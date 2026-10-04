Legal challenges and courtroom victories put institutional responsibility in the spotlight this week.

In Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, alleging that the company misled the public about the safety of its COVID-19 injections and their ability to prevent transmission. The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and a permanent injunction against deceptive or unfair representations.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, a jury awarded former county employee Theodore DeBlasio more than $670,000 after finding that Essex County discriminated against him on religious grounds when it denied his exemption from its COVID-19 “vaccine” mandate and subsequently dismissed him.

In New Mexico, a jury found Facebook liable for more than 43.8 million violations of the state’s consumer protection law. The verdict concerns allegations that the platform misled users about the sharing of their personal information and the control they had over it, potentially exposing the company to substantial financial penalties.

Across these cases, courts and legal authorities are increasingly being called upon to confront abuses of power and enforce consequences where rights and public trust are at stake.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

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Wins of the Week — October 3, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Highlights of the Week

Ted’s conversations with:

The President of the Australian Vaccine Risk Awareness Network Link↗

Irvin Studin Link↗

A leaked November 2020 EU–Pfizer/BioNTech Advance Purchase Agreement shows that the contract specified that only ~50% of the mRNA needed to be intact. This implies up to half could consist of truncated, modified, or recombined RNA, potentially producing random arrays of proteins and triggering immune reactions.

The article below explains how the agreement confirms the presence of bacterial endotoxins and identifies specifications allowing residual DNA, as well as dsRNA and ethanol. Because the mRNA manufacturing process uses E. coli, it is further argued that E. coli proteins could contaminate the product. The article compares the agreement’s residual-DNA specification with historical limits and argues that these contaminants and impurities were not adequately disclosed in package inserts, making true informed consent impossible.

The article calls the rollout a coercive, profit-driven experiment that violated the Nuremberg Code and links the contaminants to a broad range of conditions, including autoimmunity, allergies, and type 1 diabetes — while the author’s related posts also discuss autism and ALS.

Political

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has offered the 129 First Nations along the Trans Mountain pipeline route a combined 15% equity stake, plus a $2.5-million payment for each group that commits to invest. Indian Resource Council President Stephen Buffalo called the offer “disrespectful”. Link↗ François-Philippe Champagne and Stephen Buffalo

BC Conservative interim leader and candidate for Premier of BC, Lorne Doerkson, affirmed that the Conservative Party of British Columbia would repeal the sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) curriculum and scrap Premier David Eby’s NDP Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which puts private property rights at risk. Lorne Doerkson

One BC has outlined its goal of ensuring a “total victory” for common-sense conservative values in BC and revealed that the party won’t run candidates in several ridings where it believes the Conservative or independent alternatives are truly conservative. One BC’s goal in the snap election was to “achieve a total victory for common sense and conservative values against the radicalism of the NDP and their cohort.”

The US Military has announced that they are leaving Iraq after more than 2 decades. CENTCOM described it as an “orderly departure”. The withdrawal marks the end of the U.S. military’s Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. President Donald Trump celebrated the withdrawal from Iraq in a post on Wednesday, suggesting that U.S. involvement in the country was the result of “very bad decision-making.” Link↗

Legal

On September 25, the Supreme Court said the Trump administration can use an updated immigration database to verify the citizenship of voters. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a dissent that was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Jackson wrote - “The harm caused by burdening or disenfranchising even a few lawful voters outweighs the nonexistent harm that the Government experiences when it is prevented from taking an action that it likely lacks the authority to take.” “This imbalance, along with the Government’s improbable merits arguments, should have compelled the Court to deny the stay.” One wonders how allowing undocumented individuals to vote is a “nonexistant harm”. Link↗ (Left to right) Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced that it is fining DataOne data center $1.07 million for using gas-powered generators without approval. The DEP sent an administrative notice to the data infrastructure company regarding its Vineland data center in Cumberland County for installing and running large natural-gas-powered generators without securing the necessary permits. DataOne Vineland data center in Cumberland County The department stated that generators not observed during a December inspection were found on the premises during a July 29 inspection. DEP determined that DataOne violated the Air Pollution Control Act by installing and operating sixty-two 1,982-kilowatt generators without securing a preconstruction permit or an operating certificate. Link↗

A New Mexico jury has found Facebook liable for tens of millions of violations of the state’s consumer protection law, potentially exposing the social media platform to billions of dollars in fines. A Santa Fe jury found that Facebook committed more than 43.8 million violations of New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act through false or misleading statements to consumers, according to the New Mexico Department of Justice. New Mexico alleged that Facebook misled users about how their personal information could be shared with third parties and the extent of users’ control. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said the state will seek the maximum penalty of $5,000 for each willful violation. If imposed across all violations found by the jury, the theoretical maximum would exceed $219 billion. Link↗ Raúl Torrez

