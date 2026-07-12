This week brought several significant developments for individual liberty, institutional accountability, and public health reform.

Senior U.S. officials reaffirmed that a central bank digital currency will not move forward under the current administration, citing concerns over financial privacy and government control. Meanwhile, the MAHA movement continued to challenge the medical establishment, calling for greater transparency, scientific integrity, and accountability in healthcare.

In Canada, concerns over free expression also took centre stage as MP Roman Baber challenged a federal proposal that could expose Canadians to legal action over alleged online misinformation, renewing debate over government transparency and freedom of speech.

Elsewhere, citizen activism, legal developments, and public accountability continued to demonstrate that determined individuals can still influence the direction of public policy.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

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Wins of the Week — July 11, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Highlights of the Week

Screenings of Silencing Detective Grus have taken place across Canada in recent weeks. Steve Kirsch posted this on his X account regarding the documentary ‘Silencing Detective Grus’ - One of the most powerful videos I’ve watched this year. It explains how Canadian officials destroyed the career of an honest police officer (Helen Grus) investigating the 3X increase in SIDS deaths after the COVID vaccines rolled out.

NCI has announced they will be hosting another round of hearings in High River, Alberta on August 18 – 20 on the question – Are Farmers Safe in Canada? and Is Our Food Safe in Canada? Link↗ VCC is finalizing the extended version of our new book – Dare to Question – A Young Adults Guide to Vaccination. It is 160 pages and is the most extensive book in our vaccine series. It should be available in the coming weeks: Link↗

Political

Mikki Willis writes: “Right now, a law enforcement agency can scan your face in a public space without a warrant. They can read your license plate. They can buy your location history, your browsing records, and your communication patterns from a data broker without a court order. In April, two separate bills landed in Congress from very different directions. Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert introduced the Surveillance Accountability Act, requiring warrants for facial recognition, license plate reader access, and all government data broker purchases. The same month, Mike Lee and Ron Wyden introduced the Government Surveillance Reform Act. Mike Lee is one of the most conservative senators in the chamber. Ron Wyden is one of the most liberal. Both bills require the same thing. A warrant, supported by probable cause, before the government accesses any of these tools. When the libertarian right and the civil liberties left land in the same place, that is usually a signal worth paying attention to. What they’re both responding to is a government surveillance apparatus that has been quietly built over the past two decades. Not through dramatic legislation. Through small decisions. One incremental step at a time. Until one day you realize your face, your car, and your browsing history are all being tracked in real time... And the Fourth Amendment was never consulted.”

Tamara Lich wrote this week: “On Saturday, I was invited to the official residence of the American ambassador to Canada to celebrate 250 years of American independence. What a change from how I was treated in Ottawa during the trucker convoy — arrested, jailed and prosecuted just for peacefully protesting against the Liberal government. I even had a few minutes to speak with the ambassador himself and to thank him personally for the support he and so many Americans showed during the Freedom Convoy. That conversation meant a great deal to me.” Watch my thank-you message to you. Link↗ Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Mike Selig declared on July 8 that the United States will not launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), pointing to two formal instruments blocking its development: an executive order President Trump signed on Jan. 25, 2025, one week into his term, and a policy report from the president’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, on which Selig serves. Selig said the prior administration had actively pursued a digital dollar and that the current administration had to reverse those efforts upon taking office. The CFTC chairman framed his opposition around what he called the danger a CBDC poses to everyday Americans, specifically the risk of government monitoring and censorship of individual financial transactions. The working group report states it is official administration policy to prevent a CBDC from coming to fruition. “Under our watch, there will never be a US CBDC,” Selig wrote on X. Link↗

