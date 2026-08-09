This week brought several encouraging developments in the ongoing effort to protect individual rights and hold corrupt institutions to account.

Criminal referral requests were sent to attorneys general in all 50 U.S. states seeking investigations of Anthony Fauci and other senior public-health officials over their roles in COVID-era policies and hospital protocols.

In California, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction protecting Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Le Trinh Hoang, and Dr. Brian Tyson from investigation or discipline based on the views they share with patients, marking an important victory for medical free speech.

Meanwhile, University of Michigan Health-West agreed to pay $410,000 to physician assistant Valerie Kloosterman after firing her for refusing to participate in gender-transition procedures that conflicted with her religious beliefs and medical conscience. The hospital also adopted new protections for employees seeking similar religious accommodations.

Together, these victories reflect a broader push toward justice, individual rights, and meaningful limits on institutional power.

Please support this Fundraiser for Mark set up by Ted: “Dr. Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support following the completion of his bankruptcy. These funds will allow him to continue the mission to defend human rights and help deal with the damage caused by the COVID genetic injections”:

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The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has a page for members of the public to recognize a physician and share comments. Please consider sending this campaign to the CPSO and its CEO, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, asking them to support it. Link↗

Wins of the Week — August 8, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Political

Florida’s Republican Attorney General, James Uthmeier, warned the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops that Catholic schools may be disqualified from state-funded scholarships and vouchers due to their denial of vaccine religious exemptions. Uthmeier wrote a letter to the bishops on Friday advising them that under Florida law, schools must provide religious exemptions from vaccination requirements if a parent has a religious objection to the vaccine. The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee claims that parents morally opposed to vaccines “erroneously” believe they are sinful. It is also the policy of the diocese to deny conscience exemptions because it maintains that the “risk to public health in our Catholic schools has been determined to be too grave to allow exemptions from immunizations on the basis of conscience.” Uthmeier requested that Florida’s bishops respond no later than August 7. Link↗

The Liberals spent years blocking a full public inquiry into Canada’s pandemic response—now Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen is drawing fire for mocking an inquiry that will hear testimony from Canadians who say they suffered life-altering COVID-19 vaccine injuries. The Liberal MP mocked the inquiry’s name and questioned its legitimacy in a video posted online. Although Gerretsen acknowledged that Canadians who suffered vaccine injuries deserve compassion and the opportunity to be heard, he argued the hearings are really about promoting Conservative grievances over vaccine mandates and the Freedom Convoy rather than uncovering facts. Allison wasted little time responding. “You’re invited to the Allison Inquiry to hear from COVID-19 vaccine-injured folks tell their story,” Allison wrote. “They deserve to be heard and we, as representatives of the people, owe it to them.” Can I consider you RSVP’ed?” Allison wrote, before adding: “BTW, real courageous of you restricting your Facebook comments.” The exchange has renewed attention on the Liberal government’s long-running refusal to hold a comprehensive public inquiry into Canada’s pandemic response.

Alberta’s Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says the province is committed to upholding freedom of speech after the Edmonton Police Service released a controversial video encouraging the public to report online hate. The video was posted on social media on Aug. 2 but was removed from the police force’s X account later that day after drawing criticism from free speech advocates and some MPs, who argued that some or all of the examples shown did not meet the legal threshold for criminal hate speech. However, the video remains available on the police force’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as of publication time. “We are committed to supporting and respecting everyone’s right to free speech. We have duty to uphold these rights and freedoms, regardless of an individual’s religious or political beliefs,” Ellis said in a social media statement on Aug. 4, without directly mentioning the Edmonton police video. Premier Danielle Smith added - “Alberta’s government does not condone hate speech or violence, but we believe law enforcement should be focused on stopping violent crime, not policing opinions or ‘hurt feelings.’” “Free Speech is a foundational Alberta value. We don’t believe in policing unpopular or religious-based statements even if they are controversial. That’s a slippery slope other countries have fallen into and we can’t go down that road.” Link↗