From the group ‘Interest of Justice’ – “For 455 days, FDA said nothing about Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807, the petition asking the agency to classify the COVID-19 mRNA shots as GENE THERAPY under its own definitions. On September 15, the agency’s biologics center finally wrote back, and the letter came with a clock on it & homework for Interest of Justice to turn in. FDA still hasn’t answered the question the petition asks, which is whether these shots are gene therapy. Instead, it points to 21 CFR 10.20(c), a rule that says a petition has to include a full copy of every article and document it cites, and it gives Interest of Justice ten business days to send them. The same agency that took more than a year to write one letter now wants everything back in ten days. Interest of Justice is going to meet that deadline. By Tuesday, SEPTEMBER 29, IoJ is putting 22 exhibits on the public docket. That’s 2,371 pages of studies, FDA guidance, Moderna and BioNTech SEC filings, Operation Warp Speed contracts and GAO reports, all sent at once. They want proof? FINE! Every page IoJ sends FDA this week becomes part of the record a judge can read later. Interest of Justice FDA sued, quickly breaks 455 days of silence on the mRNA petition with still no real answer, just a demand for more paperwork in 10 days September 27, 2026 - Interest of Justice… Read more You can support Interest of Justice and their important mission here: Link↗

Sonja Denobrega, a former senior executive with TD Insurance has sued for more than $400,000 after the bank fired her following a dispute over a Christian message in her email signature, alleging wrongful dismissal and discrimination. Sonja Denobrega Denobrega alleged that TD treated her unfairly by requiring her to remove “I am HIS” and a cross symbol while allowing employees to include personal pronouns. TD denied discrimination and said it dismissed her for repeatedly refusing to follow its email signature standards despite warnings. The bank also alleged that she objected to workplace pronouns, pride initiatives, and mandatory diversity training concerning gender identity or sexual orientation. Denobrega’s statement of claim seeks approximately $446,600 in specified monetary amounts, plus benefits, equity-based compensation, interest, costs, and other relief. Link↗

On Sept. 25, an Essex County jury returned a unanimous 8-0 verdict in favor of Theodore “Teddy” DeBlasio, a former county groundskeeper who lost his job after his religious exemption from Essex County’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate was denied. According to Coyle Law Group, this is New Jersey’s first jury verdict in a COVID-19 religious exemption case. DeBlasio was awarded more than $670,000 for lost wages and emotional harm, with attorneys’ fees still to come. At trial, evidence showed that in February 2022, Essex County denied religious exemption requests from Christian and Catholic employees while approving requests from Muslim employees. The press release states that unvaccinated Muslim healthcare workers were allowed to continue working with masking and testing, while DeBlasio, who primarily worked outdoors maintaining hospital grounds, was not. The jury ultimately found that Essex County discriminated against DeBlasio because of his Christian faith. Link↗

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a sweeping lawsuit against Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, accusing them of deceiving the public about the safety and transmission-prevention capabilities of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injection. James Uthmeier (Left) Albert Bourla (Right) The 49-page complaint was filed on October 1, 2026, in St. Lucie County, Florida, and targets Pfizer and Bourla personally under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. At the center of the case is an explosive allegation: Pfizer publicly assured Americans that its COVID shot was safe while the company possessed internal and external safety information involving myocarditis, miscarriages, strokes, adverse events, and deaths. According to the complaint, Pfizer’s own adverse-event database contained 158,893 adverse events from 42,086 case reports by February 28, 2021—only about 10 weeks after the vaccine received emergency authorization. Yet in January 2023, Bourla publicly stated that Pfizer had seen “not a single [safety] signal” despite billions of doses having been administered. Florida argues that statement was fundamentally incompatible with information already known about myocarditis and pericarditis. The second enormous pillar of Florida’s case concerns transmission. Pfizer and Bourla repeatedly told the public that vaccination would protect other people. In December 2021, for example, Pfizer said that getting as many people vaccinated and boosted as possible remained the best course of action to “prevent the spread of COVID-19.” But according to the complaint, Pfizer’s pivotal clinical trial did not test whether vaccination prevented person-to-person transmission. A Pfizer executive later publicly acknowledged that the vaccine had not been tested for stopping transmission before entering the market. Florida is seeking far more than a symbolic judgment. The Attorney General is asking the court for civil penalties, a permanent injunction against deceptive or unfair representations concerning Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, attorneys’ fees and other relief.

