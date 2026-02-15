Episode 112 of Wins of the Week tracks a rapid acceleration in political, medical, and cultural accountability. We mark the fourth anniversary of the Freedom Convoy while highlighting concrete developments made possible only because people stood up for truth and freedom: a range of powerful bills advancing in New Hampshire, major U.S. legislative pushes against mandates and medical censorship, and regulatory setbacks for mRNA platforms as authorities quietly raise evidentiary standards. This week also brings renewed scrutiny of COVID-19 “vaccines,” as buried safety data, failed trials, and retaliation against whistleblowers continue to surface, alongside growing public resistance to ideological capture in medicine and education. Meanwhile, policy reversals, collapsing narratives around the so-called “safe supply” drug policy, and high-profile resignations continue to emerge. There are many positive changes happening, and the political landscape is shifting in real time. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (28% Raised) We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by Covid-19 “vaccines”. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future. Help Our Cause

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

Wins of the Week – Feb 14, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.