This week brought significant developments for civil liberties, medical accountability, and individual rights.

In the United Kingdom, the incoming government announced plans to abandon its controversial digital ID program, which will reverse a policy poised to be major step toward expanded state surveillance.



In Australia, a father reportedly received the country’s largest individual COVID-19 “vaccine” injury compensation award to date, marking another high-profile

acknowledgment of those seriously harmed following the pandemic response.



Meanwhile, in the United States, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission secured a $5 million settlement with Battelle Energy Alliance after finding that more than 100 employees had been denied religious or disability accommodations under the company’s COVID-19 “vaccine” mandate.

These developments reflect a broader pattern of governments, courts, and public institutions facing increasing pressure to uphold individual freedoms, acknowledge harms, and strengthen accountability.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

Make a Donation

Happy Birthday, Josh Kuntz!

Yesterday, on July 25, we celebrated the birthday of Josh Kuntz. Let us take a moment to remember this special soul and honour Ted for his unwavering dedication to raising awareness about vaccine risks.

Wins of the Week — July 25, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Political

The British Columbia Government announced this week its decision to discontinue provincial operating funding for the ARC Foundation, the organization responsible for developing and promoting SOGI 123 educational resources. In March of 2025, the National Citizens Inquiry held “Are Children Safe in Canada?” hearings in Vancouver, British Columbia. During the course of the 3-day hearings the NCI Commissioners documented concerns regarding SOGI-related policies in BC schools and recommended greater transparency, parental consultation and independent curriculum review.” Today’s announcement reflects the importance of continuing evidence-based review of educational policy.

The UK’s incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham, is set to scrap the country’s controversial digital ID plan, which would have been required for residents to prove they were eligible to work. Digital IDs were first introduced in September 2025 by Burnham’s predecessor, Keir Starmer, to tackle illegal immigration, but the idea faced backlash as people feared that it would push the UK toward a surveillance state. The digital identification cards were initially going to be required for every worker until Starmer dropped the mandatory rule and made it optional in January after the pushback. More than six in 10 people in the UK were concerned that the government would use the IDs to track their movements, according to a poll released on July 16 by Liberty Human Rights. Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility predicted that the program would have cost 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) from financial years 2026–2027 to 2028–2029. Link↗

Women and Gender Equality Canada has officially closed its accounts on the X social media platform, citing concerns that comments from users were causing mental distress among employees. Women and Gender Equality Canada had kept its accounts dormant since March 2025, following an International Women’s Day post that drew a wave of responses, before formally closing them in late May 2026. Deputy Minister Frances McRae wrote a memo to Minister of Women and Gender Equality (WAGE) Rechie Valdez to explain the move. “As discussed with your office, WAGE posts to the X channel have attracted a significant volume of comments consisting of hate directed towards women and 2SLGBTAI+ people, and to the department more generally,” McRae wrote in the May 25 memo. McRae added the comments have caused “significant mental strains” for departmental employees tasked with managing the social media accounts. In explaining her decision, the deputy minister noted Canada Labour Code provisions around the duty of the employer on occupational health and safety to prevent psychological injuries. Could it be that the issue is that Women and Gender Equality Canada doesn’t seem to know what a woman is and don’t like being corrected by the public. Link↗

The Project Confederation Team wrote this week: “For months, Canadians have watched President Donald Trump impose new tariffs and trade restrictions on Canadian products. Canada should continue pushing back against American protectionism. But we should also be honest about our own protectionism. For decades, Canada has maintained supply management for dairy, poultry, and eggs through our own series of production quotas, import restrictions, tariffs, and price controls. Those policies limit competition, increase prices for Canadian consumers, and have repeatedly become a sticking point in international trade negotiations. It’s not just the US unhappy with our tariffs - the UK formally called off a trade deal in 2024 due to Canada refusing to remove our supply management tariffs. How can Canada have any credibility arguing for free and open trade abroad, when we aren’t even willing to practice it at home? Free trade can’t simply be a principle we tell other countries to follow. It should be one on which Canada leads by example. Removing supply management would lower barriers to trade, strengthen Canada’s position in future trade negotiations, expand export opportunities for industries that compete internationally, and give Canadian consumers more choice. Government welfare programs - which is what supply management ultimately is - might help a person or an industry in the short term, but ultimately they build dependency. The answer to American tariffs isn’t more protectionism. It’s less. Project Confederation believes Canada should embrace genuine free trade, both between provinces and with our international trading partners. If we expect other countries to remove barriers against Canadian products, we should be prepared to remove unnecessary barriers of our own.” Link↗

