Accountability, medical freedom, and institutional reform advanced across several fronts this week.

In Ottawa, the Allison Inquiry brought Canadians reporting COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries and bereaved families before lawmakers on Parliament Hill. Around 1,400 Canadians applied to testify, with approximately 50 selected. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson also appeared, marking the first time a sitting U.S. senator testified under oath before a Canadian inquiry.

Meanwhile in Alberta, the Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, informally known as the “Peterson Law,” began its staged rollout. The legislation is intended to protect regulated professionals from disciplinary action for lawful opinions expressed outside their professional duties.

Also in Alberta, the Alberta Transition Council released a detailed plan for how the province could transition to independence. The report examines what would need to continue, change, be negotiated, or be newly established under independence.

Collectively, these developments represent significant steps toward greater medical accountability, freedom of expression, and political self-determination.

Please support this Fundraiser for Mark set up by Ted: “Dr. Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support following the completion of his bankruptcy. These funds will allow him to continue the mission to defend human rights and help deal with the damage caused by the COVID genetic injections”:

Donate

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has a page for members of the public to recognize a physician and share comments. Please consider sending this campaign to the CPSO and its CEO, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, asking them to support it. Link↗

Wins of the Week — September 12, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Action of the Week

New promotional video for the National Citizens Inquiry Link↗

Everyone please help spread this excellent video. Canadians please reach out to your MPs. They may not have had time to walk down the street from their office to attend the extremely important Allison Inquires. Perhaps they can commit a click of their mouse and six minutes to watch this video.

The Allison Inquiry

Before the event began Canadian UFC legend, 10 time world champion, George St Pierre sent this message: “Dean Allison, Georges St-Pierre here. I (want to) wish you the best of luck for your upcoming event, to give a chance for the Canadian(s) who were hurt by the COVID-19 vaccine to explain themself publicly, to let the truth come out, to (share) what happened to them, and perhaps to make sure that this thing never happen(s) again. And for people to have (the) freedom to do what they want to do with their body. So take care yourself. All the best and good luck.” The rest of the short video is very moving and features the song Courage by The Tragically Hip.

Experts who testified included:

Senator Ron Johnson (No sitting US Senator has ever testified under oath in front of a Canadian inquiry before.)

Dr Charles Hoffe

Dr James Thorpe

Dr Peter McCullough

Dr Jessica Rose

Deanna McLeod (Who demonstrated that each shot increases your risk of COVID)

Dr Denis Rancourt

Detective Helen Grus

Dr Crystal Luchkiw (Who testified on her brother Scott’s behalf, because he sadly died before the hearings began.)

Some of the injection injury victims ( or their mourning relatives) included:

1,400 Canadians who applied to testify before the Allison Inquiry, but 50 “vaccine” victims had to be chosen.

Adam Burgess from Whitehorse testified regarding the death of his sister by COVID injection.

Nicole Maurier from Alberta testified about the death of her young daughter Abigail following “vaccination” and turbo cancer.

Marylou Lavalle became a widow when her husband Dominic died following COVID “vaccination.”

Patricia Leidl, who has a professional background in vaccine communications for the United Nations and World Health Organization, testified about multiple serious health problems following the injections and recalled being treated with contempt by medical officials when she sought help.

Jasmeet Grewal testified as a “vaccine” injury victim.

Michael Oesch testified from his wheelchair.

James Freeland testified that his mother died two days after her second dose of the COVID injection and was denied medical care. He said the doctor denied an autopsy, and he had her ashes in his hand less than 24 hours later. Link↗

Carrie Sakamoto also testified.

MPs attendance:

We understand that only ten MPs attended the Allison inquiries. These included:

Host MP Dean Allison,

MP Mike Dawson,

MP Jagsharan Singh Mahal,

MP Jamil Jivani

MP Arnold Viersen

MP Blaine Calkins

MP Kelly Block

MP Glen Motz

Retired MP Colin Carrie (Who has continually supported the Truth and Freedom Movement)

Thank you to those who attended. The other 333 MPs failed to walk the block to listen to injured Canadians. Some of those injured were wheelchair-bound and had traveled across the country to testify.

Which Federal Party Leaders attended?

Liberal Party of Canada: Mark Carney- NO

Conservative Party of Canada: Pierre Poilievre- NO

Bloc Québécois: Yves-François Blanchet -NO

New Democratic Party (NDP): Avram Lewis -NO

Green Party of Canada: Elizabeth May –NO

The Party Leaders Who FAILED to Attend the Allison Inquiry

Let’s remember this message to Canadians recorded September 9th 2021: from all the seated party leaders: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Erin O’Toole (Conservative), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), and Annamie Paul (Green).

