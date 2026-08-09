Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Om's avatar
Om
4d

​Thank you for taking the time to share Wins of The Week with all of us. I feel compelled however to share the following thoughts with you.

Your comments about people who have the Trump Derangement Syndrome were very disappointing. What you fail to realise is that the World is moving in lockstep and that the global agenda is being unfolded moment by moment with the goal of complete social, economic and political re-engineering.

Whether or not some people think that Trump is the issue is not what matters most. Trump is a puppet - and it is time for people to awaken to this truth.

The U.S.'s role in genocide is massive as is its leadership role in instituting the Control Grid (financial, medical, societal, etc.). Silicon Valley a key player in the New World Order has been linked to pedophilia, satanic rituals, mind control, and so on).

The U.S. is a leader in many areas:

- approving and funding mRNA "vaccines";

- legitimizing glyphosate and other chemicals that destroy our soil, air, food, water and all life on the planet;

- granting immunity to unlawful corporations;

- linking technology to our biology;

- granting approval for hundreds of thousands of satellites which emit harmful electromagnetic radiation;

- geoengineering which is destroying this planet; and

- poisoning people with ultra-processed fake foods and pharmaceuticals.

All wars are being fought under false pretenses, all leaders are controlled (including Trump), and all political/corporate/media messaging is fabricated with one purpose in mind, and it is not about the Truth.

We have no doubt that the label "Trump Derangement Syndrome" was coined by the powers that shouldn't be as is the case with the label "anti-vaxxer" and "conspiracy theorist". The goal is to divide everyone, narrow their perspective on what is really going on and get them to choose sides (whether in politics, religions, wars, etc.). In other words, the goal is to manipulate the messaging so that most people cannot "see the forest for the trees". This is a highly effective strategy in use by the Controllers.

Let us not be fooled by what we may consider "wins" in some areas. The game plan is huge - they have the power, the money and the strategies to eventually take over humanity. Don't foget they play the "long game" and they have been at this for the longest time.

Connecting the dots to what is happening in the World is key if we want to bring about changes that will benefit humanity. We are dealing with a force that is evil - it is in fact a conscousness that seeks to overtake all aspects of life on the planet. Belittling others for their choices feeds into this dark consciousness. Let's not create division.

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Roli's avatar
Roli
4d

Please don't forget that Christine Grady is Anthony Fauci's wife

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