A message from Stand For Health Freedom – “Of the 43 candidates Stand for Health Freedom supported in Arizona’s Primary Election, 34 have won, 3 were defeated, 6 races remain uncalled as votes continue to be counted. This gives us and our endorsed candidates an incredible 92% win rate in all called races! Health freedom is one of the most powerful voter issues in America. Arizona’s results demonstrate that candidates who unapologetically champion health freedom can earn the trust of voters from across the political spectrum. Health freedom voters are loyal, engaged voters. We reward candidates who stand for principle, who refuse to back down, and who are willing to protect parental rights, informed consent, medical privacy, religious liberty, free speech, and individual freedom. Stand for Health Freedom is proud to have helped deliver major victories for these health freedom champions—and we’re just getting started.” Link↗

Over the weekend, John Bolton’s Alberta Independence hosted a live Telethon from Lethbridge. They discussed the growing momentum behind Alberta’s independence movement, what they were seeing on the ground, and why so many Albertans are getting involved. The 12-hour telethon raised approximately $150,000 for independence-focused third-party advertiser groups ahead of the referendum campaign. One of the signs said – Alberta makes. Ottawa takes. Link↗

Medicine / Health

Chris Nemeth, a Melbourne father, has reportedly received Australia’s largest individual COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation award to date. Nemeth developed chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a autoimmune neurological disorder affecting the peripheral nerves, following his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in July 2021. It is reported that Nemeth’s settlement totaled approximately 6.5 million Australian dollars, describing it as the largest known individual payout under Australia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, nearly 5,000 claims were lodged, with approximately 560 resulting in compensation totaling more than AU$40 million, while hundreds of claims remain unresolved. ABC investigations have documented claimants describing lengthy delays, complex administrative requirements and significant financial and emotional hardship while awaiting decisions. Public health authorities continue to conclude that serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination remain rare and that vaccination delivered substantial public health benefits during the pandemic. Link↗

Message from World Council for Health – “Remember when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, referred to Ivermectin in 2021 - “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”? At the time, the legacy media, doing the bidding of Big Pharma, also ridiculed this old medicine, desperately trying to stymie its adoption. Now it seems that quietly things are changing amongst publicly funded healthcare systems, in the UK at least. In the National Health Service (NHS) in England, prescriptions for Ivermectin have increased by more than 300%. What averaged 33 prescriptions per month in 2020 became 372 prescriptions in 2023, 2,200 prescriptions in October 2024 and is now 11,000 prescriptions per month! Maybe they now know what Dr Tess Lawrie and others have been saying since 2021.” Link↗

Legal

A Maryland public school teacher, represented by a coalition of attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, asked the U.S. Supreme Court Friday to hear her case, Polk v. Montgomery County Public Schools. Kimberly Polk worked as a substitute teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools during the 2021-2022 school year. But when Polk logged onto the district’s teacher portal to complete mandatory training, she learned that the district now required her to confirm that she would (1) use a student’s preferred pronouns, even when those pronouns are inconsistent with the student’s sex, and (2) keep secret from parents any information that their child identifies as the opposite sex at school, unless the child gives consent. Polk is a Christian with a deeply held belief that every person is created male or female in the image of God and worthy of dignity and respect. She also believes that people cannot change their God-given sex. While Polk was willing to call her students by a preferred name and avoid using pronouns for students who identified as the opposite sex, she couldn’t lie to a child by using a wrong-sex pronoun. Yet, when Polk asked for a religious accommodation, Montgomery County Public Schools refused. As a result, Polk was not allowed to teach in the district during the following school years. “Public school teachers shouldn’t have to violate their religious beliefs to keep their jobs,” said ADF Senior Counsel Chris Schandevel. “Under the First Amendment, schools cannot force teachers like Kimberly to personally endorse the school’s radical views about gender identity. Kimberly shouldn’t be forced to lie to students and keep secrets from parents, especially when doing so will steer a child toward experimental and dangerous ‘gender transition’ drugs that can result in a lifetime of harm.” Link↗

