Hello friends. We hope that you are very well and advancing your part in the war for the world.

There is lots of good news to share: covid propaganda is failing; Fauci, Reimer, CMA and various liars are doubling down but only losing credibility; Neil Oliver praises Canadian freedom fighters; Lee Hardy and The Western Standard lead in journalism; criminal charges are coming for Pfizer in Argentina; Japan’s powerful uprising includes a former federal Minister apologizing to the injured and mourning; a severely injured young Ontario mother sues Moderna: there’s new hope for kids in Vernon BC, and the FLCCC launches a much-needed uncompromised medical journal.

We hope you enjoy this report and feel charged for a valiant week ahead!

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Wins of the Week – June 7, 2024

Telling It Like It Is

The National Citizens Inquiry in Regina was hugely successful. Lots of truth bombs. - More info Despite dozens of invitations to all mainstream media, Lee Hardy of the Western Standard was the only journalist to attend the hearings in person. Harding attended all three days of the NCI hearings in Regina this past weekend and is producing numerous articles on the testimony received. - More info Neil Oliver, in an interview with Jimmy Dore, said – “I’ve been called everything. An anti-vaxxer, a granny killer, a Putin apologist, anti-Semite, . . . To be quite frank, if you are not being abused in that way or the subject of that kind of flack, then you’re not in the fight. It’s a badge of honour to be treated in this way.” In response to the question – “What is the solution?” Dore responded – “The solution looks like the truckers in Canada.” - More info Brett Wilcox, author of Jabbed, asked ChatGpt for its opinion of his book. Wilcox’s book makes a number of claims including that vaccines pose serious dangers to public health. ChatGPT responded that the book’s claims have been thoroughly debunked by credible sources, including fact checking organizations and reputable health organizations. When Wilcox challenged the AI as to who are the experts who debunked the information in Jabbed, the AI admited it couldn’t find any experts who debunked the facts in the book. You’ll enjoy the exchange between Brett and AI - More info

Political

Kazuhiro Haraguchi, the former Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs, has become the first major politician to apologize to the unvaccinated for the tsunami of deaths occurring among the vaccinated population. Haraguchi delivered a powerful and emotional apology at a protest against the World Health Organization and World Economic Forum. Haraguchi began by addressing the grief and loss felt by families who have lost loved ones who were coerced into taking the COVID jab. He extended his condolences and took responsibility for the failings of those in power. One of the key points in Haraguchi’s speech was his criticism of the ban on Ivermectin, which he believed could have played a significant role in combating the pandemic. Haraguchi questioned the motives behind the ban, suggesting that economic interests were prioritized over public health. Haraguchi urged the audience to remain steadfast in their resolve, saying, “They are trying to block our freedom, our resistance, our power. But we will never lose.” He urged the people to stand united in challenging the government and its questionable decisions. - More info BC United Twitter posts attempting to shame the BC Conservative Party by attacking doctors like Dr. Stephen Malthouse are having the opposite effect. Virtually every comments supports Dr. Malthouse and nurse Jan Webb. - More info Dr. Rich McCormick, one of the doctors censored in 2020, ran for office, won, and is now grilling Dr Fauci over his covid policies. During a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus hearing this week Dr. McCormick questioned Dr. Fauci on his support for vaccine mandates. He asks Fauci if he ever treated a COVID patient and why bureaucrats replaced doctors working with patients. He called Fauci Dr. Fear. - More info

Legal

Trial Site News reported this week that Criminal charges are imminent against Pfizer in Argentina. Charges to include “ideological falsehood,” “abandonment of person,” and “non-compliance of the duties of a public official”. The court ruled last week that the facts alleged were sufficient so that the lower court was wrong to quash the case. The defendants are accused of covering up adverse reactions, concealing statistics of deaths from the vaccine and ‘inventing’ clinical diagnoses without evidence. - More info A federal court has ruled that a lawsuit by five fired workers against the Mayo Clinic must move forward. The workers argued that the Mayo Clinic illegally failed to accommodate their religious beliefs, violating the Civil Rights Act. In 2023, a U.S. District Judge tossed the suit, finding that some of the plaintiffs did not prove that they hold religious beliefs in opposition to the mandate or show how the testing requirement conflicts with their beliefs. The Eighth Circuit’s new ruling is that the judge’s findings were erroneous and that the lawsuit must proceed. - More info Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old mother from Ontario, is suing pharmaceutical giant Moderna for $45 million for being rendered a paraplegic after taking a COVID-19 mRNA booster shot. Pollack’s story has garnered international attention, especially after she was offered medically assisted euthanasia on two separate occasions through the Medical Assistance in Dying program. Pollack, who became completely paralyzed after her third Moderna jab, has received donations from people all around the world to help her get a service dog and wheelchair-accessible vehicle. Attorney Umar Sheikh filed the lawsuit on February 22. The claim to include physical, emotional, and psychological damages, loss of past and future income, future cost of care, pain and suffering, and both aggravated and punitive damages. Kayla was one of the witnesses to testify at the National Citizens Inquiry in Regina last week. - More info

Citizen Action

A new public independent school is being created in the Vernon area! - More info Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Joss Reimer has claimed people who reported injury from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines don’t really exist, even though more than $11 million has been paid to families who suffered adverse reactions, including death, after taking a COVID-19 jab through the Vaccine Injury Support Program, and has budgeted $75 million more over the next five years. Reimer, who is currently the chief medical officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, created a presentation where she attempted to reason people who believe in vaccine injury have just seen too many pictures of vax-injured patients, not real people. But the public isn’t buying her message. Virtually every comment declares that Reimer is the source of misinformation. - More info

Medical

The FLCCC Alliance has just announced their launch of a new medical journal - the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance. This new journal “will advance unbiased, high-quality medical knowledge and evidence-based resources” and “will not accept funding from pharmaceutical companies or governmental agencies” In the announcement they say - “In an era where impartiality in medical publications is often clouded by significant bias and conflicts of interest, the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance will stand as an ethical force of independence and objectivity—uninfluenced by corporate interests or public health agency agendas.” - More info

Dr Trozzi Central and Western Canada Tour