard when I read this. A review of CBC bias by a liberal stacked senate is like sending starving coyotes into a hen house to grade the eggs. Nothing of substance will come of this.” Link↗ Comment from Om on the DrTrozzi post ‘The Helen Grus Case: How Policing Became Politicized with Donald Best’: “We have been informed that Chief Sloly was offered a 7 digit figure to resign o​r be fired for his outstanding management of the greatest peaceful protest of all times which lowered the crime​ rate in Ottawa, fed the poor and brought people together ​in an energy I can only describe a​s other worldly. If this is an “occupation” bring it on! It was one of the most beautiful experiences of our lives.” Link↗

Call to action

Promote and share the National Citizens Inquiry as they continue to investigate the impacts of the COVID-19 response and other threats, to amplify the voices of experts, injured individuals, and concerned citizens. You can support them financially here: Link↗

Wise Words

Annie Pilon’s reason for choosing a paid subscription to support WCHCanada : “Parce qu’ils sont porteurs de verites, d’authenticite et de Lumiere en ces Temps de profonde Noirceur” which means: “Because they embody truth, authenticity, and Light in these times of profound darkness.” Please join Annie in subscribing to www.WCHCanada.news.

Song of the week

The following outro song is dedicated to Tamara Lich and Chris Barber for the honor of being invited to be their guest on House Arrest this week. Link↗

Yes - I’ve Seen All Good People. This track is a classic progressive rock piece—Jon Anderson’s lyrics blend chess metaphors with social/spiritual themes. The song begins with a sophisticated acoustic folk theme, but later explodes into a rock anthem. Link↗

“I’ve seen all good people, Turn their heads each day, So satisfied I’m on my way”