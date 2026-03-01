Episode 114 of Wins of the Week explores a growing shift from unquestionable institutional narratives to measurable accountability across politics, medicine, and the courts. This week’s wins include a major Canadian university moving to dismantle DEI-based hiring, a sign that ideological enforcement in academia is beginning to face internal resistance, and Alberta advancing a referendum that challenges centralized control over immigration, health, and education. The launch of the COVID Justice Resolution in the United States reflects a coordinated effort to examine emergency powers and prevent their future abuse. In medicine, the National Citizens Inquiry has been contacted by the President’s Cancer Panel seeking evidence related to potential cancer risks following the COVID “vaccine” rollout. Legal developments reinforce this trend, with charges dropped against a homeowner who defended his family, breach allegations dismissed against a Calgary pastor, and a £21 million UK university settlement over failed pandemic-era education. These are not isolated stories, but signs that sustained public pressure is forcing real consequences and reshaping the political landscape for the better. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Feb 28, 2026

