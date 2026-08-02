Accountability and defenses of human rights continued to advance this week across several fronts.

A U.S. federal appeals court determined that Kaiser Permanente unlawfully terminated employee Mimi Weiss for declining the COVID-19 “vaccine” on religious grounds, reinforcing the right of workers not to be coerced into medical interventions to remain employed.

In Washington, Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during a contentious congressional hearing, prompting Florida’s attorney general to open an investigation and senators to move toward a contempt vote.

Meanwhile in Canada, Elections Alberta confirmed that a citizen petition seeking a referendum on provincial independence had secured roughly 223,000 valid signatures—well above the required threshold—allowing the process to move forward.

Collectively, these developments signal growing institutional scrutiny, successful challenges to overreach, and citizens asserting their capacity to shape public outcomes.

Please support this Fundraiser for Mark set up by Ted: Dr. Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support following the completion of his bankruptcy. These funds will allow him to continue the mission to defend human rights and help deal with the damage caused by the COVID genetic injections:

Donate

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has a page for members of the public to recognize a physician and share comments. Please consider sending this campaign to the CPSO and its CEO, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, asking them to support it. Link↗

Wins of the Week — August 1, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Political

Anthony Fauci was asked at least 111 questions today during a contentious congressional hearing on the origins of COVID-19 and his role in leading the government’s response to the pandemic. And at least 111 times, Fauci said the same thing: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.” Fauci repeatedly invoked what he claimed was his Fifth Amendment right to not answer the committee’s questions — even though former President Joe Biden granted Fauci a preemptive pardon last year, shielding him from federal prosecution for his official actions dating back to 2014. Immediately following today’s hearing, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that his office is launching an investigation into Fauci. “Fauci’s lack of candor to Congress is unbelievable,” Uthmeier wrote on X. “My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It’s past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID.” Legal experts said Biden’s preemptive pardon doesn’t protect Fauci from state-level charges. Sen. Rand Paul, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said the committee will schedule a vote next week on a resolution to hold Fauci in contempt. Paul criticized Fauci for his refusal to answer questions. He said: “A pardon may protect a person from criminal prosecution. It doesn’t rewrite history. It does not erase documents. It does not convert a misleading statement into a truthful one. And it does not prevent Congress from establishing what happened.” Sen. Ron Johnson asked Fauci to agree to volunteer for a transcribed Senate interview — to which Fauci again invoked the Fifth Amendment. “Expect a subpoena.” Johnson said. Link↗

Public health experts also questioned Fauci’s behavior during the hearing. Dr. Monique Yohanan, director of the Center for Better Health at Independent Women, asked what Fauci’s stance “means for public confidence.” She said: “Medicine depends on transparency and a willingness to take accountability for difficult decisions. Dr. Fauci shaped policies that affected hundreds of millions of Americans. Answering legitimate questions is the first step toward rebuilding the trust that was broken during the pandemic. The American people deserve not just the truth — they deserve an apology.”

Senator Josh Hawley Holding Fauci’s feet to the fire

John Leake wrote this week: “Fauci’s NIAID was the lynchpin of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that perpetrated a massive crime against all of humanity.—literally ALL of the earth’s inhabitants.”

Councillors in a rural municipality bordering Calgary have voted to pause new data centre proposals while the local government works to pin down the rules that would apply to such developments. “This landscape has changed dramatically over the last year,” Coun. Alison Whiting told a council meeting last week. Whiting put forward a motion directing the county’s administration to place a “temporary moratorium” on new applications. The hiatus is to be in effect until the county completes its Emerging Sector Strategy, which is meant to guide the development of its tech and tourism industries, and it approves a new regulatory framework. Councillors told the meeting that work is expected to wrap up in the fall. Link↗ Elections B.C. announced Monday that a petition to recall Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie failed to collect enough signatures, gathering only about a quarter of what was needed. The Recall and Initiative Act requires a minimum of 40 per cent of voters in an MLA’s district to sign the petition calling for a recall. In this case, that number would have been 15,232, and organizers of the recall campaign only mustered 3,663 signatures. Comments on the failed attempt said: “Brodie speaks to a truth that few seem willing to face. It’s truly sad that an elected official can’t even speak out publicly what so many people are thinking but too afraid to do so themselves.” And: “Dallas Brodie is a voice speaking the truth, so the progressive left and natives wants to silence her so Eby can give the rest of the province away. Most people do not know or have never listened to what she has to say, maybe this will inspire some to listen to her truth rather than keep their heads in the sand!!” And: “We need more Dallas Brodie’s.” Link↗ Elections Alberta announced that it has validated approximately 223,000 signatures from a petition by Mitch Sylvestre and Stay Free Alberta for the province’s independence. The number of signatures needed by law for a citizen-led referendum to be on the ballot is 177,732.“As a result of a judicial decision on June 29, 2026, Elections Alberta has conducted the verification and determination process for the ‘A Referendum Relating to Alberta Independence’ citizen initiative petition,” Elections Alberta said. “As required under section 10 of the Citizen Initiative Act in force on May 1, 2026, Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure has determined the requirements of section 6 have been met, and the petition is successful.” Separate but similar to this matter, an October 19 vote on the question of whether or not a petition for Alberta separation should proceed in the future will be allowed by the current provincial government under Premier Danielle Smith. Smith recently announced that despite her “personal support for remaining in Canada,” she will let Albertans decide if there should be a vote on Alberta leaving Canada. Link↗