Every party leader pushed Canadians to be injected with this genetic experiment, but not one party leader will now even cross the street to listen to the victims of the “not safe, not effective, not a vaccine” injection that they pushed.

PPC leader Maxime Bernier has a noble history throughout the entire COVID operation. Maxime even withstood criminally charges for participating in COVID-19 protest rallies.

Regarding the media

The real media traveled from across the country. Here are some of them:

Regarding the Dinosaur media and state propagandists :

Joe Marmington reported: I googled to read about the Allison Inquiry and check out the media coverage on it in Ottawa. There seems to be none. Seems odd when it’s right in Parliament buildings where the press gallery have offices.

Dr Mary Talley Bowden commented: “Canada is the only country to bring this many vaccine-injured to testify under oath, and MSM won’t cover it.”

CBC news mocked the Allison Inquiry, turbo cancer victims, and relatives of the dead with this: Link↗

Not one reporter from CBC attended even one testimony; yet the CBC headquarters is across the street , a 3-minute walk away from where the @AllisonInquiry were held Link↗

Dr Pierre Kory

Dr Pierre Kory’s just released a book trilogy about water: of the earth and all of us. Dr Kory’s 2021 article about ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19 is the 66th most read scientific paper out of 28 million ever tracked by Altmetric score

He described his related pending scientific article with these words: “What it describes: a synchronized change in the chemistry of the water beneath the world’s farmland, starting around 2000. Yields slowing while the wells still draw. Not a climate story. An extraction and chemistry story.”

I strongly suspect that this new focus of Dr Kory on water is of great importance for all of us.

Political

On September 1st, the Alberta government enacted Bill 13, the Regulated Professions Neutrality Act which seeks to protect the free expression rights of regulated professionals. Bill 13, informally referred to as the “Peterson Law.” The UCP’s legislation aimed at protecting freedom of expression for Alberta workers in regulated professions began its staged rollout on Tuesday. “This is common-sense legislation that would recognize that everyone should have the right to express their personal views freely,” said Premier Danielle Smith when introducing Alberta’s Regulated Professions Neutrality Act in November 2025. “No professional should fear losing their licence, their reputation or their livelihood because of a personal opinion, a social media post, an interview or open dialogue outside of working hours.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith The law is intended to allow workers in regulated professions to freely express themselves when off-duty, with few restrictions, without facing discipline or mistreatment from regulatory bodies. Professional bodies will only be allowed to censure workers when they use threats of physical violence, a criminal conviction, misuse of their professional status to harm an identifiable person, and misconduct relating to their professional boundaries. It applies to health professions Aug 10, 2027 and the amendments to the Health Professions Act and to teachers and teacher leaders Jan 4 , 2027 and related amendments to the Education Act. Link↗

The Alberta Transition Council, a group advocating for Alberta independence, has released a report outlining what it believes a transition to independence could look like. The report was released Sept. 3. The group is co-led by Alberta lawyer Keith Wilson and technology strategist Dennis Kalma. The report says a transition to independence would involve a change of legal authority and a transfer or bridge of responsibilities, and Alberta would also need to establish the sovereign functions it does not currently have. The group says the report was prepared with input from 45 Albertans with experience and expertise across a wide range of fields, and a review of 21 topic-specific white papers. “The White Papers examined what would have to continue, what would have to change, what would require negotiation, and what new functions Alberta would need if it becomes an independent country,” it says. Link↗ Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defence lists the following accomplishments in last few years: Link↗ Mary Holland

Gordon Edwards, Ph.D., President, Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility shared the following - New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard has issued an executive order banning the leasing of state lands for new uranium mining and related activities, and directing the State Land Office “to focus on cleaning up legacy uranium sites and calls on the uranium industry and the federal government to prioritise, fund and meaningfully address the legacy problems caused by uranium production”. Liberal MPs are accusing Rebel News of a “campaign of hate” over Rebel News’s Orange Shirt Day collection, launched in late August ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The collection features slogans including “Still No Proof,” “Dig Deeper,” “Buried Truth,” “Built Not Stolen” and “You Can’t Handle the Truth.” The Liberal Indigenous Caucus said it was “appalled by the residential school denialism campaign being pushed online.” The caucus said the merchandise “mocks Survivors’ experiences” and pledged to push for action against such messaging. Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid says - “Marc Miller doesn’t get to decide what is true, and he doesn’t get to decide which debates Canadians are permitted to have.” “We demand evidence, not feelings.” She also rejected the characterization of the merchandise as residential school denialism. “Nothing on any of those shirts denies that residential schools existed, or that children were mistreated in them, or that survivors carry real trauma,” Gunn Reid said. “What we ‘deny’ is that an unverified 2021 press release about ground-penetrating radar is proof of a mass grave. Asking for evidence isn’t hatred. It’s journalism.” Rebel News B.C. bureau chief Drea Humphrey said the merchandise encourages Canadians to demand evidence behind claims of unmarked graves at former residential schools. Tk’emlúps Chief Rosanne Casimir told senators in March that no remains had been recovered. “The truth cannot be confirmed,” Casimir said.