A comment from Ronald Reagan: Link↗

Civil liberties critic Roman Baber is blasting the Liberal government over a proposal that could see Canadians hit with lawsuits for allegedly spreading “misinformation,” calling it a direct threat to free expression. Roman Baber Baber is referring to a Mar. 31 memo that says the government would monitor for “false or misleading information,” with officials assessing whether posts are inaccurate or out of context before seeking senior approval for punitive action. “This will enable the department to proactively address false and misleading information,” said the document. MP Baber called on Industry Minister Mélanie Joly to release an unredacted copy of the memo in the interest of transparency. “I also ask that you publicly reject the strategy proposed in the memo.” “Many law-abiding Canadians seek confirmation that the Liberal Government will not put them in legal jeopardy for exercising their right to free speech.” Blacklock’s Reporter obtained a heavily redacted copy of the memo showing the Industry Department is considering legal action against social media users accused of spreading “false and misleading information,” though it provides no details on what that action would entail. This contrasts with the Liberal Party’s earlier stance that “the rights and freedoms that individuals have offline must also be protected online.” The memo acknowledges pushback from critics, suggesting the proposal, if implemented, could backfire.

Medicine / Health

In response to an attack article in the New York Times, MAHA President Tony Lyons asks what the author is defending? Lyons states: “That’s the real question. He’s defending the status quo. He’s defending a system where America spends two, three times what other wealthy countries spend on healthcare — and gets the worst outcomes in the whole industrialized world. Bottom of the pack, category after category. The people

this article wants you to keep trusting, keep listening to, keep handing the

microphone — those are the very people who failed this country. For a

generation. They lied to us. They vilified anybody who tried to tell the truth.

And this article is just the next chapter in that same story. It’s part of the playbook to poison us, censor us, and propagandize us. That’s what this Times piece is. It’s an argument for a system that’s been failing us for generations, dressed up to look like wisdom. The New York Times operates like a marketing arm — for Big Pharma, for Big Food, for Big Ag. The same companies that have spent decades putting thousands of chemicals into what our kids eat and drink, the drugs and vaccines they are forced to take. And you can’t have real science without an honest press. You just can’t. When a paper that powerful is spewing lies day after day, people’s health pays the price. Real people. Real families. So why come after us this hard? Simple. Because we’re a threat to the status quo — and the status quo has a lot of money at stake. When they ignore you, you’re not a problem. When they attack you, you’re winning. And they are attacking, which tells me all I need to know.”

David Wallace-Wells (writer of the hit piece)

Legal

The Democracy Fund announced that two charges of obstructing a peace officer against a Toronto-based Charter auditor and police auditor were withdrawn by the Crown. The client was charged following an incident in which he was peacefully filming police activity while standing on public property outside a Toronto police station in February 2025. Following multiple Crown pre-trials and court appearances, TDF lawyers successfully secured the withdrawal of these two charges. However, the client continues to face one outstanding charge of criminal harassment under section 264 of the Criminal Code. This remaining charge stems from similar events, including recording police on public property. TDF remains committed to defending the client’s right to free expression and will continue to represent him as the matter proceeds. Link↗

A proposed settlement has been reached with some of the meat companies accused of conspiring to fix the price of beef for Canadian consumers. A statement from multiple Canadian law firms issued Thursday said JBS USA Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland Inc., and JBS Canada ULC have agreed to pay $7.49 million, while National Beef will pay $495,000. The class-action lawsuit against multiple major corporations in the meat industry was filed in 2022. In his decision to certify the class-action last year, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Thomas said the companies were accused of conspiring with each other to “fix, maintain, increase or control the price of beef as well as fix, maintain, control, prevent or lessen the production or supply of beef” to influence the price. Link↗

Citizen Action

Last week, Mexico’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (CRT) announced a staggered extension for citizens to register their mobile phone lines with their identification. This controversial requirement has received pushback and resistance from the Mexican population, many of whom question how their data will be stored and used. According to the announcement, prepaid phone lines that have not yet been linked to an identity will now have until between August and December to complete the process. The new policy states that after the deadline expires, telephone companies will suspend service to non-compliant lines within 72 hours. “For the safety of all, every telephone number must be registered in the name of one person, in order to eliminate the anonymity that has allowed crime such as fraud or extortion,” “With this measure, Mexico will cease to be one of the few countries that allowed the acquisition of a SIM card without identification, and will join the international practice currently in place in 166 countries.” With the extension of the deadline, the Mexican government and telecom companies are hoping extra time is all that will be necessary to convince more than 50 million people to comply with the mandate. This may prove more challenging than they anticipated in a country well known for mistrust of official institutions. Link↗

