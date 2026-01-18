Episode 108 sees concrete wins that mark a decisive break from years of institutional overreach. In Canada, the Federal Court unanimously rejected the government’s appeal of the Mosley decision, affirming that the invocation of the Emergencies Act in 2022 was unlawful and violated the Charter. In Alberta, massive public turnout to sign in support of withdrawal from the Westminster system signals a population no longer willing to be managed through intimidation. Meanwhile, in the UK, plans for increased surveillance through mandatory digital ID collapsed after sustained public backlash. In medicine and law, ethical pastors and physicians are seeing convictions nullified and prosecutions challenged, and U.S. officials such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have openly condemned COVID-era punishment of doctors for issuing mask or “vaccine” exemptions. Independent journalists continue to outperform legacy media by exposing large-scale fraud, while courts increasingly defend parental authority, religious freedom, and women’s rights. These are measurable and positive changes, driven by citizen pressure, legal persistence, and the slow collapse of narratives that can no longer withstand scrutiny. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