Legal

A US federal appeals court has ruled Kaiser Permanente wrongly fired an employee who declined to receive a COVID-19 vaccine because she gave proper notice to the company of her religious objection to COVID-19 vaccination. Mimi Weiss, who worked for The Permanente Medical Group for 20 years before being fired. Weiss was working fully remotely, or off-site, in August 2021 as a senior managerial consultant when Kaiser Permanente imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Weiss filed for a religious exemption, and Kaiser Permanente initially approved the request. Officials then asked Weiss new questions, including, “What else besides the COVID-19 vaccine do you refuse to put in your body as a result of your religious belief?” Weiss said she would not provide private information. Kaiser Permanente placed her on unpaid leave. Then it fired her for not complying with the mandate, prompting a lawsuit by Weiss. “I wasn’t asking Kaiser for special treatment, just the freedom to live according to my conscience. After 20 years of service, I didn’t think that was too much to ask. I’m grateful the court recognized that religious employees should not have to give up their beliefs or their privacy to keep their jobs.” Link↗ Background for this item: The questions (including “What else besides the COVID-19 vaccine do you refuse to put in your body as a result of your religious belief?”) were issued by The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG, a Kaiser Permanente entity) as part of a standardized supplemental questionnaire. They were delivered via the company’s HRconnect system in an October 21, 2021 email notifying Weiss that additional information was needed after an initial provisional approval of her religious exemption. TPMG outsourced the review and processing of religious exemption requests (including follow-up questions) to a third-party vendor, Shaw HR Consulting. Employees were told no one at TPMG/Kaiser could discuss the requests because they were handled externally.

So who will bear the responsibility for the invasive questioning? The TPMG CEO is Dr. Maria Ansari, the Kaiser Permanente CEO is Greg A. Adams and the Shaw HR Consulting CEO is Rachel Shaw. Dr. Maria Ansari CEO TPMG (Left) Greg Adams CEO Kaiser Permanente (Middle) Rachel Shaw CEO Shaw HR Consulting (Right) Background for this item: Dmitry Gorodnichy, Ph.D., Ph.D. is a Senior Data Scientist at the Canada Border Services Agency with more than 30 years of experience in artificial intelligence, computer vision, biometrics, data science, and border security technologies. He is the author of more than 100 scientific publications, holds multiple patents, and previously led advanced computer vision research at the National Research Council of Canada. This is the sort of Canadian federal data that Dr. Gorodnichy was abused for trying to bring to our attention: Link↗ Aside from the initial wave of deaths in early 2020 (lockdowns, denied treatment, imposed protocols like remdesivir and intubation, plus suicides and overdoses), the consistent trend has been higher mortality since the rollout of the genetic “vaccines.” Dmitry Gorodnichy’s grievance over a 10-Day Suspension for his COVID-19 mandate-related transparency and accountability efforts has finally been allowed! Gorodnichy, a Federal government employee, was suspended for 10 days without pay for publicly analyzing official Government of Canada COVID-19 vaccine-related data. He requested that his suspension be rescinded, that all related documents be removed from his file and destroyed, that he be reimbursed for lost salary, benefits and pension. The grievance was allowed after a third and final presentation and full compensation for all lost salary and benefits. At his final Level 3 presentation, Gorodnichy asked that they begin the meeting with a minute of silence in memory of Canadian children who tragically suddenly died following COVID-19 vaccination. During that minute, while sitting together in silence with the Labour Relations representative Gorodnichy slowly scrolled through photographs of more than a hundred Canadian children displayed on the shared screen from Answers for Sean website - www.answers4sean.ca/memorial. Gorodnichy states: “It is worth highlighting that I defended myself in this grievance without any help from the Union. In fact, I am practically convinced that, had they been involved, I would have lost this grievance, as their attitude regarding challenges to the COVID-19 vaccination mandates closely mirrors that of my employer.”