Legal

In a sweeping nationwide criminal-accountability campaign, criminal referral requests have been sent to the attorneys general of all 50 states seeking investigations and prosecutions of Anthony Fauci and other top public-health officials for their roles in the “COVID Criminal Enterprise.” The 50-state campaign was launched by Vires Law Group through the Federal Accountability Freedom Operation. It represents the culmination of years of victim collection, witness testimony, legal analysis, and evidence gathering tied to COVID-era hospital policies and treatment protocols. The requests cite potential offenses including murder, terrorism, racketeering, manslaughter, human trafficking, elder abuse, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery, and reckless conduct. They call on state prosecutors to examine senior public-health officials, hospital administrators, healthcare providers, and institutions accused of participating in policies that caused preventable deaths and serious injuries. The individuals identified for investigation include Anthony Fauci, Cliff Lane, David Morens, Francis Collins, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Stephen Hahn, Janet Woodcock, Rick Bright, Peter Hotez, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, and Christine Grady. Hospital administrators and healthcare providers are also named as potential subjects of investigation for implementing the policies and protocols at the center of the allegations. The central legal argument is that senior officials cannot escape scrutiny simply because many of the disputed policies were carried out by hospitals and medical personnel further down the chain. The requests ask prosecutors to examine who designed the policies, who enforced them, who benefited financially, and who was harmed.

Vires Law Group (a Florida firm led by Rachel Rodriguez, with involvement from attorneys like Mimi Miller and support from groups such as the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation) has previously submitted similar private criminal referral requests (petitions urging investigation, not formal state-filed charges) in a smaller set of states. These date back to at least 2023–2025 and targeted officials including Fauci and others for alleged state crimes tied to COVID hospital protocols, treatment denial, etc. Documented examples include filings or requests involving Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas (including to multiple county DAs), Louisiana, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Vires Law Group. Exposing Corruption, Combatting Tyranny, and Uniting America. Link↗

Criminal Referal Requests include:

Anthony Fauci : Director of NIAID (1984–2022) and key White House adviser during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cliff Lane (H. Clifford Lane): NIAID Deputy Director for Clinical Research and Special Projects.

David Morens : Senior adviser to NIAID Director Anthony Fauci.

Francis Collins : NIH Director (2009–2021).

Deborah Birx : White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator (February 2020–January 2021) under the Trump administration.

Rochelle Walensky : CDC Director (2021–2023) under the Biden administration.

Stephen Hahn : FDA Commissioner (2019–2021).

Janet Woodcock : Longtime FDA official who served as therapeutics lead for Operation Warp Speed and later as Acting FDA Commissioner (2021–2022).

Rick Bright : Director of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) until April 2020.

Peter Hotez : Vaccine scientist and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Peter Daszak : President of EcoHealth Alliance.

Ralph Baric : Leading coronavirus researcher at the University of North Carolina.

Christine Grady: Chief of the NIH Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics (and wife of Anthony Fauci).

Florida AG James Uthmeier has issued FORMAL SUBPOENAS to Dr. Fauci, demanding wide-ranging documents related to “what he knew, when he knew it, and his doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines.” Uthmeier says there are MANY Florida laws Fauci may have vioIated by enriching himself at the people’s expense. “We are really focused in on his self-dealing. Evidence has come to light he was trying to PERSONALLY profit off of this.” “This is wrong and it could go towards a deceptive trade practice, fraud, public nuisance, you name it. There’s many aspects of Florida law that are implicated.”

A resolution the Senate is scheduled to vote on this week states that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during congressional testimony did not apply because the conduct he was questioned about occurred during a period covered by a preemptive pardon given to Fauci in 2025 by outgoing President Joe Biden. Even after Sen. Rand Paul, chairman of the panel before which Fauci appeared, told Fauci that the amendment did not apply both because of the pardon and because he read a statement, Fauci declined to answer questions. The resolution states that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee resolves that Fauci violated federal law that prohibits people who are subpoenaed by Congress from “[refusing] to answer any question pertinent to the question under inquiry.” It recommends to federal prosecutors that they charge Fauci. “Dr. Fauci appeared under subpoena and invoked the Fifth Amendment to refuse answering questions. During the hearing, I ruled that the Fifth Amendment did not apply because of the pardon, and that Fauci had waived any remaining privilege by giving opening testimony. I ordered him to answer and warned him about contempt, yet he still refused,” Paul said in a statement. “That is obstruction of a congressional investigation. The Committee will act accordingly.” Link↗