Citizen Action

This fall, the University of Concordia Student Union used student fees to publish a handbook that disparages Canada, questions the value of voting, and calls on students to mobilize for Palestinian prisoners, including some tied to terrorism. Last year’s edition celebrated the Cuban Revolution and dropped Christmas from its calendar. Some students decided complaining quietly wasn’t enough. In partnership with Canadian Students for Free Speech, two fourth-year Concordia students designed and printed a patriotic alternative: a handbook that celebrates Canada, promotes freedom of expression, and honours influential Canadians. Student Handbook (Right is the original which contained anti-Canada sentiments and questioned the value of voting. Left is the response) National Campus Coordinator William Diaz and 10 students handed out 120 copies at Concordia and McGill, sparking conversations about free expression and religious freedom. Over 40 students signed up to start free speech clubs at the two schools. Link↗ William Diaz-Berthiaume (Right) The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on MPs to stop borrowing, cut spending, and reduce taxes ahead of the next federal budget. The group warns that taxpayers are paying more than $1 billion a week in interest on the federal debt, with interest charges expected to reach $58.7 billion. According to the government’s Spring Economic Update, Ottawa plans to borrow $65 billion this year. Federal spending is projected to reach $594.8 billion in 2026-27. The group wants Ottawa to eliminate the industrial carbon tax, scrap federal fuel regulations, make gas tax relief permanent, and end the alcohol escalator tax. Federal Director Franco Terrazzano said MPs should “put down the credit card and pick up some scissors”. Link↗ Franco Terrazzano

The Centre for Heterodox Social Sciences’ (CHSS) annual conference in Buckingham, England this past summer brought together hundreds of academics from around the world to discuss the malign impact that woke policies and attitudes are having on their universities—what many have called the Great Awokening. The Centre for Heterodox Social Sciences’ They state: “The Great Awokening has deeply damaged Western universities. The most obvious proof is the vast supply diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices that oversee the exclusion of certain applicants, most often white males, from school job postings. Other telltales include research agendas obsessed with gender and race and the acceptance that certain views should be banned from campus. This narrowing of opinions together with outright discrimination and censorship has deeply eroded the moral authority and research capabilities of higher education throughout the West.” Canadian academic and CHSS founder Eric Kaufmann used the Buckingham conference to create a “post-progressive agenda” meant to push back against wokism and reclaim merit and openness on campus. Eric Kaufmann The most common form of pushback can be seen in new seminars and courses being created that deliberately expose students to a broad range of opinions. For example, the University of Toronto’s Victoria College offers students a weekly lunchtime seminar that forces participants to engage in difficult or controversial topics rather than simply demanding that opposing views be cancelled. At the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus, Renaud-Philippe Garner and Brad Epperly created a new course called “Dangerous Ideas” that similarly requires students to grapple with complicated issues. Renaud-Philippe Garner and Brad Epperly Interestingly, students are randomly assigned various positions, so it is impossible to pass the course without considering both sides of many hot-button topics. This process is vitally necessary if universities are to reclaim their historical role as places that offer the freedom to engage in the truest and most important form of diversity: diversity of thought. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Juno News write: “Watch the next two weeks of coverage out of Victoria and you will see the plan. Government-funded newsrooms will protect David Eby and Mark Carney. They will write the BC Conservatives as being dangerous. It is not complicated: it is Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt. David Eby governs with a one-seat majority. He thinks the split on the right is a better ballot question than his own record. That’s why he called this election. The drug policy that turned downtowns into open markets started in BC. The housing math that made a starter home a fantasy started here. The pipeline files that decide whether Western energy ever reaches a tidewater port are decided here. The ports that move precursor chemicals and finished fentanyl sit here. Mark Carney needs David Eby. A safe NDP government on the coast is a partner on climate rules, on energy delay, and on the story that Western frustration is a temperament problem instead of a policy one. Taxpayer-funded national outlets have an interest in that story holding. So here is how the coverage will run: The BC Conservative Party will be “embattled,” “far-right,” “unelectable,” “in chaos.” Every defector will get a feature. Eby will be “election-ready,” “stable,” “standing up to Trump.” The deaths, the repeat offenders, the closed emergency rooms, the projects that never get built, the things that actually affect you and your family – those will be context, if they appear at all. That is FUD. It is designed to make conservative voters stay home, or peel off, or decide the whole thing is too messy to touch. And it is spread by newsrooms that work for the government.

