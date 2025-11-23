Welcome to this landmark 100th episode of Wins of the Week, where corrupt institutions are continuing to lose control of the narrative. The CDC quietly rewrote its autism stance, conceding that its long-repeated claims about childhood “vaccines” were never evidence-based. Meanwhile, New Zealand has paused puberty blockers, Alberta has invoked the notwithstanding clause to protect children, and U.S. leaders have reaffirmed bodily sovereignty as a constitutional principle. Courts are also delivering rare but meaningful victories, including Charter wins for Canadians targeted during COVID mandates. Citizens are pushing back too—stopping Ottawa from stripping churches of charitable status and demanding transparency on lab-grown meat. Everywhere, truth is cutting through censorship, coercion, and institutional collapse, and the momentum continues to be on the side of freedom. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Nov 22, 2025

