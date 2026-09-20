Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Marion Sampson's avatar
Marion Sampson
9h

Ted's article: The Allison Inquiry: What Did We Learn? is excellent, right down to the last line: "No one in Ottawa will save us from their tyranny".

This Inquiry is opening several Pandora boxes. We can't unhear or unsee what this revealed. We are treated with such condescension by the 'elites' and taxpayer-supported 'media' - anchors/mouthpieces. I hope/pray that thousands woke up to this reality. I hope that parents will think twice about taking their children to 'well baby clinics', that the millenniums will do research and learn about Nuremberg, that the elderly will understand that their doctors are not the 'gods' they thought they were, and that government CANNOT be trusted for our welfare. EVER.

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Bart's avatar
Bart
5h

I wonder if you would be willing to shed some light on Reiner Fullmich,s situation? It looks like they might let him out of jail, and he has done a lot, to show the world what was going on, in the last few years

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