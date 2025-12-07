Episode 102 of Wins of the Week brings a range of breakthroughs for truth and freedom. British Columbia is undergoing a seismic shift: John Rustad has been removed as Conservative leader, One BC is advancing bold legislation to protect national symbols, and MLA Tara Armstrong has introduced the Freedom Convoy Recognition Act—marking the first attempt in Canada to honour peaceful civic resistance as a statutory holiday. Alberta continues to push back with firm plans to shield minors from MAID, oppose Ottawa’s gun-seizure agenda, and defend the right to self-protection in critical cases. Courts are delivering long-overdue clarity as judges reject gender ideology in female prisons and uphold biological reality, while parents worldwide challenge indoctrination in schools. Even the medical establishment is cracking, with leaked admissions of harm from COVID “vaccine” programs and historic debates over removing Hepatitis B shots for newborns. These are not isolated events but signs of a rising movement committed to accountability, and the restoration of human dignity. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

