Episode 111 of Wins of the Week marks a clear transition from totalitarian narrative enforcement to concrete legal, political, and institutional accountability. This week alone, Florida advanced legislation allowing injured parties to sue COVID-19 “vaccine” manufacturers in state courts, and Arizona introduced the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, redefining modified mRNA injections as criminal biological agents. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice has released millions of pages of Epstein-related documents, prompting Congress to formally compel Bill Gates to testify under oath and raising new questions about pre-pandemic coordination. On an international scale, the United Nations is warning of imminent financial collapse as major contributors withdraw funding, while long-protected medical and pharmaceutical actors face malpractice verdicts and liability erosion. From pediatric gender medicine reversals and food-industry lawsuits to citizen-driven legal challenges and constitutional pushback, the signs of change are unmistakable. Truth and reason are once again beginning to drive legislation, court rulings, and policy realignment. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (25% Raised) We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by Covid-19 “vaccines”. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future. Help Our Cause

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

Additional Items

Wins of the Week – Feb 7, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.