Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
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I love that line, Dr. Mark: ... those of us in the resistance.

It reminds me in Part 1 of your interview with him where Dr. Kory references his peers as medical "outlaws".

An incredible time where we have to depend on the "resistance" and "outlaws" to come to our rescue.

It also reminds me of the heroes of legends over time such as the Robin Hoods, Jesse James' and Ned Kelly's.

I can see now in my active storytelling imagination the "Infamous Dr. T" and his peer man "Courageous Ted" of the resistance, medical outlaws riding in on their horses with medical muskets a' blasting away!

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