University of Michigan Health-West agreed to pay $410,000 to a Christian physician’s assistant it fired for refusing to facilitate “transgender” procedures on the job. The hospital system fired Valerie Kloosterman in 2021 after she objected to participating in gender “transition” drugs and surgeries and to referring to gender-confused patients by biologically inaccurate pronouns. The following year, Kloosterman filed a lawsuit, represented by First Liberty Institute, alleging that University of Michigan Health “attempted to compel Ms. Kloosterman to pledge, against her sincerely held religious convictions and her medical conscience, that she would speak biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures”; and that she was berated by staff for her faith, called “evil” and a “liar,” and even blamed for transgender suicides. The Trump administration opened an investigation into the hospital’s treatment of Kloosterman last year. On July 29, First Liberty announced it has reached a settlement with the hospital, which has agreed to pay Kloosterman and her attorneys $410,000 in damages and fees, plus adopted a new policy under which “employees will not be required to perform or assist with gender transition treatments, including procedures, medications, and referrals, if doing so would violate the employee’s sincerely-held religious belief,” nor would they be “required to use pronouns in a way that violates their sincerely-held religious belief or conscience.“ This new policy ensures that providers of faith and employees at UMHW will receive religious accommodations so that they can provide excellent care consistent with their medical judgment, because all patients are created in the image of God.” Link↗

Csaba Vizi is a Canadian trucker from Windsor, has launched a lawsuit against the RCMP, the OPP, the Ottawa Police Service, and more as a result of being viciously arrested and beaten at the Freedom Convoy in 2022. He says he was charged with 4 criminal charges and spent 4 years being prosecuted, where he spent over $73,000 in legal fees. The prosecutor had wanted jail time for him. After this grueling trial he was declared not-guilty on all counts! The judge ruled his Charter Rights were violated, specifically that his arrest and the search incident to arrest were unlawful! The government has also not appealed this not-guilty verdict. As a result of the violent arrest Csaba badly broke his wrist, was urinating blood for 3 weeks, and also damaged his C-3 vertebrae in his neck. He suffers pain in his neck and diminished use of his hand to this day. He says he only has about 50% of the strength he used to have in his hand and can’t lift heavy items. Link↗

On Wednesday, a Senior U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb granted a renewed motion for a preliminary injunction in favor of Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Le Trinh Hoang and Dr. Brian Tyson. This means California medical regulators are, at least temporarily, barred from investigating or disciplining these three physicians, based on the viewpoints they share with their patients about COVID-19. The injunction remains in effect pending the outcome of a lawsuit the doctors filed in January 2024 against California’s attorney general and two state medical boards. Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is funding that lawsuit. Link↗ The attorney representing the doctors, Rick Jaffe wrote “While the order technically only applies to our three doctor plaintiffs, it puts the boards on notice that a federal judge has found their Covid misinformation policy unconstitutional under the First Amendment.”

CHD CEO Mary Holland commented: “Fantastic news that doctors can still be doctors and not just mouthpieces for the state. It verges on the absurd that Dr. Kory had to go to the U.S. Supreme Court and back to the California district court to establish that he — not the state — can be a doctor to his patients. But there it is.”

Writing today on Substack, Kory said, “Free speech prevailed. We do not have to parrot pharma-government nonsense to keep our licenses. That principle was worth every day of this fight.”

The Medical Board of California, told The Defender that the board “has no comment on this matter.” Here’s California Attorney General Rob Bonta looking sad:

Citizen Action

Letter from Wayne Llewellyn to every BC MLA: “Every MLA, regardless of party, has a duty to demand answers. Not from staff. Not from press secretaries. From Bonnie Henry and David Eby, under oath, on the record: What hard evidence justified BC’s prolonged restrictions and mandates long after the data had shifted? Not press-conference assertions. Not “trust me” from the podium. Evidence. Cross-examined. Why were dissenting experts systematically sidelined while unaccountable modelling drove policy that destroyed lives? Who made those decisions? Henry? Eby? Both? On what authority? What is the full tally of collateral damage? Excess non-COVID deaths. Youth mental-health collapse. Delayed cancer surgeries. Learning loss. Economic wreckage concentrated on the working class. Why has no independent audit with subpoena power ever been ordered by this government? Why did healthcare worker vaccine mandates continue months after the evidence confirmed limited transmission impact directly deepening the staffing crisis that now has ERs closing and patients dying on waitlists? Who overruled the evidence? Henry? Eby? Both? Why have Bonnie Henry and David Eby never subjected a single one of their pandemic decisions to transparent, adversarial scrutiny: not once, not for a single hour, in over three years? If the decisions were sound, what are they afraid of?” Bonnie Henry (Left) David Eby (Right)

Military veteran and activist Jeff Evely says a fourth Conservative MP has declined to sponsor his petition to repeal Bill C-4, despite Pierre Poilievre’s recent pledge to oppose irreversible medical transitions for minors. Link↗ Background: Bill C-4 of the 44th Parliament, 2021. (There have been prior and later Bill C-4s unrelated to this)

An Act to amend the Criminal Code (“conversion therapy”)

Introduced November 2021, passed quickly with all-party support, and received Royal Assent on December 8, 2021.

Came into force in early January 2022.

Banned conversion therapy in Canada by creating Criminal Code offences for:

Causing a person to undergo conversion therapy

Promoting or advertising it

Receiving a financial or material benefit from it

Taking a child out of Canada for conversion therapy

Defined conversion therapy broadly

There’s never been a legitimate criminal investigation into 9-11, the deadliest terror attack in US history. Roger Waters is trying to change that. Link↗ Background: Here are some of the reasons to questions the “official story:” ten of the most frequently cited factual critiques of the mainstream media and U.S. government (NIST / 9/11 Commission) account of the events of September 11, 2001. These are drawn from peer-reviewed papers, government data, FOIA releases, and analyses by engineers, physicists, and chemists. They do not assert a specific alternative explanation; they highlight documented discrepancies or unresolved issues in the official narrative.

WTC 7 free-fall acceleration NIST acknowledged that World Trade Center Building 7 (which was not hit by a plane) experienced approximately 2.25 seconds of free-fall acceleration (16 stories falling at gravitational acceleration with no measurable resistance). No other steel-framed high-rise has ever collapsed solely from fire in this manner. Critics note that free-fall requires near-simultaneous removal of structural support across the building’s footprint.

Symmetric, near-free-fall collapse of the Twin Towers Both WTC 1 and WTC 2 collapsed largely symmetrically through the path of greatest resistance (the intact lower structure) at rates close to free fall. Official progressive-collapse models predict significant deceleration as the falling mass encounters undamaged floors and columns; video analysis and seismic data show little to no such deceleration.

Unprecedented nature of the collapses No other modern steel-framed high-rise building in history has collapsed solely due to fire. Multiple high-rises have burned far longer and more intensely (e.g., One Meridian Plaza, Windsor Building, etc.) without total structural failure. The official account treats the three WTC collapses on 9/11 as unique.

Molten metal and iron-rich microspheres in the dust USGS, RJ Lee Group, and other analyses of WTC dust found widespread iron-rich microspheres and evidence of temperatures far exceeding those of office fires or jet-fuel fires (which typically peak well below the melting point of structural steel). Peer-reviewed work (e.g., Harrit et al., 2009) identified red/gray chips in the dust that exhibited thermitic reactions when heated.

NIST’s refusal to test for explosives or energetic materials NIST explicitly stated it did not test for residues of explosives or thermite-related compounds, citing that it found no visual evidence of such materials. Critics argue this was a critical methodological omission given the unusual debris chemistry and eyewitness reports of explosions.

Eyewitness reports of explosions and “squibs” Numerous first responders, firefighters, and building occupants reported a series of explosions and horizontal ejections of debris (“squibs”) occurring well below the impact/fire zones as the towers came down. Official explanations attribute these to air pressure from collapsing floors, but many witnesses described sequential detonations.

Destruction of steel evidence Critical structural steel from the WTC site was rapidly removed and recycled overseas before a full forensic examination could be completed. This violated normal protocols for major structural failures and limited independent verification of the official failure hypotheses.

Pentagon damage inconsistencies The official account states a Boeing 757 struck the Pentagon. Critics note the relatively small entry hole in the façade, limited large-scale debris matching a commercial airliner visible in early photographs, and the fact that the plane’s path allegedly passed through several reinforced rings with comparatively modest external damage relative to the aircraft’s size and speed.

Flight 93 crash-site anomalies The official narrative attributes the crash of United 93 to a passenger revolt. Debris was scattered over a wide area, the main crater was relatively small, and some heavier components were found far from the primary impact site—features that have prompted questions about the precise sequence of events and the completeness of recovered aircraft remains.

Intelligence and air-defense failures Multiple warnings about al-Qaeda plots (including specific references to using aircraft as weapons) were received in the months and years prior. On the day itself, standard NORAD intercept protocols failed to scramble fighters in time for any of the four flights despite known radar tracks and lost communications. The 9/11 Commission noted systemic failures but left several operational details incompletely explained.

Jayden Beale is a legal professional who is personally and privately running a landmark human rights case against the Australia Queensland government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on the general public in 2021 and 2022. Over the last 3 years, significant developments have occurred in the proceedings where they have forced the government to admit that the chief health officer did NOT give the mandates for the purpose of stopping COVID-19 transmission, which will be a national scandal if exposed at trial. A government legal officer by day, lead plaintiff suing the entire Queensland Government by night. Jayden just built the biggest anti-mandate human rights case on Earth — and the state can’t kill it. Beale started on his own with no support, no money, no understanding of the area of law to have filed the largest human rights case in the world. The government applied to have his case dismissed six different times on six different occasions in six different ways. This has arguably never happened before. It just goes to show the government is willing to break all norms to not defend this decision, which is to mandate and subject the entire general populace down to the age of 16 with scientific and more particularly medical experimentation. Our Greater Destiny Blog The Court Case That Could End Jab Mandates Worldwide Disclaimer… Read more Jayden Beal sharing the story of his landmark human rights case against the Queensland government: Give Send Go to support Jayden defense of Australians Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

On July 29, the CAF officially released its “Spiritual reflections in military settings” policy that provides direction to both military chaplains and CAF members on what is expected during military ceremonies. A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member blasted a new “spiritual reflections” military policy direction that essentially bans using any religious-specific language or even references to God in most military ceremonies. “We used to have a robust and inclusive prayer policy where we could pray in an inclusive way that aligned with our faith traditions,” said a CAF member under condition of anonymity. The CAF member noted that the previous prayer policy is “very important in our tradition around commemorating the dead. Now we are not allowed to pray in public. The new policy means chaplains can only do a secular reflection in public.” However, “Indigenous Cultural Practices” are afforded a wider berth than traditional faiths such as Christianity. They say that it is permitted because of ‘reconciliation.’” “An authentic religious neutrality would allow for a diverse expression of religious faith, which existed in our former policy. The new policy is exclusionary, favouring atheism over belief, and favouring (non-Christian) First Nations’ beliefs over monotheistic belief.” Link↗

This occurred the same week as a Regina mosque has been cleared to resume broadcasting its weekly Islamic call to prayer after police approved a new permit, weeks after online backlash and threats forced the congregation to temporarily stop using rooftop loudspeakers. Regina City Jamia Masjid announced Friday that the Regina Police Service approved its application to broadcast the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, every Friday before midday prayers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing mounting criticism after making a series of major trade concessions to the United States while repeatedly failing to identify what Canada received in return. Over the past year, Ottawa has scrapped its Digital Services Tax, abandoned key financial requirements under the Online Streaming Act and agreed to share Gordie Howe International Bridge revenues with the United States. It also rolled back most retaliatory tariffs on American goods after evidence suggested the measures increased costs for Canadian consumers. During a Jul. 29 press conference, a reporter summarized the government’s reversals, saying Ottawa had “capitulated on revenue splitting for Gordie Howe Bridge, digital service tax, and removing funding for American streamers,” before asking: “What has Canada gotten in return for these concessions?” Carney did not identify a single reciprocal American concession.

From Juno News Op-Ed: “I must confess that I never thought so many of my fellow Canadians would become so easily duped, so ignorant, so hateful and so, shall we say, cult-like. It has become patently obvious that they have been indoctrinated into despising the Big Bad Orange Man south of the border — with a visceral hatred — instead of confronting their own miserable little lives in a declining Canada. They blame Trump for everything, even the economic havoc Carney is wreaking on our country. Conservatives and supporters of PC leader Pierre Poilievre are Maple Magas. It seems there is as much Poilievre Derangement Syndrome as TDS amongst the brainwashed. Those of us who have ignored the legacy media manipulation and have ventured south of the border this winter are called traitors. I still can’t believe the Canadians who have refused to come south during a very cold winter because they’ve been led to believe (largely by the legacy media) that they’ll be stopped at the border or because they are deranged about Trump. What a bunch of lemmings.”

Wise Words

Found in messages from kind donors at the GiveSendGo fund: Link↗

Truth and Reason wrote “‘Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities’ Voltaire. Thank you for standing against their absurdities, Doc. You’ve saved countless lives. May God Bless you three times over!”

Kathleen STRACHAN wrote: “You are certainly living a life that matters. Interpret all events in your favor. In love and light. Thank You Dr. Mark”

Martin Luther King quotes:

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”

“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”

Song of the week

Snow Melt by Acoustic Evolution Link↗

For more music and images from Acoustic Evolution visit their Youtube channel: Link↗