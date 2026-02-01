Episode 110 of Wins of the Week explores a series of breakthroughs and successful actions pushing back against institutional overreach. In Canada, the Liberal government has paused Bill C-9 following sustained constitutional challenges and large-scale citizen pressure. Meanwhile, several provinces and territories continue to reject participation in the federal firearms confiscation and buyback program, signaling widening resistance to Ottawa’s central authority. In medicine, Moderna is pulling back from future infectious-disease vaccine development as regulators tighten requirements for large randomized controlled trials and enforceable safety standards. Accountability pressures also mounted this week after the federal government admitted it spent $6.8 million to carry out the ostrich cull in Edgewood, British Columbia, finally showing the financial conflict behing “public safety” justifications. At the same time, a sweeping RCMP class action is bringing decades of alleged retaliation against whistleblowers into public view. From blocking liability shields for pesticide manufacturers to organized parental resistance in schools, citizen action remains the decisive force driving these wins. Together, our efforts are creating positive changes. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (24% Raised) We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by Covid-19 “vaccines”. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future. Help Our Cause

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

Wins of the Week – Jan 31, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.