Wins of the Week: Ep 113 – Vaccine Liability Challenged, Freedom of Movement Defended, Moderna Collapsing
Key legal rulings and medical reversals reveal growing resistance to emergency powers and institutional overreach
Jason Christoff joins Episode 113 of Wins of the Week to explore the most important recent developments in politics, health and more. Moderna’s decline has deepened further with canceled mRNA grants, shelved products, mass layoffs, collapsing stock value, and the FDA’s refusal to even review its mRNA flu submission. In Canada, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed constitutional mobility rights, delivering a decisive rebuke to pandemic-era travel restrictions and emergency overreach. Courts and legal advocates are pushing back against sweeping protest bans and the normalization of executive power exercised without democratic consent. In the United States, long-standing pharmaceutical liability protections are facing renewed political challenge, while medical boards and regulators are encountering unprecedented resistance for actions taken during the COVID-19 period. There is also a growing public backlash against ideological coercion in education, medicine, and public safety, with a renewed emphasis on merit, due process, and accountability. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!
Wins of the Week – Feb 21, 2026
