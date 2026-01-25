Episode 109 of Wins of the Week documents a series of developments that mark the rapidly diminishing power of corrupt systems. This week, the United States formally completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, signaling a rejection of centralized global governance after years of medical coercion and policy failure. Courts in Canada and the United States continue to unwind overreach, from defamation settlements and whistleblower victories to challenges against censorship, professional retaliation, and fraudulent billing practices. In medicine, long-denied harms associated with COVID-era policies and “vaccines” are being forced into public view. Regulatory warnings, scientific reviews, and legal actions are now targeting the financial incentives and liability shields that sustained those policies. Meanwhile, citizen-led efforts, from parents confronting classroom indoctrination to communities challenging environmental and media abuses, show that resistance is no longer isolated. Taken together, these wins reflect a broader pattern. Deceptive narratives designed to maintain control are failing, accountability is re-emerging, and institutions are being forced to face reality through sustained public pressure. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Credits

Wins of the Week – Jan 24, 2026