Citizen Action

Brad Maddeaux’s book - Covid -19 in Canada: How We Were Betrayed! is now published. This book is his personal account of how Maddeaux’s wife and family lived through the pandemic in Ontario, and why Canadians must never again allow their safety, privacy, choices, rights, and freedoms to be violated. This is Ted’s endorsement of the book – “It is a vivid account of the betrayal we all experienced during the so-called “COVID pandemic.” It is also a reminder that those responsible for this historic violation of our fundamental rights and freedoms have not been held to account. The reality is that we are in an abusive relationship with our governments, courts, law enforcement, health institutions, and government-sponsored media, while those responsible for the abuse continue to act with impunity. This book should be required reading for all citizens until justice is served. Without acknowledgement, accountability, and a reckoning, the future of humanity is in jeopardy.” Link↗

An autobiography by Canadian lawyer Rocco Galati is now available on Amazon titled: Clowns in Gowns: My Life and the Law: An Autobiography. Clowns in Gowns is a raw, unfiltered, and deeply human story of adversity, identity, and the pursuit of justice against powerful odds. This book takes you through and into the cases dealing with alleged Muslim terrorism, 9/11, Native uprisings, globalization treaty challenges, COVID-19 measure litigation, illegal and unconstitutional Supreme Court/Federal Court Judges sitting, and a lot more. His life in the law fenced with authority, and misuse of authority, at the highest levels. From a small farming village in Italy, to the streets of Toronto, Montreal and Shanghai, to the highest levels and traps of the Canadian justice system, Rocco Galati’s life has been anything but ordinary. A peasant, blue collar proletariat, son, father, lawyer. A fighter for the rights of the damned and disposed. Link↗

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is being praised for her stand against males in female sports.Cunningham caused controversy recently — and garnered praise — by stating that she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” Asked about the comments by reporters, Cunningham was firm. “I said what I said,” she stated. “I think it’s kind of common sense. And I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. I stand on what I said.” Cunningham’s comments have become a literal rallying point because she is one of the few in the WNBA to stake a public position; a second rally hosted by grateful fans is scheduled for the Fever’s game against the Portland Fire on Friday night in Portland. Link↗ Sophie Cunningham

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on July 24 directing signs to be placed outside one of the Smithsonian Institution’s history museums warning visitors that some exhibits contain inaccurate information. The order references a July report by the White House Domestic Policy Council, which alleges that the National Museum of American History “cannot be trusted to tell America’s story honestly and in a way that is inspiring, unifying, and worthy of our great republic.” Trump said in his order that the report shows that “the Smithsonian leadership does not present American history as a shared national inheritance to be taught and celebrated, but instead views American history as a ‘prime tool’ to advance ideas of social justice and the radical transformation of our society.” The order instructs the Interior Department to place temporary signage “that corrects inaccurate information presented in the Museum” along the sidewalks and walkways that are maintained by the National Park Service and used by the public to access the museum, informing visitors of the report’s findings. Link↗ Smithsonian Institute (Fake History)

With reference to Dr. Fauci’s unwillingness to testify before the Senate hearing this week – “What makes this moment so rare in American history is that all this pain has crystallized into the smirking specter of one very vain, very malicious, very megalomaniacal, very narcissistic, very tangible sort of “Doctor Evil” in the form of one Anthony Fauci. He has become a LIVING SYMBOL of all that is wrong with the unelected federal bureaucracy and the blind, unquestioning allegiance to faulty “science” that have plagued our lives these many decades. In other societies or in another age, Fauci would be reaching a public demise like that of Mussolini or Ceausescu. We are too “civilized” for that of course, yet the public anger remains on par with the anger that ended the reign of those megalomaniacal tyrants. That anger is extreme. I’m not sure I’ve ever before seen public anger directed at one American in such a palpable way. Which brings me back to my original idea that what we saw in the Senate today was a tipping point. I don’t expect to see the Left and the media say “We were wrong.” However, I do expect them to stop defending Fauci. I do expect them to stand aside and let the public anger consume him. Why? Because like Ceaușescu’s guards stepping away at the last minute, they do not want to share in his fate.” History: On December 25, 1989, Romanian leader Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena were tried by a military tribunal during the Romanian Revolution. Convicted of crimes including genocide and abuse of power, they were sentenced to death and executed by firing squad immediately after the verdict. On April 28, 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini was captured by Italian partisans while attempting to flee. He and his companion Clara Petacci were executed by firing squad. Their bodies were subsequently taken to Milan and publicly displayed in Piazzale Loreto, where crowds gathered around them. Over the weekend, Senator Rand Paul released more than a thousand of Anthony Fauci’s diary entries and you’d think a man at the center of the deadliest health crisis in a century would focus on the lives lost, the families destroyed, the decisions that kept him up at night. That’s not what’s in there. On a day in the spring of 2020, with global deaths mounting and Americans terrified, here’s what Fauci found worth writing down: “Big front-page article about me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering.” “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked-about person in the country, and one of the most recognizable persons in the world.” Pure vanity. Secretary Kennedy put it best this week: the starkest impression you get reading these diaries is the massive dichotomy between what Fauci was saying privately, behind closed doors or in his journal, and what he was saying publicly about where Covid really came from, about how deadly it actually was, about how well those vaccines really worked. This is the same man preemptively pardoned hours before Biden left the White House. You don’t hand out a blanket pardon to a man who has nothing to hide.

