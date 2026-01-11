Episode 107 of Wins of the Week captures a series of crucial developments as political, legal, and medical narratives continue to fracture under sustained scrutiny. This week, the United States formally withdrew from dozens of international bodies tied to global governance and ideological capture, while Slovenia moved to constitutionally protect cash as legal tender, safeguarding privacy and resilience in the face of digital authoritarianism. In North America, parental authority gained ground through opposition to policies that encouraged schools to withhold information from parents about gender ideology and irreversible interventions involving their children. In medicine, long-blocked reforms finally broke through: the U.S. childhood injection schedule was sharply reduced, financial incentives tied to vaccination volume were eliminated, and federal dietary guidelines were reset around protein, healthy fats, and real food. Legal developments further exposed the corruption of the COVID era, from patent lawsuits over COVID-19 “vaccines” to court cases that reveal how little informed consent has factored into public health. Taken together, these mark profound structural corrections. Truth is resurfacing, people are demanding accountability, and sustained pressure is producing the change that is needed.

