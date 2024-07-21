Wins of the Week Ep30 with Ted Kuntz
Exposing vaccine fraud and corruption; abandoning 'woke' agendas and states; and liberating children, pregnant women, cancer patients, and victims of political policing.
Dear Friends,
Thank you for continuing your work in the grand movement for truth and freedom. We have had a great week that includes some impressive surprises.
Vaccine corruption is being exposed by prominent individuals and parties, including President Trump, RFK Jr., former directors of both the CDC and the FDA, and the European Union court.
Elon Musk is abandoning "woke" California, while John Deere is abandoning "woke" agendas.
The CCCA released a great new video exposing the lies used to poison pregnant Canadian women. There is new hope for political-policing victims, schoolchildren in the York region, and cancer patients everywhere.
We hope you are uplifted and empowered by this week's report. Please take great care of your health and family, and continue the fight until our victory is complete.
Wins of the Week – July 20, 2024
Political
Elon Musk has announced that the headquarters of both SpaceX and X (formerly known as Twitter) will be relocated from California to Texas. This decision, disclosed on July 16, 2024, marks a continuation of Musk’s trend of shifting his companies out of California, driven by dissatisfaction with the state’s regulatory environment. Musk cited California’s new bill banning school transgender notification policies as a primary factor influencing his decision. In a post on X, Musk described this legislation as “the last straw,” criticizing it alongside other state regulations that he believes are detrimental to both families and businesses. This bill was the culmination of a series of legislative actions that Musk perceives as hostile to business interests and individual freedoms. - More Info
The Canadian COVID Care Alliance has produced a new video that asks the question – Were we lied to? with regards to the safety of the COVID injection for pregnant and lactating women. The information compiled by the CCCA provides irrefutable evidence that our governments, public health officers and mainstream media intentionally lied to us. - More Info
Former US president Trump admitted during a phone call with Robert Kennedy Jr., that childhood vaccines are causing significant injuries. - More Info
This week, pro-family candidate Robert Kolosowski secured a landslide victory in a by-election for the York Region District School Board. Kolosowski won the by-election with over 65% of voters supporting his platform opposing political indoctrination in schools. Kolosowski promised to “respect parental rights” and “keep all political agendas out of the classroom.” He also pledged to preserve the Canadian anthem and flag in schools. - More Info
VCC has been invited to set up an information table and speak at the PPC convention in Quebec on Aug 2 – 4. We’ve been asked to speak about informed consent, bodily sovereignty, and the right and responsibility of parents to make medical decisions for their children.
Manitoba's temporary pause in the genetic invasion of innocent Canadians: "After May 1, 2024, COVID-19 immunizations will not be broadly available until the Fall 2024 COVID-19 Immunization Program. " - More Info
Telling It Like It Is
Dr. Robert Redfield, who is the Former CDC director admitted to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that vaccine mandates were a complete mistake. Redfield claims President Biden insisted that the CDC suppress data on adverse reactions in order to maintain confidence in the COVID vaccine.
He said: “There was not appropriate transparency from the beginning about the potential side effects of these vaccines, and I do think there were inappropriate decisions by some to try to underreport any side effects because they argued that would make the public less likely to get vaccinated,” - More Info
In an interview with Dr. Phil, RFK Jr. exposes the conflicts of interest between government regulators and the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on vaccine approval processes. He details how agency employees receive royalties from vaccines they approve. He argues this leads to agency capture by pharmaceutical companies, influencing drug approvals based on profit motives rather than public health concerns.