A marathon public comment period at Thursday’s Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting became a decisive referendum on data centers in Nashville, Tennessee with more than 150 members of the public denouncing a pair of planned data center projects. Despite temperatures in the 90s, people waited as much as five hours for their chance to address the commission, which allowed everyone who chose to stick it out two minutes to speak. Vice Chair Jessica Farr said it was an “unprecedented” crowd before the speakers addressed the commission, citing some combination of noise, heat generation, water consumption, water contamination, air pollution, electricity consumption or public health concerns. Comments started ardently, with the very first speaker threatening the removal of every elected official in the country who supports data centers. Many speakers noted it was their first time coming to a public meeting to discuss any policy. Link↗ Jennifer Fraser writes this week: “Self-governance begins long before government. It begins with how we care for ourselves. Our families. Our homes. Our neighbours. Our communities. It’s easy to look toward governments and institutions to create the kind of world we’d like to live in. But what if meaningful change starts much closer to home? What if resilient communities are simply made up of resilient people? People who know their neighbours. Who support local businesses. Who grow food. Who share knowledge. Who take responsibility for their health, their relationships, and the way they contribute to the world around them. That’s part of what we’ll be exploring during our July 16th Community, Connection & Collaboration on July 16th.” Register: Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Toby Rogers wrote in his substack this week: “If airplanes had the same safety record as vaccines, no one would fly. If cars had the same safety record as vaccines, no one would drive. However, because vaccines are inflicted on infants who cannot speak, authorities do nothing and celebrate the harms. Absolutely diabolical.”

A truth bomb Opinion in Epoch Times: “On June 12, 2026, the eyes of the nation were fixed on a stadium in Toronto where Canada met Bosnia in a soccer game; the result was a 1-1 tie. Great was the rejoicing in the tents of Canadian fans of the sport. Never before had Canada gained a point in a World Cup tournament! The CBC reported that it “should be a point of pride for Canada ... a huge confidence booster for the co-hosts.” Colour me unimpressed. Celebrating a tie against a nation of three million ranked 65th in the FIFA rankings seems to be setting the bar at a very low height. The problem is not soccer. The problem is that lowering the bar has become a habit across Canadian institutions. Consider the case of recruiting to the Canadian Armed Forces. Witness the fruit of lowered standards in our educational system. Canadian indifference to excellence is also built into the criteria for Canada Research Chairs and university professorships. Many of these positions now specifically bar healthy, white, heterosexual males from even applying, reserving them for “women, 2SLGBTQIA+ people, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons, and persons with disabilities.” This is regrettable for two reasons. Firstly, it assumes with soft bigotry that professionals from these groups could not compete in an open market and leaves them open forever after to the condescending stigma of the “diversity hire.” Secondly, by cutting the recruiting pool in half, we have dramatically reduced the chances of finding the best-qualified candidate. In the 21st century, if we don’t want other countries—more ambitious, harder-working, and better educated—to eat our lunch, that has got to change.” Link↗

Drea Humphrey of Rebel News writes: “There’s another B.C. band that made nearly identical claims (to the Kamloops band), collected millions in taxpayer dollars for it, and then went completely silent. Nearly a year ago, the Sechelt band announced it had identified an additional 41 “unmarked graves” at the former St. Augustine’s Residential School, bringing its claimed total to 81. Chief Lenora Joe said the Nation was “saddened by the findings.” So I started asking the obvious question: if 81 graves were found, where are the bodies? A discovery this big surely warrants an investigation. But the band wouldn’t answer me. Neither would the RCMP. And the B.C. Coroners Service, the office you’d expect to be all over the alleged discovery of nearly 100 missing children, confirmed that it has not been involved in any investigation at all. What I did find is where the money went, and why nobody seems in any hurry to put a shovel in the ground. Federal records show the band has received roughly $2.7 million through the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, and its site was eligible for up to another $475,000 in provincial funding. Strangely, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation lists zero missing children tied to that school. Yet Chief Joe insists elders’ oral accounts are sufficient evidence, calling science “just a small supporting piece.” Click here for my full report.”

