This week on Wins of the Week, I’m joined once again by my good friend Ted Kuntz, and as we begin, I find myself reflecting on the deeper significance of this moment in time. Beyond the headlines and events, there is a broader cycle unfolding, one of challenge, transformation, and renewal. It’s something that transcends any single belief system and speaks to where we are collectively as a society.

Over the past several years, many of us have come to recognize that long-standing institutions we once trusted are not what they claimed to be. That realization can be difficult, even disorienting. But it also creates an opportunity, an opening to build something better. What encourages me most right now is that we are not simply witnessing the decline of old systems; we are actively participating in the creation of new ones.

Throughout this episode, Ted and I highlight individuals who are stepping forward, taking action, and helping to shape a more honest and grounded future. Whether it’s through advocacy, writing, or simply refusing to stay silent, these efforts matter. They are signs that the tide is turning.

There is a growing sense that people are no longer waiting for permission to act. Instead, they are leading. And that shift, from passive observation to active participation, may be one of the most important wins of all.

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Calls To Action

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Steps:

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Wins of the Week – April 4, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.