Medicine / Health

The US Justice Department announced Friday an agreement with Mount Sinai Health System that ends the New York hospital network’s provision of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical procedures to minors. Mount Sinai, one of the largest healthcare providers in New York, will stop those interventions, pay a monetary penalty, and dedicate $2 million to provide free de-transition care for people living with harmful consequences of treatments they received as children. The deal is the result of a nationwide investigation into hospitals that performed gender rejecting procedures on children. Similar agreements have already been reached with Texas Children’s Hospital, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and Connecticut Children’s Hospital, Attorney General Todd Blanche said -“This agreement puts an end to these practices at Mount Sinai and provides meaningful relief for individuals who have already suffered harm.” An August HHS report titled “Wolves in White Coats” alleged that practitioners of pediatric gender treatments may have committed tens of millions of dollars in insurance fraud over a decade. The report estimated hospitals billed nearly $120 million for such treatments since 2019. The Civil Division said it will continue to pursue cases nationwide, put an end to unlawful conduct, recover funds obtained through fraud, and hold accountable those who profit by violating federal law at children’s expense. Link↗ Sally Fallon Morell, President of the Weston A. Price Foundation has announced the release of her new book - The Nourishing Traditions Book of Natural Remedies! Sally Fallon Morell (Left) There is a big emphasis on diet in the book, but also many remedies, from manipulation therapies to herbs to homeopathy. For a listing of the Table of Contents and a sample entry on kidney disease Link↗



You can pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and the book will be available for case orders in October at NewTrendsPublishing.com Dr Peter McCullough writes about the ingredients of pharmaceutical drugs: “Only about 10% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for U.S. prescription drugs are manufactured domestically. Dr. Peter McCullough (Left) The rest comes from overseas — heavily concentrated in China and India. That means a single geopolitical disruption, trade dispute, or pandemic could crash our supply of essential drugs including antibiotics, blood pressure meds, and cancer treatments. This isn’t just about antibiotics. It’s about pharmaceutical sovereignty. The program treats API manufacturing the way we treat military equipment — you don’t outsource your ability to produce ammunition to a potential adversary. Same logic applies to the ingredients that go into every pill bottle in America. The RFK Jr. HHS factor adds another dimension here — MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) has brought a level of scrutiny to pharma supply chains that didn’t exist before. There’s genuine bipartisan hunger to know where our drugs actually come from and whether we can trust those supply lines in a crisis.”

Stephanie Seneff “The harsh reality is this: we are drowning in a sea of pharmaceuticals, pushed upon us by an industry that has long since abandoned its moral compass in pursuit of profit.” Link↗ Stephanie Seneff

Valerie Ann Smith and Dr. Russell Blaylock: Big Pharma is secretly “ghostwriting” articles in top medical and oncology journals to trick doctors into buying their drugs. Dr. Russell Blaylock Here’s how the scam works: They bankroll specialized medical-writing firms to ghostwrite studies that look rigorous and independent. Next, they recruit well-known physicians and academics, dangling prestige, speaking fees, and career advancement in exchange for simply putting their names on the finished product. Once these ghostwritten articles appear in elite journals, everyday doctors read them as gospel. They prescribe accordingly, convinced the data is real. The result? Billions in extra drug sales… while patients are exposed to treatments whose risks and benefits have been carefully engineered on paper.....the “conspiracy theorists” weren’t theorizing — they were documenting an industrial-scale deception.

Dr Peter McCullough® and investigative journalist John Leake released a great 3 minute video which shows powerful evidence that the US government pandemic response team led by now disgraced Dr Anthony Fauci knew about damage to the fetus from genetic COVID-19 vaccination. They pushed the jabs on pregnant women regardless.

