Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
9h

In regards the Kaiser Permanente firing of a "Working from home, Upper Management Administrator" (of 20 years, for gosh sakes), not only is the question invasive in terms of privacy (in simple and emphatic terms how about none of your effin' business) - it's an imbecilic question to ask being open to everything as opposed to just medical products.

I mean that person who came up with that question can only be called at best inept and at worse a moron.

Anyone could drive a tank through that question.

How about this - poop. I won't take poop into my body.

(Although Dr. Sabine Hazan I understand does successful fecal transplants to assist the reviving of bifidobacteria into the gut to assist for major gut issues [so under certain circumstances perhaps I would - uh - take - uh... Yikes}]).

In the immortal words of Conservative Actor Kevin Sorbo in his role as Captain in the great TV Sci-Fi Series "Andromeda", every time he and his crew were about to do battle he would quip: Why can nothing ever be easy?

Gosh. I really pine for simpler times.

Don't you?

Like Monty Python "pining for the fjords."

Remember Rosanna Anna Dana from SNL when it was still funny: "Never mind."

(This is perhaps why I never became a successful writer).

Looking forward to next week's WoTW, though.

Best regards,

Off-on-a-Tangent" Terry

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
david's avatar
david
9h

the look on fauci's face is worth a thousand words but a silver bullet between the eyebrows would help a lot of people rest in peace more easily... are we really too civilized for that? the medical mafia etc. isn't gonna stop the soft kill because we find them disgusting. treason should have consequences.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture