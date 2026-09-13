Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Kathleen STRACHAN's avatar
Kathleen STRACHAN
3h

Lao Tzu, the ancient Chinese philosopher, insights that touch on the nature of truth and wisdom:

"The good man seeks not to retain truth for himself but rather attempts to bestow these riches upon his fellows, for that is the realization of truth."

What an amazing team you both make BESTOWING so much LOVE and LIGHT on the world. Eternally grateful!

Kathleen Strachan

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david
4h

wow that was an all inclusive recap with a week’s worth of links!! a lot of good news going on. good work guys. glad you don’t cover the bad stuff like the amish getting trashed by the medical mafia or trudy’s parody of the canadian experience ‘hope and hard work’? the silence of our complicit msm says a lot...

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