Testimony in an ongoing federal defamation lawsuit is raising new questions about the legality of the U.S. military’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The testimony also sheds light on how the mandate shaped military policy and the broader federal vaccine policy during the pandemic. The lawsuit was filed by Dr. Terry Adirim, former acting assistant secretary of defense for Health Affairs, against Ivan Raiklin, an attorney and retired U.S. Army Special Forces officer. The suit involved comments Raiklin made during an October 2024 interview when he called out Adirim for signing a memorandum that he alleged led to an “illegal” vaccine mandate for U.S. military service members. She also alleged that public comments Raiklin made linking her to the military’s vaccine mandate, which he called “genocidal” and a form of “mass mutilation,” were defamatory. Dr. Terry Adirim (Left) Ivan Raiklin (Right) Responding to a question during her deposition about her qualifications to evaluate the safety and efficacy of vaccines, Adirim said she was “qualified to trust the regulatory agency that told the nation that it was safe and effective.” Stephanie Weidle who is the executive director of Feds for Freedom stated: “She admitted in her deposition that she did no research herself, nor did she instruct her staff to investigate” Weidle added “Commanders used Adirim’s memorandum to override service members who objected that the product being offered was authorized only for emergency use and therefore could not be compelled,” Weidle said. “They told troops the only available vaccine, the EUA product, was mandatory. Refuse it, and they would be separated.” Approximately 8,500 military service members were ultimately separated because they refused the vaccine. Weidle said that around 80,000 more service members “left either because the culture in the military during COVID was so poor, because of health issues or for other reasons. This created a national security threat.” Link↗

Denis Rancourt stated in his Open Letter to the Faithful and Enforcers of the Vaccine Religion – “You have received the sacrament of vaccination by bodily injection with bio-dispersive cytotoxic cationic lipid nanoparticles and their cargo. Many of you did this out of presumed moral rectitude and to save yourselves from injury and death no less. In your minds, the unfaithful who resisted and refused the injection are at best simply ignorant and selfish and at worse criminally reckless deserving the ultimate punishments of banishment and death. However, it turns out that the “protections” you participated in imposing (from masking to isolation to confinement to imposed testing and injection) actually killed millions worldwide. You participated in and condoned a coordinated violent mobbing of pregnant women, infants, toddlers, youth, active adults and the elderly, while turning a blind eye to screaming fetal losses, heart conditions, paralyses, and sudden deaths. Why then do you continue to adhere to your religion of vaccination that causes suffering to millions? And why do you continue to participate in the denigration of resisters and the invalidation of the decedents and survivors? Why not try to escape the state propaganda and seek better information? That would be true moral rectitude.” He ends with – “Do not be offended. Change your ways.” Denis Rancourt

Message from John Leake: “Before 2022, I always figured there was a natural or physical explanation for human malevolence—that is, archaic emotions like fear, loathing, lust, and greed. However, upon hearing the testimony of New York State attorneys Ralph Lorigo and Beth Parlato—as well as the testimony of family members of deceased patients who were denied ivermectin—I began to ponder the possibility that ancient metaphysical concepts of evil and the devil may indeed be at play in human affairs. John Leake Hospital administrators who refused to give ivermectin to dying patients should be tried for murder or at least negligent homicide. This is especially true of administrators who flouted court orders to give the drug to patients whose family members literally begged for it. The hospitals claimed total sovereignty over the patient—a godlike power over all decisions affecting his life and death, with the patient afforded no say. For most gravely ill patients, the decision of this godlike power resulted in death. Thus, to sick patients and their families, the Lords of Healthcare were neither competent nor compassionate.” He added: “Attorney Ralph Lorigo’s Sept. 28, 2026 testimony about hospital refusals to give ivermectin to dying patients should be viewed as evidence of murder or at least negligent homicide.”

John Carpay wrote in response to Truth and Reconciliation Day: “The best way to truth and reconciliation is to embrace the ideal of equal rights for all, special privileges for none. It’s time to repeal the Indian Act, end race-based access to public land (like at Joffre Lakes Park), stop imposing hypocritical virtue-signalling land acknowledgements on Canadians at public meetings, and refrain from signing race-based land deals like the Musqueam Agreement. Canadians who claim to care about truth should insist that Aboriginals in Kamloops spend the $12 million, provided to them by taxpayers, to excavate the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Only an excavation will prove — or disprove — the unfounded claim (made in May 2021) that the bodies of 215 murdered children are buried in a “mass grave.” Further, if human remains are found, this would not prove that anyone was murdered. The deliberate refusal by the Kamloops Indian Band to use the taxpayer-provided $12 million to excavate shows a complete lack of interest in the truth. Parliament should remove racism from the Criminal Code and end the current practice of race-based sentencing that sees criminals receiving a milder punishment because of their Aboriginal ancestry and ethnicity. In Canada in 2026, there is simply no need for race-based laws, ethnic-based policies, or ancestry-based rules, which stand in the way of reconciliation. Aboriginal and treaty rights can be — and should be — recognized and affirmed without race-based laws and policies that cause division and resentment amongst Canadians.” Link↗ John Carpay

