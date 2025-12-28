Episode 105 of Wins of the Week closes out the year with a look back at the most important and consequential developments of 2025. From decisive leadership changes inside U.S. health agencies to landmark legal rulings affirming civil liberties, the past year has provided clear evidence that sustained pressure and resistance work. We have seen new, reform oriented leadership confirmed at HHS, the FDA, NIH, and CDC. The release of the Alberta COVID-19 Task Force Report exposed critical failures in pandemic policy and contributed to growing international recognition that medical mandates violated fundamental rights. Other victories include court rulings that overturned unconstitutional restrictions, local governments reclaiming authority from global frameworks, and renewed legal and public challenges to entrenched medical and ideological corruption. Together, these wins mark a turning point. The fight is far from over, but momentum is real and accelerating. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like.

