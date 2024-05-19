Dear Friends. Thanks for all your hard work. Wars are not won quickly, but we are advancing and taking ground. Here’s your weekly infusion of real good news and strategy tips. Please take care of your health and keep up the fight!

Nebraska signed bills to end income tax on gold and silver and declared CBDC’s not lawful money. With Gov. Jim Pillen’s recent signature, Nebraska has become the 12th state to end capital gains taxes on sales of gold and silver. Sponsor Sen. Ben Hansen said: “Gold and silver are the only forms of currency mentioned in our Constitution and with that comes the people’s ability to use it as such without penalty from the government. Saving, and using, gold and silver is our right and one of the only checks and balances to our federal government’s unending devaluation of our paper currency.” - More info

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law to ban cell-cultivated or “lab-grown” meat in the State. Then, on Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a similar bill into law. Cell-cultivated meat is billed as a solution to factory farming’s enormous carbon footprint and horrific animal treatment — and was approved last June by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Department of Agriculture as safe to eat and legal to sell. DeSantis banned the technology to protect Florida’s farmers and ranchers from future competition. - More info

he U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suspended all funding for EcoHealth Alliance and proposed barring the organization from future government contracts or funding. EcoHealth was performing gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology before the COVID-19 outbreak and has been at the center of questions about a possible “lab leak” that may have caused the pandemic. The funding suspension will remain in effect until the debarment proceedings are complete. The move to cut EcoHealth’s funding comes two weeks after a U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the COVID-19 pandemic called for a criminal investigation into Peter Daszak, Ph.D. , president of EcoHealth, and issued a report calling for a permanent end to government funding for the organization, which has ties to the Wuhan Institute. - More info

Lewis also made a Call to Action. She wrote: “I also recommend that if you share in these concerns, you consider using your voice and influence to reach out to your Member of Parliament and Senators, who represent you in our Parliament. You can find contact information for Members of Parliament here and for Senators here .” - More info

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis called out Canada’s Health Minister on the impending WHO treaty that would give away our freedoms and sovereignty. Lewis wrote: “Repeatedly, I have raised a variety of concerns including the authority these changes give to the WHO to erode our national health sovereignty in times of emergency….As we await what is ahead in the weeks to come, I want to re-assert that it is undemocratic for Canada to join in this agreement without Canadians having full disclosure and understanding of what is being agreed to."

The response from Health Canada revealed their level of deception. Health Canada continues to claim vaccination for pregnant women was recommended based on evidence of safety and effectiveness growing from “real-world use, while also confirming there is little to no clinical trial data.” Dr. Oldfield said Health Canada encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19 could contradict “both the law with respect to false and misleading advertisements of a drug, and contradicts the safety data found on both the Moderna and Pfizer monographs.” Health Canada spokesperson Anna Madison responded that “public health messages from a government authority that promote vaccination would not qualify as advertising of a health product.” - More info

"With regard to Health Canada’s approval of the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines for pregnant women: (a) what specific research data supported the claims that (i) this product may be safely administered at any stage of pregnancy, (ii) this product protects pregnant women from SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe disease, (iii) the vaccinated mother is less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to her newborn after delivery compared to an unvaccinated mother, (iv) the modRNA vaccine, and consequently the spike protein, do not excrete into breast milk, (v) the modRNA, and consequently the spike protein, do not cross the placental barrier, and other questions. Also, has Heath Canada modified these claims based on updated scientific research?”

Tory MP Colin Carrie continues to ask Health Canada a series of questions about their actions and decisions. This month he asked a series of questions about the COVID vaccine and Health Canada’s claim that it may be safely administered at any stage of pregnancy.