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled Thursday in favor of a New York mother, allowing her lawsuit against her daughter’s school to proceed. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys represent Jennifer Vitsaxaki in the case, Vitsaxaki v. Skaneateles Central School District, in which school officials secretly treated Vitsaxaki’s daughter as a boy without her permission. “Parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, and healthcare of their children,” said ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the Center for Parental Rights. “When parents drop their kids off at school, they place great trust in the school. And when schools cut parents out of weighty decisions about their own kids, they betray that trust. That’s what happened here. School officials made decisions about the girl’s identity that should’ve been Jennifer’s to make. We are encouraged by the 2nd Circuit’s ruling today, canceling the decision below and sending the case back to the district court in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Mirabelli v. Bonta. We will be urging the district court to vindicate Jennifer’s fundamental right to make consequential decisions about her daughter’s well-being.” Link↗

The Law Society of B.C. has issued a clarification to settle a defamation case and changed coursework language as it relates to the ground-penetrating radar findings at the Kamloops Indian Residential School site. Criminal defence lawyer James Heller claimed the Law Society of BC republished false and defamatory statements made against him when he proposed changes to mandatory Indigenous training coursework at the society’s 2024 annual general meeting. Heller contended the course should not assert as fact that human remains of 215 children had been discovered in Kamloops. Later, the BC First Nations Justice Council issued a statement calling Heller’s resolution racist and a denial of the Indigenous genocide. The society included the council’s statement in an online press release ahead of the meeting. Heller then sued the society for defamation in 2025. On May 29 the Law Society of BC posted a short clarification on its website that, in part, said: “To the degree it was understood by some to have defamed Mr. Heller, the Law Society wishes to confirm that was not its intention.” On July 17 Heller confirmed that he and the society had settled. Heller is pleased that the course now states: “There are 200 targets of interest at the Kamloops site that are probable burials as they demonstrate multiple GPR characteristics of burials.” Heller said his resolution to the law society was to ensure the Indigenous education lawyers received was based on the facts at the time. Heller noted in his defamation affidavit he had concerns that the original coursework language could lead to abuse of judges as he contends happened when an Indigenous criminal defendant charged a B.C. Supreme Court trial judge with bias after qualifying the alleged unmarked graves as “potential” unmarked graves during the course of discussion in the courtroom. Heller has since become concerned First Nations leaders have gone on to make calls for the criminalization of what they describe as “residential school denialism.” Heller said such a prospect is “outrageous” and he has not denied anything. Link↗ via @BIVnews

A message from Rebel News: “Rebel News was in court this week to defend Tamara Lich’s right to work while under house arrest. Tamara was sentenced to house arrest more than six months ago. But house arrest comes with one basic exemption written right into the law: you’re allowed to work. Tamara works for Rebel News. She’s done nearly a dozen reporting trips for Rebel News since her sentencing, all cleared line by line with her probation officer in Alberta. When she attended the U.S. Ambassador’s Fourth of July event — as a journalist —the regime media lost their minds. And suddenly, her right to work vanished. No trips outside Canada. No trips even outside Alberta. How is a national reporter supposed to cover the country if she can’t leave her own home? I’m not blaming her Alberta probation officer, who has been cooperative and fair. I believe Ontario’s prosecutors — Doug Ford’s prosecutors — reached across provinces to clip her wings because they don’t like her politics. Clearly this is a political prosecution.” Link↗

