Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Wayne Llewellyn's avatar
Wayne Llewellyn
1d

Gentlemen, your opening comments and commentary throughout are on point and need to be taken seriously!

BUT, when I watched one report I starting slapping my knee and rolling on the floor with some of the best belly busting laughter I've had in years. How deliciously awkward for Mark Carney, and more than a few Ontario Crown prosecutors after spending more than $15 million, to see Tamara Lich attending the U.S. Embassy's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Imagine spending years trying to keep someone in the political penalty box, only to watch them stroll into the neighbour's backyard party wearing an official guest badge while the people who insisted they should remain a political untouchable are left staring through the fence.

If the plan was to keep Tamara Lich confined to a controversial footnote, the optics couldn't have been more ironic. Instead, she appeared at a high-profile diplomatic reception, making the narrative considerably more complicated than many would have preferred.

Politics has a wicked sense of humour. Just when the script seems settled, reality wanders on stage, steals the punchline, and leaves the spin doctors ... and a few malicious prosecutors ... with some uncomfortable explaining to do.

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
1d

My response to the AI question: The most obvious answer I think is a world-wide surveillance grid(s) for control of individuals. You need a lot of AI to eventually cover and store data on 8 billion people.

As to the "fresh water" element of the question I do not have the technical skill to analyze that but I will do some digging.

For those interested in the current geopolitical war and corelated "skirmishes" there is an interesting interview by Sarah Westall with Tom Luongo on sarahwestall.com where they touch on the growing surveillance state and the battle between the old world controllers out of London and Europe who desperately want CBDC's which of course will need AI's to control that digital currency system and massive data storage.

(Remember Carney's pivot to Europe and him stating that Canada has (or will) join Eurovision - that is what Carney the con man man means. Count on CBDC's being offered up in Canada before this current PM's term is up.

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