On Monday, the attorneys that represent ICAN filed a lawsuit against COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca on behalf of Brianne Dressen, who suffered severe neurological harm while participating in AstraZeneca’s U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. AstraZeneca is being sued for breach of contract after callously ignoring Dressen’s pleas for aid. The PREP Act prevents vaccine recipients from suing COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for their injuries. However, AstraZeneca’s informed consent form, which Dressen signed in order to participate in the trial, promised to “provide medical treatment or refer you for treatment” and “to cover the costs of research injuries.” Despite this, AstraZeneca ignored numerous requests for support before finally offering Dressen $1,243.30—a minuscule fraction of the medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses that she and her family had incurred. AstraZeneca conditioned its offer on Dressen agreeing to release the company of all further financial responsibility for her care! This is likely the first case of its kind. - More info

Louis Olivier Fontaine has written a powerful open letter to the Bar of Quebec. Fontaine writes: “Regrettably, I have observed a profession that has dishonoured itself, either through silence or through complicity, affirming what others have already stated; it essentially serves Power. And this Power has shown, to put it mildly, that it doesn’t work for our well-being. Yet, the Code of Professional Conduct of Lawyers requires that I serve only one master: Justice. The fact is our society is neither free nor democratic, despite the great efforts to make us believe such an illusion. Citizens are allowed to exercise their rights and freedoms, such as freedom of opinion, as long as this exercise does not seriously undermine the powers that be. In this context, and since it was no longer possible for me to reconcile conflicting professional obligations, I chose to bow out by resigning from the Quebec Bar. I have withdrawn my allegiance to this constituted authority. I no longer support the courts. I refuse to take part for another moment in these sombre theatrics. That is the only decision that allows me to feel at peace with my conscience. That is all that really matters to me.” - More info

Bobby Kennedy is suing Meta in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California as a result of their censorship of the 30 minute biographical film – Who is Bobby Kennedy? The film has received tens of millions of views so far. However, supporters who attempted to share the video on Facebook and Instagram discovered their posts were censored. The reason given by Facebook was that it’s a malicious website, or spam, is flagged as containing nudity or graphic and violent content, violating community standards, or a simple warning message of ‘upload error’. Kennedy’s Team declares that if candidates do not have equal access to the digital public square, then we are living in a democracy in name only. - More info

Justice Simon Coval of the BC Supreme Court offered some BC healthcare workers a small win last week when he ruled that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is to reconsider her previous denials of requests for vaccine exemptions that were submitted to her by BC healthcare workers who work remotely and by healthcare workers who have no contact with patients, residents, clients, or frontline healthcare workers. The Justice Centre provided lawyers to BC healthcare workers to challenge unjust refusals by Dr. Henry to grant exemptions to vaccine mandates for workers who had no contact with patients. This court ruling is a setback for Dr. Henry. - More info

Lawyers provided by the Justice Centre are assisting Constable Brisco in applying for a judicial review – a process by which courts make sure that the decisions of administrative bodies are fair, reasonable, and lawful. Michael Brisco has asked the Ontario Divisional Court in Toronto to review a charge of discreditable conduct for donating $50 to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. On March 24, 2023, after a six-day hearing before an Ontario Provincial Police Adjudicator, Brisco was found guilty of discreditable conduct and was fined the equivalent of two-weeks’ pay. Constable Brisco argues that the Tribunal’s decisions to convict and discipline him fail to acknowledge or proportionately balance their impact on his Charter-protected right to freedom of expression. - More info

An arbitrator has revoked part of Canada Post’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees, ruling it was “unreasonable” to suspend remote staff without pay for not confirming their vaccination status. The ruling comes in response to a case filed by the Union of Postal Communications Employees. The union argued that the stated objective of federal vaccine mandates—to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace—was not served by requiring that remote workers be vaccinated. The arbitrator also struck down Canada Post’s assertion that its policy requiring all employees receive two COVID-19 vaccine doses was a bid to ensure the health and safety of its employees. She said: “To the extent that any such interest exists, this is outweighed by the important interests at stake for the employees in question, including their privacy and their financial and economic interest in ongoing paid employment.” - More info