Legal

Parents have dropped a class action lawsuit against Perrigo, maker of children’s fluoride mouth rinse, after the company agreed to stop selling the product. According to the dismissal notice, filed last week, Perrigo — which sold the popular children’s FireFly Anticavity Mouth Rinse — “has made a business decision not to continue commercialization of the products at issue beyond any phase out activities.” The case was one of six class action lawsuits filed last year accusing major dental product manufacturers of deceptively marketing fluoride-containing products to young children, and misleading parents into believing the products are safe for toddlers. According to the complaints, the companies design their product labels with candy and fruit juice flavors and images and cartoon characters to appeal to young children, often leading children to believe the products are meant to be consumed as food. As a result of that marketing, the lawsuits contend, parents unwittingly allow their children to use more mouthwash and toothpaste than recommended, making small children vulnerable to serious health risks from ingesting excess fluoride. These include flu-like symptoms from acute toxicity, dental fluorosis, neurotoxicity and endocrine disruption. Link↗

More Info: That 16 oz bottle of flouride and flavouring contains more than enough sodium flouride to cause acute flouride toxicity to a 20 kg child requiring immediate medical attention. Be careful it’s strangely yummy to small children. Alternatively, just swallowing a little everyday as is inevitable, will help limit their intellectual capacity for life, and speed the calcification of their pineal gland. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Lake Washington School District on behalf of a Washington father who has repeatedly asked to opt his son out of LGBTQ instruction only to be refused. Konstantin Averkiev is a Christian with sincere religious beliefs about sex, gender, and marriage that he seeks to instill in his young son, who attends an elementary school in the Lake Washington School District. Konstantin Averkiev The district implements LGBTQ “inclusive curricula” and requirements that conflict with Averkiev’s faith. “Parents have the fundamental right to direct their children’s religious upbringing and education, even at school,” said ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights. “Washington state officials can’t force parents like Mr. Averkiev to give up that right or accept a burden on their children’s religious upbringing in exchange for the benefit of public education.” In June of this year, Averkiev discovered that his son received a Pride Month lesson that discussed gender-change surgery. Averkiev was given no notice or opportunity to opt his son out of this lesson. With his son starting fifth grade this fall, Averkiev then wrote the district with the help of ADF attorneys, requesting to opt his son out of LGBTQ-related instruction and requirements—including the compelled use of biologically inaccurate pronouns. The district rejected nearly all of his requests. ADF attorneys filed Averkiev v. Lake Washington School District in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Alliance Defending Freedom is an alliance-building, non-profit legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life. Link↗ Benita Pedersen, an Alberta woman is set to face the province’s human rights tribunal in a multi-day hearing after she distributed posters opposing a town project to paint a rainbow-themed crosswalk. Benita Pedersen Pedersen’s hearing with the Alberta Human Rights Commission (AHRC) is scheduled over eight days between Sept. 14 and Oct. 2. As many as 15 witnesses, including experts from both sides, are expected to testify. The case stems from June 2023, when Pedersen learned that the Town of Westlock, northwest of Edmonton, planned to paint a rainbow crosswalk incorporating colours of the transgender pride flag. Pedersen subsequently created and distributed a flyer encouraging residents to contact local elected officials and oppose the project. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is funding her legal representation. The JCCF has argued that the case raises broader questions about freedom of expression and the role of human rights tribunals in addressing controversial political and social issues. The JCCF also said political disagreements over controversial issues should ordinarily be addressed through public debate and democratic participation rather than government proceedings. Link↗

Citizen Action

The Study Group on Technology and Power 2026 presents: Omniwar 4: The Capture of Academia on October 10 & 11. Omniwar.org The Study Group’s fourth symposium will address the capture of academia and the failure of intellectuals to speak truth to power, a phenomenon clearly demonstrated by academia’s silence over the events of ‘9/11’ and its deep complicity in ‘Covid-19’ era policies. The Study Group aims to fill a gap by applying academic rigour to topics that are treated as taboo in academia, yet which any genuine critical thinker would recognise as essential to understanding contemporary power relations. Link↗ September 19-20, 2026 is a Virtual Assembly to Examine Alternatives Facing Alberta and Canada West. The Assembly will provide a public, interactive forum to examine the issues raised by Alberta’s October 19 referendum and the broader questions facing Alberta and western Canada. The conference sessions will be co-chaired by Manning and former BC Premier Gordon Campbell. Link↗

Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank — the largest food bank in Canada — hosted an all-candidates debate on food insecurity and affordability, but refused to let PPC candidate, Michel Lachance, participate. Every party allowed to participate supports supply management. Michel was the only candidate prepared to challenge a system that increases the price of basic food staples — at a debate about Canadians struggling to afford food. Daily Bread itself lists Dairy Farmers of Ontario among its major in-kind donors. Michel showed up anyway. Both the taxpayer-funded CBC and a major “alternative” news outlet were on-site, yet neither reported that a candidate on the ballot had been excluded from a public election debate about food affordability! Hundreds of you contacted the debate organizers to express their opposition to the censorship. Toronto’s Vaccine Choice Canada group has a library action group where they influence what books their local library carries. This month they are recommending libraries purchase VCC’s New Parent’s Guide to Understanding Vaccination. To recommend a book for your local library, look for ‘suggest a title/request a purchase’ on your library website. Link↗ Turning of the Tide Conference in NYC on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 happened this weekend. Four days of presentations, discussions, networking, and action dedicated to advancing truth, justice, peace, and accountability and asking the tough unanswered question that the government whitewash did not even consider. Featured Speakers: Bret Weinstein, James Corbett, Roger Waters, Dennis Kucinich, Jimmy Dore, Mary Holland, Chris Martenson, Richard Gage, William Rodriguez, Meryl Nass, and many more. Link↗ The Stay or Leave discussion continues this month with former Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day arguing Stay and Professor Bruce Pardy arguing Leave. Edmonton — September 17 Calgary — September 18 Tickets: Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Susanne Dodillet, Ph.D, in an essay titled: “From Humanist Reflection to Social-Scientific Governance: The Corruption of the Modern University” writes: “The university is usually pictured as a free sphere, a place of disinterested inquiry, critical thinking and individual responsibility, insulated from politics and the market. My claim is not that particular studies are biased or particular fields compromised, but that the modern university as a whole operates as a propaganda instrument.” She adds that nothing conceals an apparatus of social control better than the good name of free, truth-seeking science. Dodillet is a speaker at the October symposium on The Capture of Academia.

J Waters commenting on lack of news coverage of the Allison Inquiry – “Not one, single mainstream media outlet is attending or covering this inquiry while, there are over 170K posts on X, and we are in the top 10 international news story. So, while the world is watching, our own “free press in Canada” is notably absent. Make of it what you want.

Covid was the most covered story for years. The vaccines were in the news for years. Now, the vaccine injured, science is being highlighted and there is no news? The news in Canada is not reliable, not objective, not covering what Canadians really need to know.”

Occams disposableroazor wrote: “Sad…heart breaking…..a testimony as to the contempt our government has for the common citizen….forcing them to take an untested, risky gene altering procedure, or have their livelihood destroyed…absolutely sinister….Tam needs to be locked away in Gitmo.”

John Carpay writes: “Police resources are limited. Across Canada, thousands of crimes ranging from property damage to murder remain unsolved. Many Canadians have been told by police that they must simply accept crimes like vandalism as par for the course. John Carpay Police tell us they don’t have the resources to investigate or address supposedly “minor” crimes like the theft of heirloom jewellery from a home after a break-and-enter. Whenever police devote any of their scarce resources to pursuing a political agenda, it’s an insult to victims of crime. That’s why police should spend 100% of their resources on fighting crime, and 0% of their resources on monitoring speech and enforcing “correct” opinions on political issues. The recent conduct of the Hamilton Police Service, which has devoted resources to preventing a non-profit advocacy group from renting facilities to hold a conference, is reprehensible. Canada is no longer a free country if mayors and police forces start treating unpopular opinions as though they are crimes. In a free country, citizens get to decide for themselves whether they agree or disagree with a group, party, ideology, or religion, without the “help” of government to enforce and impose the “correct” conclusion. In a free society, the government upholds the law equally for all citizens, including those who hold unpopular beliefs. Canada should not become like a fascist, theocratic, communist, or national socialist regime, in which the government decides which views are correct and who does (and does not) get to use public spaces. This is why taxpayer-funded facilities like convention centres, and public spaces like sidewalks and city parks, are available to all citizens, regardless of their political beliefs.”

Paul T writes in response: “Canada’s police and military have to figure out whose side they are on. Are they on the side of their political masters or on the side of the people? We, the citizens of Canada pay your salaries, not politicians, who only look out for their own best interests. Police and members of the military live in our communities. We are your neighbours. Remember what happened to those who collaborated with the Nazis after WWII. The collaborators were brought out to the streets or the town square and were summarily executed for their collaboration. YOU have to make a choice. Choose WISELY!”

Wisdom of the Week

“Tradition is a set of solutions for which we have forgotten the problems. Throw away the solution and you get the problem back.” - Donald Kingsbury

Song of the week

Tragically Hip: Courage Link↗

Additional Resources