Wins of the Week Ep106 with Ted Kuntz
Truth resurfaces, corrupt institutions fracture, and coordinated resistance delivers powerful victories
Episode 106 of Wins of the Week features Jason Christoff as cohost, bringing his sharp psychological and cultural insights to another week of hard-won progress. In the United States, legislation has been introduced in both houses of Congress to require written informed consent for psychiatric drugs, triggering public opposition from major medical associations who would prefer to preserve authoritarian policies. Federal courts have issued decisive rulings restoring parental rights after years of state-mandated secrecy surrounding gender ideology in schools. The U.S. government has escalated its response to foreign-backed censorship by imposing visa restrictions and sanctions on individuals and NGOs accused of coordinating speech suppression campaigns against the public. In medicine, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying around gender interventions for minors, childhood injection schedules, and entrenched conflicts of interest within public health agencies. And politically, freedom movements are gaining recognition, while sanctions and investigations signal a growing willingness to confront ideological coercion. Suppressed truths are resurfacing, authority is being challenged, and the pressure is creating promising results. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!
Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (17% Raised)
We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by harms from the Covid-19 era.
Credits
Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.
Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.
Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.
Follow Jason Christoff on X and at his website to learn about psychological manipulation, and the path to sovereignty. He also has a documentary called Planet Mind Control.