Rick Zammuto wrote (In Canada) “we still have the lying, insane, murderous mafia in charge. The fake PM outlawed Ivermectin in Canada this year, without a shred of scientific or medical evidence. Why are insane liars controlling this country’s health care, medications, MD’s, taxes, meetings, media, police, etc., the same as A. Hitler did during WWII? The liars have been proven they belong in prison numerous times after doing what they have done the last 7 years. The people, scientists, MD’s, etc., have been falsely relegated by them to instead be controlled by their lies. Every level of government should immediately be removable by the people by referendum because the fake govs cheat in elections making elections useless, or we will all soon be mass-murdered by the fake powers that should have never been.” Link↗ On Thursday, after watching Anthony Fauci’s testimony in front of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, basketball analyst Stephen A. Smith broke from his vacation to record an apology video to basketball star, Kyrie Irving.

Like nearly everyone in the media, Smith had criticized Irving in 2021 for electing not to take the Covid-19 jab despite the NBA mandate that all players must. That caused Irving to miss many games while he was on the roster for the Brooklyn Nets. After welcoming viewers, Smith began his nearly 20-minute apology video on his Stephen A. Smith Show with: “I felt compelled to come on the air because ladies and gentlemen, I have to do something that I’ve done in the past, but haven’t had to do so much in my career…and that is to issue an apology.” Later, Smith said, “This is not about him, the basketball player. This is about him, the man. The reality is … Kyrie Irving, no matter what we think, may have been more right than we have given him credit for, and unquestionably was more vilified than he deserved. And ladies and gentlemen, it starts with me. Telling y’all before on many, many occasions: I’m a man. If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. But when it comes to Kyrie Irving... I can’t apologize strongly enough.”

He continued, “But the real point is we can’t condemn those who were a bit suspicious and raise the proverbial eyebrow about what was going on. That includes not raising that proverbial eyebrow at somebody like Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving is a phenomenal, phenomenal basketball player. He’s also a good brother who’s conscientious – and never intended to hurt anybody – just exercised his God-given rights as a man and as an American citizen to do something differently than the public was pressuring him to do. I wasn’t alone; there were many, many people who took that [critical] position. They were wrong. And I was wrong. He deserved better. Especially from me.”

Calls to Action

Dr. Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support following the completion of his bankruptcy. These funds will allow him to continue the mission to defend human rights and help deal with the damage caused by the COVID genetic injections Link↗

WCH Canada put out an alert regarding legislation in Poland to strip the public of natural and traditional healing disciplines. Please go to WCHCanada.news or WCHCanada on substack and join the action.

Wise Words

Here are some insights to help us overcome the endless rewriting of history and divide-to-conquer strategy that the globalist parasites use against us.

Thomas Sowell (born June 30, 1930) is an American economist, social theorist, and prolific author known for his empirical, free-market analyses of race, culture, economics, and public policy.

Thomas Sowell

“When slavery is mentioned, too many people automatically think of whites enslaving blacks. That is not even one-tenth of the story of slavery, which existed on every inhabited continent. The very word ‘slave’ derives from the word for some white people who were enslaved on a mass scale—the Slavs—for more centuries than blacks were enslaved in the Western Hemisphere.” and “More whites were brought as slaves to North Africa than blacks brought as slaves to the United States or to the 13 colonies from which it was formed. White slaves were still being bought and sold in the Ottoman Empire, decades after blacks were freed in the United States.”



— Thomas Sowell

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Song of the week

Terry McDonald recently commented that we are overdue to enjoy some Triumph : the legendary Canadian rock trio formed in 1975. Renowned for exceptional musicianship, soaring vocals, and spectacular live performances.

Triumph - Fight The Good Fight Link↗

Additional Material

Hakeem Anwar: The Concern about Data Centres Link↗

Senator Josh Hawley questioning Dr Anthony Fauci on July 29 before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee: Link↗