Dear Friends,

Thank you for continuing your work in the grand movement for truth and freedom. We have had a great week that includes some impressive surprises.

Vaccine corruption is being exposed by prominent individuals and parties, including President Trump, RFK Jr., former directors of both the CDC and the FDA, and the European Union court.

Elon Musk is abandoning "woke" California, while John Deere is abandoning "woke" agendas.

The CCCA released a great new video exposing the lies used to poison pregnant Canadian women. There is new hope for political-policing victims, schoolchildren in the York region, and cancer patients everywhere.

We hope you are uplifted and empowered by this week's report. Please take great care of your health and family, and continue the fight until our victory is complete.

Wins of the Week – July 20, 2024

Political

Elon Musk has announced that the headquarters of both SpaceX and X (formerly known as Twitter) will be relocated from California to Texas. This decision, disclosed on July 16, 2024, marks a continuation of Musk’s trend of shifting his companies out of California, driven by dissatisfaction with the state’s regulatory environment. Musk cited California’s new bill banning school transgender notification policies as a primary factor influencing his decision. In a post on X, Musk described this legislation as “the last straw,” criticizing it alongside other state regulations that he believes are detrimental to both families and businesses. This bill was the culmination of a series of legislative actions that Musk perceives as hostile to business interests and individual freedoms​. - More Info The Canadian COVID Care Alliance has produced a new video that asks the question – Were we lied to? with regards to the safety of the COVID injection for pregnant and lactating women. The information compiled by the CCCA provides irrefutable evidence that our governments, public health officers and mainstream media intentionally lied to us. - More Info Former US president Trump admitted during a phone call with Robert Kennedy Jr., that childhood vaccines are causing significant injuries. - More Info This week, pro-family candidate Robert Kolosowski secured a landslide victory in a by-election for the York Region District School Board. Kolosowski won the by-election with over 65% of voters supporting his platform opposing political indoctrination in schools. Kolosowski promised to “respect parental rights” and “keep all political agendas out of the classroom.” He also pledged to preserve the Canadian anthem and flag in schools. - More Info VCC has been invited to set up an information table and speak at the PPC convention in Quebec on Aug 2 – 4. We’ve been asked to speak about informed consent, bodily sovereignty, and the right and responsibility of parents to make medical decisions for their children. Manitoba's temporary pause in the genetic invasion of innocent Canadians: "After May 1, 2024, COVID-19 immunizations will not be broadly available until the Fall 2024 COVID-19 Immunization Program. " - More Info

Telling It Like It Is

Dr. Robert Redfield, who is the Former CDC director admitted to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that vaccine mandates were a complete mistake. Redfield claims President Biden insisted that the CDC suppress data on adverse reactions in order to maintain confidence in the COVID vaccine. He said: “There was not appropriate transparency from the beginning about the potential side effects of these vaccines, and I do think there were inappropriate decisions by some to try to underreport any side effects because they argued that would make the public less likely to get vaccinated,” - More Info In an interview with Dr. Phil, RFK Jr. exposes the conflicts of interest between government regulators and the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on vaccine approval processes. He details how agency employees receive royalties from vaccines they approve. He argues this leads to agency capture by pharmaceutical companies, influencing drug approvals based on profit motives rather than public health concerns. NIH (National Institute of Health) owns 50% of Moderna vaccine patent, sharing billions in profits FDA receives 50% of budget from regulated industries, compromising independence Media censorship hinders public awareness of these conflicts - More Info

