The 101st episode of Wins of the Week arrives as governments, courts, and institutions face a level of pushback they can no longer contain. Alberta is striking at the heart of ideological overreach with Bill 13 and expanding long-needed healthcare options through Bill 11, while Florida fights to advance Dr. Ladapo’s bill and end coerced injections nationwide. Sane legal decisions are finally emerging: West Virginia must now honour religious exemptions, and Lindsay Sharp’s case seeking compensation for being fired over her COVID “vaccine” status has been cleared to proceed. Meanwhile, Hans McCarthy’s landmark win for transparency forces Ottawa to release long-hidden First Nations financial records. Even the CDC is changing, with a new deputy director calling for real medical oversight and evidence-based decision-making—signalling fractures in the old consensus-driven messaging. These are not isolated events but signs of a powerful movement gaining momentum. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Nov 29, 2025