Conservative MP Dean Allison said this week that since announcing an inquiry into reports from Canadians who say they were injured by COVID-19 vaccines, hundreds of people have come forward to share their experiences. Allison told reporters that he wanted to promote compassion both for Canadians who suffered from COVID-19 or suffered from a COVID-19 vaccine injury. “This is not about relitigating every decision made during the unprecedented public health crisis,” he said. “It’s not about assigning blame. It’s about listening. It’s about learning.” A commenter posted the following in response: “Unless this inquiry results in concrete action to identify the government’s responsibility in this fiasco, assign blame and start the path toward justice for all the dead and injured, it’s basically just a focus group session.” The article went on to say: A citizen-led inquiry into Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic also heard from vaccine-injured Canadians in 2023. The inquiry’s final report recommended that information related to institutions’ actions during the pandemic should be made publicly available, independent audits should be conducted, and institutions should “face criminal and civil penalties for their actions,” if appropriate.” Link↗

In a bit of irony this week, Prime Minister Carney is unable to accept a gift from Turkish President Erdoğan during this week’s NATO summit. Erdoğan gave personalized engraved pistols to NATO leaders, but Carney can’t accept the gift due to Liberal Bill C-21, which received royal assent in December 2023. The bill known as “the handgun freeze,” makes it illegal to transfer handguns within Canada and to bring new handguns into Canada. Anyone possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm without a required license is committing an offence in the Criminal Code of Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office said Carney immediately turned over the revolver engraved with his name to the RCMP to be “deactivated.”

The Crown’s appeal in the case of Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber—covering aspects of the sentencing and acquittals on certain charges—is expected to be heard in spring 2027. Lich said in a June 30 Facebook post that her sentence will be served on Jan. 21, 2027, “and then it’ll be back to court to start this process all over again.” Lich added that by the time her case is over, “if it ever truly is,” her prosecution will have cost Ontario taxpayers around $15 million. Lich also said the prosecution is continuing to request seven years of jail time for Lich and eight years for Barber, and that the two be found guilty of intimidation for their role in the protest. Lich said she was put through the “longest mischief trial” in Canada’s history for her role in the “most peaceful and polite protest of all time.” Link↗

Parks Canada is facing criticism after an internal report described national parks as a “colonial injustice,” with critics arguing Canadians should instead be proud of them. The Parks Canada report titled ‘Evaluation Of The Indigenous Guardians Initiative Internal Review’ states national parks displaced Indigenous people and barred them from traditional lands. It was quietly released Jun. 22, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Management admitted to withholding the unsigned report for two years. Conservative heritage critic Rachael Thomas called the designation “insane” in a post on X Thursday. “Instead of celebrating Canada’s natural beauty and history, Parks Canada is reviewing heritage sites through an ideological lens,” Thomas said, adding that Canadians are “proud” of the country’s national parks and historic sites. “They should be protected, preserved, and celebrated, not treated as something to be ashamed of.”

Please, Say It Isn’t True

British Columbia’s K-12 teachers’ union sent out calendars, featuring heavy left-wing political messages, renaming Canada Day to “Land Back Day,” to schools and BC teacher union members.

Song of the week

The Carpenters - Top Of The World Link↗

Community Contribution

Cheryl Larson’s Homemade Natural Sunscreen Link↗

Ingredients

1/2 cup virgin coconut oil

2 tablespoons non-nano zinc oxide powder

1 tablespoon red raspberry seed oil

(Optional) 10 drops essential oil of your choice

Instructions

Whip the virgin coconut oil in a mixer or food processor until light and fluffy. Carefully add the non-nano zinc oxide powder, taking care not to inhale the powder. Add the red raspberry seed oil and, if using, the essential oils. Blend until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Transfer the finished mixture into a clean, airtight container for storage.

Note

Avoid inhaling zinc oxide powder while mixing.

Store in a cool place. If the coconut oil melts in hot weather, stir or briefly refrigerate before use.

Additional Resources