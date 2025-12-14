Episode 103 of Wins of the Week includes concrete advances across politics, law, and medicine as institutional overreach continues to meet resistance. This week highlights clear political shifts, including Alberta’s move to reinforce the right of self-defence in the home, Yukon’s refusal to participate in Ottawa’s gun buyback program, and U.S. federal agencies terminating billions of dollars in wasteful contracts. In the courts, momentum is building for the restoration of religious freedom, with the U.S. Supreme Court reopening challenges to school “vaccine” mandates and universities paying multimillion-dollar settlements for COVID-19 “vaccine” coercion. Dangerous medical paradigms are also fracturing, as a former CDC director publicly calls for the removal of COVID-19 “vaccines,” advisory bodies reverse long-standing injection policies for newborns, and regulators face increasing scrutiny over licensing failures. These developments reflect a growing unwillingness to accept centralized authority without evidence, limits, or accountability. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Support Jocelyn Bridle

Jocelyn Bridle, wife of COVID truth hero Dr. Byram Bridle, is now home after a long and harrowing battle for survival. She is beginning the process of rehabilitation, working to rebuild life within the profound new limitations she faces following the amputation of all four limbs. Dr. Bridle has shared their story, photographs, and a fundraiser on his Substack.

Please consider donating to help the Bridles make extensive modifications to their home and purchase the essential equipment Jocelyn needs to live with her family. (Donate)