Jane’s letter to Canadaland host regarding his interview with Dr. Peter McCullough: “I happened, by chance, to listen to your Canadaland interview with Dr. Peter McCullough; in the last six years it is a very rare occurrence for me to take in information of any sort from what I have come to perceive as ‘untrusted’ sources. Formerly, I was an occasional listener of mainstream media, however, I think Rodney Palmer summed up the reason why I and so many other Canadians have turned their backs on the legacy media such as the CBC - because of the propaganda machine it has become. I was appalled by your aggressive and accusatory tone with Dr. McCullough. You came across as arrogant and self-righteous; there was no evidence of genuine curiosity in his area of expertise. I got the strong impression that you thought you were right, but try as you might, Dr. McCullough always maintained the upper hand. Dr. McCullough is only one of the many doctors and health care providers that I followed during Covid and for whom I am very grateful. You appeared to scoff at the notion of informed consent which would require Canadians to do their own research, intimating that that assertion was absurd. Well, that’s what I, as well as so many other Canadians, did. I owe a debt of gratitude to our own Canadian doctor, Mark Trozzi, for continuing to expose the lies of the mainstream media, the government, healthcare providers, etc. You closed the show by saying that you would have appreciated more time with Dr. McCullough, but that it probably wouldn’t change anything. I sadly say I must concur as it doesn’t appear that your style of interviewing has much semblance to investigative journalism. I am a very disgruntled listener to your podcast, so, in future, I will continue to follow media that I have come to trust, albeit with a good degree of skepticism. Sincerely, Jane” Dr. Irvin Studin wrote in his September 17th Toronto Sun opinion – “History notes many countries that have lost their minds in periods of emergency. We have witnessed the biggest health policy mistake in Canadian history at best, or a crime against humanity at worst. In the pandemic fog, Ottawa hastily approved a series of foreign pharmaceutical products that were patently defective. Even in the face of manifest vaccine injury after a first dose, we often doubled down on second and third dose vaccinations for the same injured Canadians. Only maniacs do that! And we, my fellow Canadians, were in a right state of mania! A great country with honest leaders cannot move on from such grave errors of policy and administration. What’s to be done? Answer: Resignations, arrests and a full public inquiry called by the Prime Minister. Now. All COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in Canada must stop immediately. The Prime Minister must call a full public inquiry today. This catastrophe is not the fault of the current Prime Minister, but it will be his historic responsibility to reckon with it on its face — if he wishes to govern legitimately.” Link↗ Irvin Studin

Call To Action

WCH Canada and our international partners call to action to end diplomatic immunity of the WHO. “Help Us Revoke Diplomatic Immunity for the World Health Organization”

Wise Words

For all of us wanting the Allison Inquiry to be a big tangible step towards the restoration of human rights and the rule of law in Canada; I recommend this article by Dominique Fournier:

From the article: Isaiah’s warning to those who wield public power is severe: “Woe to those who enact unjust statutes and who write oppressive decrees, depriving the needy of judgment and robbing my people’s poor of justice” (Isaiah 10:1–2).

Quote of the week

From Shakespeare’s Macbeth: Malcolm speaking to Macduff whose castle had just been sacked and his family murdered by Macbeth:

“Be this the whetstone of your sword. Let grief

Convert to anger. Blunt not the heart; enrage it.”

Song of the week

Dedicated to Fauci, Gates, Tedros, von der Leyen, Trudeau, Tam, Whitmore, and a long list of perpetrators of the COVID crimes against humanity:

Phil Collins - In the air tonight (Live in Utrecht 01.04.1994 Rare Unreleased pro-shot footage) Link↗

Additional Resources

There were no mistakes. Rather, meticulous diabolic planning and execution. Margaret Anna Alice and Dr Tess Lawrie Link↗

From the Vault | The True “Efficacy” of COVID-19 “Vaccines” Link↗

Here is the Canadaland interview with Dr Peter McCullough Link↗