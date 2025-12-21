Episode 104 of Wins of the Week captures a decisive shift as legal rulings, political action, and institutional changes have begun to dismantle dogmatic narratives. This week saw municipalities refusing to participate in federal gun confiscation schemes, Alberta pushing back against judicial overreach that interferes with citizen-led referendums, and courts reasserting limits on ideological mandates within the military and other public institutions. In medicine, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services formally stripped so-called “gender-affirming” interventions for minors of medical legitimacy, classifying them as unsafe and outside accepted standards of care. Legal consequences continue to surface as major medical organizations face deception and racketeering lawsuits, while vaccine injury claims are receiving long-denied recognition through compensation rulings. Media and technology platforms are also retreating, with YouTube quietly reinstating voices it once labeled “misinformation” and corporate media facing escalating legal pressure for defamation and suppression. The pressure is working, but we must keep it up. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