National Institutes of Health (NIH) emails recently obtained by ICAN via a FOIA lawsuit show that senior NIH officials—including Fauci, Collins, and Tabak—were aware as early as April 2021 of neurological injuries occurring after Covid-19 vaccination. Avindra (Avi) Nath, a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) attempted to publish a report on the subject, but NIH leaders expressed concern that it might fuel “vaccine hesitancy and social-media overreaction.” ICAN filed a lawsuit to obtain these emails in June 2025, after NIH failed to respond to a FOIA request sent in October of 2023. ICAN’s attorneys proved successful and the emails are finally being released. The emails concern research conducted by Nath describing 24 patients who developed neuropathy-like symptoms following Covid-19 vaccination. Nath sent his draft to Walter Koroshetz, then-Director of NINDS. On April 21, 2021, Koroshetz informed Anthony Fauci about Nath’s work. Koroshetz wrote: “There have been steady slow stream of reports to me of post vaccination neurologic conditions, seem to be mostly peripheral nerve disorders... maybe an occasional spinal cord issue. Avi has been collecting a bunch. He has a report sent out to publish.” An April 28th email informed then-NIH Director Francis Collins and then-Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak about Nath’s manuscript. Collins replied that he found “this approach very troubling” and expressed concern that “collecting anecdotes and then trying to build a case isn’t scientifically compelling—and will have the main consequence of feeding vaccine hesitancy and social media overreaction.” Tabak replied privately to Collins with his own even blunter reaction: “I don’t understand why Walter does not shut this down.” While the emails do not prove that Collins, Tabak, or Fauci expressly ordered Nath to abandon the manuscript, they raise serious questions about whether NIH leadership viewed its potential effect on vaccine confidence as a compelling reason to suppress its publication. The manuscript was never published in a peer-reviewed journal. Notably absent from the emails is any real concern about these troubling adverse events so early on in a nationwide vaccine campaign! Link↗

Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC (BEA), a research, engineering and consulting company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, agreed to resolve charges of discrimination filed with U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for $5 million and other relief, the federal agency announced today. The EEOC received multiple charges of discrimination alleging that BEA denied employees religious and/or disability accommodations to the company’s vaccine mandate policy. The EEOC’s systemic investigation found reasonable cause to believe that BEA discriminated against a class of more than 100 employees by denying accommodations for their sincerely held religious beliefs and/or disabilities under the company’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. The investigation found discrimination included unlawful medical inquiries, denial of accommodations, and in some cases, termination. Denial of religious and/or disability-related accommodations, absent undue hardship to the employer, violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on religion, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination based on disability. Link↗

Citizen Action

Opponents of the rapid buildout of data centers held 142 protests across 42 states on July 18 in the first nationwide effort to channel anger at the AI infrastructure expansion that has ramped up over the past year and roiled local politics. The protests were coordinated by Humans First. Protesters rallied against what Humans First calls the “unaccountable” buildout of data centers and “unacceptable infringement on our liberty.” Link↗

Erin Brockovich is getting Americans to report data centers in their backyards. The renowned environmental activist, whose work inspired the Julia Roberts film “Erin Brockovich,” launched a registry of US data centers in April, inviting nearby residents to report how the projects are affecting their communities. Brockovich created what’s called brockovichdatacenter.com, where people, if they were having issues with data centers in their backyard, could self-report. Link↗

The group “Conscious Parents and Active Citizens” are pleased to announce that they have launched a Global Petition for Signatures on Change.org. Their main demands are a broader independent investigation into the reported side effects associated with mRNA vaccines and a halt to the further expansion of mRNA vaccine technology, until additional improvements are made to safety and efficacy and truly constitute EMPIRICAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRESS . In April 2025, their team also sent an open letter / inquiry / study to relevant authorities, members of the scientific community, and judicial and prosecutorial authorities. Among other issues, they requested an investigation into concerns regarding sudden deaths and increased morbidity reported following the mass vaccination period, particularly among young and previously healthy individuals. Since they have not received responses from the relevant authorities, they are now proceeding with this global petition, addressed to citizens in Greece and internationally, as well as to associations of citizens and scientists seeking Truth, Freedom, and Justice. This is a call to active citizens around the world to unite through signatures and collective action. They believe that every person has the right to protect their health and to ask questions openly and freely, as befits a civilized and democratic society. They hope that conscientious citizens from all countries will respond, so that with strong international support, their shared vision for a healthier, freer, and more just world can become a reality. You can view the petition here: Link↗

