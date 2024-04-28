Friends, it has been another great week in the truth and freedom movement. Ted and I hope you are encouraged, entertained, informed and uplifted by today’s report. Keep up the great work! Thanks and blessings to you all!

Wins of the Week

Political

On April 15, Alberta Legislature passed a private members’ Bill to protect the Edmonton River Valley from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s National Urban Park Initiative which would give the federal government power over provincial parks to enforce a variety of quotas related to the “climate” and “diversity.” MLA Brandon Lunty who initiated the bill said: “Albertans elected our United Conservative government with a majority mandate to, among other things, protect families and communities from federal overreach and intrusion. That’s exactly what this bill accomplishes.” - More info A group of Alberta doctors has been tasked by Premier Danielle Smith with reviewing how health data was used to inform decision-making during the pandemic. The task force is being led by Dr. Gary Davidson, who publicly questioned during the height of the pandemic how the government was using data to justify lockdowns. Ms. Smith defended the choice of Dr. Davidson to lead the review saying - “I needed somebody who was going to look at everything that happened with some fresh eyes and maybe with a little bit of a contrarian perspective because we’ve only ever been given one perspective.” The task force was formed in November 2022, shortly after Smith took office, and it’s due to submit its findings in May. Premier Smith said the report will be made public. - More info Argentinian President Javier Milei has balanced the country’s budget and generated a quarterly budget surplus for the first time since 2008 by cutting inflated bureaucratic salaries. “This is the first quarter with a financial surplus since 2008,” said Milei, who was voted into office in November 2023 after his campaign promise to reduce Argentina’s deficit to zero. “If the state does not spend more than it collects and does not issue (money), there is not inflation. This is not magic.” - More info Rick Nicholls, now a former MPP who had represented the residents of his southern Ontario riding for more than a decade, was ejected from caucus in August 2021 for refusing the COVID vaccine. Nicholls had decided against being vaccinated for COVID-19 after reading reports out of the UK about vaccine injuries and deaths. The PC’s campaign manager in an attempt to sway his decision said to Rick, you’ve got 72 hours. You either get vaccinated or I’m removing you from caucus.” The party pressure wasn’t enough to influence Mr. Nicholls, and on Aug. 19, 2021, he told reporters he would not be rolling up his sleeve. “I took the premier at his word that vaccination is a choice and that all Ontarians have a constitutional right to make such a choice,” he said at a press conference at the time. He said no Ontarian should “be forced or coerced to do something against their will.” Nicholls says he has “no regrets” over refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially now that more reports have come out about adverse events caused by the vaccines. “I’ve talked to some people who said, Rick, I was against what you did, but you did the right thing,” he said. - More info

Calling it Like it Is

Andrew Scheer, a Federal MP and former leader of the Conservative party says the prime minister has a special brand of hypocrisy, guilt projection and evasion of responsibility that deserves a word of its own: "Trudeauing" Scheer narrated a 13-minute video posted to Twitter outlining Trudeau's "gaslighting" tactics, replete with news clips and examples. "He accuses his political enemies of the very thing that he himself is guilty of. There is a petition for Oxford Dictionary to make Trudeauing an official word (may be signed here.) The Scheer video came ten days after a by the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. For an hour, Manitoba Conservative Don Plett recalled one Liberal scandal after another. - More info - Share on X - Sign the petition Dr. Peter McCullough delivered a message that all parents need to hear. McCullough stated -“This childhood vaccine schedule is not what we thought... I’m telling you, in total, it doesn’t look good…Five separate studies now show that “if children go natural, no vaccines whatsoever, they have the best outcomes.” - More info McCullough then published a 20-minute video originally produced by Greg Glaser in 2021 and updated in 2024. The Video asks the question: "Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?" The video provides an overview of the results of three studies released recently that compare the overall, long-term health of vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects. Rather than focusing on the short-term, symptom-suppressing effects of vaccinations--these studies assessed whether the influence of vaccines on a person's body in general led to overall healthier or unhealthier lives. McCullough says - Everyone who cares about the future health of themselves or their families should consider what the data in these important studies reveal in order to make a truly informed decision. - More info Steve Kirsch has heard from an expert who validated his survey analysis which confirms that vaccines are the main cause of chronic diseases. Steve Kirsch states: “Vaccines are a public health disaster because they are the #1 cause of chronic disease. When will the medical community admit their error? “The whole vaccine schedule is a healthcare disaster and nobody wants to talk about it…. That the medical community has never made the obvious connection is appalling.”

