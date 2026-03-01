Wins of the Week: Ep 114 - COVID Justice Resolution, £21M University Settlement, Alberta Resistance
Concrete legal rulings, policy reversals, and medical scrutiny signal a decisive shift away from institutional overreach
Episode 114 of Wins of the Week explores a growing shift from unquestionable institutional narratives to measurable accountability across politics, medicine, and the courts. This week’s wins include a major Canadian university moving to dismantle DEI-based hiring, a sign that ideological enforcement in academia is beginning to face internal resistance, and Alberta advancing a referendum that challenges centralized control over immigration, health, and education. The launch of the COVID Justice Resolution in the United States reflects a coordinated effort to examine emergency powers and prevent their future abuse. In medicine, the National Citizens Inquiry has been contacted by the President’s Cancer Panel seeking evidence related to potential cancer risks following the COVID “vaccine” rollout. Legal developments reinforce this trend, with charges dropped against a homeowner who defended his family, breach allegations dismissed against a Calgary pastor, and a £21 million UK university settlement over failed pandemic-era education. These are not isolated stories, but signs that sustained public pressure is forcing real consequences and reshaping the political landscape for the better. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!
Credits
Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.
Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.
Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.
The NCI will host their next hearing March 9-11 in Kelowna BC to address the question: Are Farmers Safe In Canada?
Join the Conversation
The last two weeks have been full of great comments from our community!
Please join the dialogue with Dr. Trozzi and others across all of our posts, including Wins of the Week, by choosing or upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll also be helping fund this ongoing mission for truth, freedom, justice, and health.
Wins of the Week – Feb 28, 2026
Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.