Episode 106 of Wins of the Week features Jason Christoff as cohost, bringing his sharp psychological and cultural insights to another week of hard-won progress. In the United States, legislation has been introduced in both houses of Congress to require written informed consent for psychiatric drugs, triggering public opposition from major medical associations who would prefer to preserve authoritarian policies. Federal courts have issued decisive rulings restoring parental rights after years of state-mandated secrecy surrounding gender ideology in schools. The U.S. government has escalated its response to foreign-backed censorship by imposing visa restrictions and sanctions on individuals and NGOs accused of coordinating speech suppression campaigns against the public. In medicine, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying around gender interventions for minors, childhood injection schedules, and entrenched conflicts of interest within public health agencies. And politically, freedom movements are gaining recognition, while sanctions and investigations signal a growing willingness to confront ideological coercion. Suppressed truths are resurfacing, authority is being challenged, and the pressure is creating promising results. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (17% Raised) We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by harms from the Covid-19 era. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future. Help Our Cause

Credits

Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (17% Raised)

We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by harms from the Covid-19 era. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future.

Donate Today

Wins of the Week – Jan 3, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week,featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.