CHD’s Mary Holland Interviewed Senator Ron Johnson to discuss the failures of the COVID-19 response, the lack of oversight in Congress and the erosion of First Amendment rights. Senator Johnson stated: “We’ve gone vaccine crazy in this country for one primary reason: Drug manufacturers have no liability for any problems with the vaccine.” Johnson emphasized the importance of natural immunity and asked why health authorities dismissed its power during the pandemic in favor of the vaccine. - More info Excellent and Hilarious Demonstration of a Citizen Putting an Arrogant Politician in His Place. When told to “calm down” a citizen explained in no uncertain terms his right to debate on public issues to a school trustee. He states that we have the right to uninhibited, robust and wide open debate. And that it may well include vehement, caustic and sometimes unpleasant sharp attacks on government and public officials. He adds – “I don’t have to be nice to you.” - More info

Legal

A bill that was introduced in the US in 2021 has been updated and reintroduced in 2024. The name of the bill is the NICE Act, where NICE stands for National Informed Consent Exemption. The purpose of the bill is - "To prohibit the government or other entity receiving Federal funding, from requiring any citizen to be vaccinated, without the individual's voluntary informed consent." The operative provision of the bill to uphold constitutional rights is, “no Federal funding may be used to, and no person or entity receiving Federal funding may— (1) require any individual to be vaccinated or tested for an infectious disease as a condition on the receipt of services or benefits relating to education, travel, commerce, employment, government service, housing, social welfare programs, the judicial system, and health care, including by requiring the presentation of documentation (such as a ‘‘vaccine passport’’) whether digital or otherwise, certifying vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to such a benefit or service; (2) vaccinate any individual or test any individual for an infectious disease without first obtaining the informed consent of that individual; or (3) prevent an individual from exercising a right to refuse any such vaccination or testing.” - More info Former Toronto Metropolitan University Students have been cleared to sue the university over their COVID Vaccination Policy. The sharing of evidence and oral cross-examinations is expected to begin sometime this summer. “This is an opportunity to review the university’s evidence and the rationale behind why it decided to adopt the policy it did,” said Ryan O’Connor, lawyer for the students. “And let’s be clear, (the university) had to adopt a vaccine policy but they were not required to deregister or otherwise discipline students who were not able to be vaccinated for whatever reason.” He said the more time that passes since the policy was adopted, “the more we’re understanding the risk of vaccination far outweighed any sort of reward. We also knew that at the time, the vaccines were not stopping transmission. And the university would have had that evidence at the time the policy was adopted in the fall of 2021.” - More info

Medical

Dr. Syafiq Nordin, a medicine doctor from Malaysia, issued a heartfelt apology to his 10K followers for his role in administering C19 shots. In a viral Facebook post, he wrote: PLEASE FORGIVE ME. I feel saddened because there were many mistakes in the medical advice I provided, especially concerning COVID. I would like to apologize a thousand times for the mistakes I had made in the previous years, especially to those who came to me during the mass COVID-vaccination season. I am incapable of assisting financially should complications occur. However, I will try my best to provide more holistic medical advice. Dr. Aseem Malhotra gave explosive court testimony on COVID Vaccines. He said – “I believe the current situation we find ourselves in, with much of the mainstream narrative and the medical establishment and policy makers not acknowledging quite horrific, serious and common harms from this vaccine, is another example of willful blindness. And I also say this with full empathy, because I was one of those people that was for a very long time, willfully blind to the harms of the COVID vaccine." -