Legal

In a landmark ruling issued on July 17, 2024, the General Court of the European Union has ordered the European Commission to fully disclose the COVID-19 vaccine contracts it signed with several pharmaceutical companies. This decision comes after a protracted legal battle initiated by several Members of the European Parliament who sought greater transparency regarding the terms and conditions under which the vaccines were procured. In its judgment, the court found that the Commission had improperly applied the exceptions related to the protection of commercial interests. The court noted that many of the redacted elements did not warrant such protection. The applicants argued, and the court agreed, that the context of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a higher degree of transparency, especially given the substantial public funds used for vaccine development and procurement. The General Court’s ruling represents a significant victory for transparency and accountability within the European Union. It underscores the importance of public access to information, particularly in matters of substantial public interest such as the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The European Commission has been ordered to release the full, unredacted versions of the contracts, providing the public and MEPs with a clearer understanding of the agreements. - More Info Prosecutors have withdrawn criminal charges against James Hearn, who was charged after he filmed the outside of a Toronto police station from a city sidewalk. Hearn was arrested after a police officer claimed to feel "harassed and intimidated" by his conduct. Hearn operates a YouTube channel called "Ontario Audit," where he posts videos of his interactions with police and other government officials. According to Hearn, he's had "bad interactions with law enforcement" and now seeks to hold government officials to account by exposing good and bad actors. To date, his videos have over one million views. Hearn’s charges were withdrawn on June 19, 2024, after the prosecution cited no reasonable prospect of conviction. Hearn was assisted by lawyers with The Democracy Fund. Hearn is fighting back in a personal capacity by privately hiring legal counsel to sue the police for assault, false imprisonment, and various bad faith Charter breaches. - More Info The Crown has withdrawn all criminal charges against William Dalton, who participated in the 1 Million March 4 Children in Ottawa in October 2023. Mr. Dalton was subjected to multiple tasings after being subdued during the peaceful protest. A video of the incident went viral. Mr. Dalton joined the 1 Million March 4 Children to draw attention to recent significant changes in the public school curriculum. The Democracy Fund (TDF) represented Mr. Dalton and the Crown ultimately agreed to drop all charges following negotiations by TDF. - More Info

Citizen Action

John Deere says it will cease participation in 'external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events'; refocus its Business Resource Groups back toward employment matters; and audit all its training materials to remove 'socially motivated messages.' They state: “Based on ongoing conversations, we have committed to (…) no longer participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events;” having Business Resource Groups “exclusively” focused on “professional development, networking, mentoring, and, and supporting talent recruitment efforts”; a company-wide audit to ensure “absence of socially motivated messages” in “all company-mandated training materials and policies”; and reaffirming that “the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy,” the statement announced. Political and customer backlashes to such activism has translated to business woes for companies such as Disney, Bud Light, Target, and, most recently, Tractor Supply, which late last month announced the abandonment of all its forays into left-wing causes and identity projects. - More Info

Medicine

According to a recently released expert report by Dr. David Kessler , former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Merck misrepresented the efficacy of its mumps vaccine for decades, marketing an “adulterated” drug without proven efficacy to millions of American children. The report provides over 800 pages of Kessler’s opinion and analysis about the history and severity of Merck’s regulatory violations over decades, beginning in the late 1990s. By 1998, regulatory labeling review had revealed that the mumps component of Merck’s measles, mumps rubella vaccine, MMRII, did not maintain the stated potency over its shelf-life, in violation of FDA regulations. Rather than recalling the vaccine or attempting to develop a different formula, the company spent years trying to develop new and more sensitive ways to test the existing vaccine that would show high efficacy results, so it would still be in compliance with regulatory requirements and allow Merck to maintain its exclusive license. Merck did this even though its existing data showed the vaccine was significantly less effective than claimed, Kessler wrote. - More Info World Ivermectin Day is coming up next week. ON September 27th WCH will celebrate with a panel discussion hosted by Dr Mark Trozzi and Francesca Havens, sharing the latest on ivermectin and cancer. - More Info Dr William Makis has announced on twitter that he will begin Cancer Consultations in August 2024!! He wrote: I have received 1000s of emails about cancer as COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer sweeps across the highly vaccinated countries like a Tsunami. Given that Oncologists have NO IDEA how to treat these cancers in 2024 & are only interested in selling toxic jabs (and then send their patients home to die), I will begin Cancer Consultations. In Alberta, Cancer patients are being completely ignored and thousands of Cancer patients are dying without any access to proper treatment (life-saving repurposed medications are being blocked by corrupt health leaders and Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons) I will have more information before the end of July and will formally begin Consultations in August. Also, demand for high dose Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Mebendazole has been overwhelming but I am committed to helping as many people get access to life saving medication as possible (contact me if you need access) - More Info