In Santa Clara County, California, one pastor’s decision to keep his church open during lockdowns triggered a relentless campaign of government retaliation: a county-orchestrated police setup at a drive-in service, a restraining order that literally barred him from entering his own church, and health officials who geofenced the property and spied on congregants... counting hugs through binoculars. And he was fined more than $4 million dollars in fines. But the most surprising part? Even the opposing counsel in the lawsuit eventually stepped in to support him. While many now see Pastor Mike McClure as a folk hero of the lockdown era, he refuses to take any credit for himself. Watch the full episode to hear the wild details straight from the man targeted by Santa Clara County Health Officer, Sarah Cody. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

James Corbett writes: “For those who have been paying attention, the stunning collapse of the climate scam over the past year has been something to behold. First there was the COP Flop. Then the US withdrew from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Then Judith Curry retired her blog, opining that “It’s time to declare victory against climate stupidity and move on.” Then The Guardian published an article lamenting that less than 5% of UK media outlets have used the recent European heat wave as an excuse to promote Net Zero propaganda. And now even The New York Times is waving the white flag on the climate Armageddon story...well, kind of. So, what on earth is happening? How did we go from a world where the climate apocalypse was touted as an existential threat to life on earth and trumpeted on the news every single day to a world where climate change isn’t even on the radar anymore?”

Here is an excellent response to a comment by Terry Polevoy, MD, attacking Dr Mark Trozzi:



Jim Smith @holyharryhell: “The reason so many stayed silent, there is a cost for telling the truth and asking questions. It’s hard to imagine the internal torment those who stayed silent and went along with the program are going through. So many lives could have been saved if more people in the medical profession had the courage to just ask questions.”



Here is the comment in question: And more great responses:

Severn @EboreanSevern: “Hey, Terry, guess you still have your licence because you followed orders.”

Sticksnstones @TheCent61958530: “Thank you Dr. Mark Trozzi! Lost his license because he stood up against the corrupt CPSO regarding the coerced injections and violation of informed consent.”



Girl_On_Your_Screen @GirlOnYourScre3: “Seems all you post is dissing other drs. Only shills & big pharma shills do this.”



Scott @ScotysScooter06: “Good little nazi you are…just keep following your orders…”

Here is the original post:

The people fighting against the Alberta’s independence movement have run into a problem. The rules that come with running a political campaign — disclosure, donation limits, questions about where the money comes from — are just too inconvenient for them to follow. So they found a loophole. They simply decided they aren’t running a campaign. Alberta’s Choice, the organization fighting for Alberta’s independence, has released a video skewering the attempts of the “Canada Unity” group to circumvent the rules everyone else must follow. It’s a hilarious video. It’s making Albertans laugh at the machine that’s been built against them, while showing exactly how it works. And a province that’s laughing at you is far harder to manage than one that’s been lectured into silence. Click here to watch the full video and chip in a donation to help keep these ads running.

Wise Words

Every hardship we experience can either become a wound we live inside forever or a lesson that transforms us. Every betrayal can make us smaller or wiser. Every loss can become an excuse for permanent bitterness or the fuel for a better future. What we see as something bad that happened to us can become our power. It can become our motivation.It can become the very thing that pushes us toward deeper faith, stronger communities, greater courage, and a clearer understanding of what actually matters.” Mollie Engelhart – What Forgiveness Is Link↗ Bruce Lee Wise words from Bruce Lee Link↗

Song of the week

Satsang - Make It Better (Lyric Video) Link↗

Satsang is a power trio creating a unique blend of soul, folk-rock, and hip-hop. Satsang delivers lyrics that are rooted in change, growth, awareness and imperfection. “Make It Better” is from their album The Story Of You. Find the band and join the movement: Link↗