NIH (National Institute of Health) owns 50% of Moderna vaccine patent, sharing billions in profits
FDA receives 50% of budget from regulated industries, compromising independence
Media censorship hinders public awareness of these conflicts - More Info
Legal
In a landmark ruling issued on July 17, 2024, the General Court of the European Union has ordered the European Commission to fully disclose the COVID-19 vaccine contracts it signed with several pharmaceutical companies. This decision comes after a protracted legal battle initiated by several Members of the European Parliament who sought greater transparency regarding the terms and conditions under which the vaccines were procured. In its judgment, the court found that the Commission had improperly applied the exceptions related to the protection of commercial interests. The court noted that many of the redacted elements did not warrant such protection. The applicants argued, and the court agreed, that the context of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a higher degree of transparency, especially given the substantial public funds used for vaccine development and procurement. The General Court’s ruling represents a significant victory for transparency and accountability within the European Union. It underscores the importance of public access to information, particularly in matters of substantial public interest such as the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The European Commission has been ordered to release the full, unredacted versions of the contracts, providing the public and MEPs with a clearer understanding of the agreements. - More Info
Prosecutors have withdrawn criminal charges against James Hearn, who was charged after he filmed the outside of a Toronto police station from a city sidewalk. Hearn was arrested after a police officer claimed to feel "harassed and intimidated" by his conduct. Hearn operates a YouTube channel called "Ontario Audit," where he posts videos of his interactions with police and other government officials. According to Hearn, he's had "bad interactions with law enforcement" and now seeks to hold government officials to account by exposing good and bad actors. To date, his videos have over one million views. Hearn’s charges were withdrawn on June 19, 2024, after the prosecution cited no reasonable prospect of conviction. Hearn was assisted by lawyers with The Democracy Fund. Hearn is fighting back in a personal capacity by privately hiring legal counsel to sue the police for assault, false imprisonment, and various bad faith Charter breaches. - More Info
The Crown has withdrawn all criminal charges against William Dalton, who participated in the 1 Million March 4 Children in Ottawa in October 2023. Mr. Dalton was subjected to multiple tasings after being subdued during the peaceful protest. A video of the incident went viral. Mr. Dalton joined the 1 Million March 4 Children to draw attention to recent significant changes in the public school curriculum. The Democracy Fund (TDF) represented Mr. Dalton and the Crown ultimately agreed to drop all charges following negotiations by TDF. - More Info
Citizen Action
John Deere says it will cease participation in 'external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events'; refocus its Business Resource Groups back toward employment matters; and audit all its training materials to remove 'socially motivated messages.' They state: “Based on ongoing conversations, we have committed to (…) no longer participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events;” having Business Resource Groups “exclusively” focused on “professional development, networking, mentoring, and, and supporting talent recruitment efforts”; a company-wide audit to ensure “absence of socially motivated messages” in “all company-mandated training materials and policies”; and reaffirming that “the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy,” the statement announced. Political and customer backlashes to such activism has translated to business woes for companies such as Disney, Bud Light, Target, and, most recently, Tractor Supply, which late last month announced the abandonment of all its forays into left-wing causes and identity projects. - More Info
Medicine
According to a recently released expert report by Dr. David Kessler , former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Merck misrepresented the efficacy of its mumps vaccine for decades, marketing an “adulterated” drug without proven efficacy to millions of American children. The report provides over 800 pages of Kessler’s opinion and analysis about the history and severity of Merck’s regulatory violations over decades, beginning in the late 1990s. By 1998, regulatory labeling review had revealed that the mumps component of Merck’s measles, mumps rubella vaccine, MMRII, did not maintain the stated potency over its shelf-life, in violation of FDA regulations. Rather than recalling the vaccine or attempting to develop a different formula, the company spent years trying to develop new and more sensitive ways to test the existing vaccine that would show high efficacy results, so it would still be in compliance with regulatory requirements and allow Merck to maintain its exclusive license. Merck did this even though its existing data showed the vaccine was significantly less effective than claimed, Kessler wrote. - More Info
World Ivermectin Day is coming up next week. ON September 27th WCH will celebrate with a panel discussion hosted by Dr Mark Trozzi and Francesca Havens, sharing the latest on ivermectin and cancer. - More Info
Dr William Makis has announced on twitter that he will begin Cancer Consultations in August 2024!! He wrote: I have received 1000s of emails about cancer as COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer sweeps across the highly vaccinated countries like a Tsunami. Given that Oncologists have NO IDEA how to treat these cancers in 2024 & are only interested in selling toxic jabs (and then send their patients home to die), I will begin Cancer Consultations. In Alberta, Cancer patients are being completely ignored and thousands of Cancer patients are dying without any access to proper treatment (life-saving repurposed medications are being blocked by corrupt health leaders and Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons) I will have more information before the end of July and will formally begin Consultations in August. Also, demand for high dose Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Mebendazole has been overwhelming but I am committed to helping as many people get access to life saving medication as possible (contact me if you need access) - More Info
Hi Truth Tellers,
About changing the name "Wins of the Week" - please don't. 'Ted & Mark's Excellent Adventures' is cute but too cutesy for the content of your talks. I like your humour and light chat, but the subjects are very serious and often very grim. 'Wins of the Week' is simply descriptive, and more appropriate.
Thanks for your dedication and energy. Bless you both with success and peace.
Aziza Cooper, Victoria BC
This was a very good encouraging news video. Feels like things are coming along to the good for public interest. I have a suggestion that may help people understand the psychological hook of the word government.... how about we individualize it by using the word "representative (s)". Government is just too ambiguous, but representative(s) makes it more personal and makes us realize we did not see in their resumes their intentions like we do now. Therefore maybe we as a people would be more into firing these false representatives on a level that is not centralized but by communities. Just think about that for a few moments. The word government is so misused these days and was intended to make things look too big for us to comprehend but a representative for your area seems more eye to eye in the minds of all individuals. All about taking back our people power as opposed to corporations running our country. I also want to remind you, Elon, Trump and Kennedy are all members of the same club and each one of them had to sit in the "ritual" seat at headquarters of BlackRock to see who will be the next Pindar before they select who will be "acting" President for the country (any country) and that of BlackRock itself. All for the sake of false promises of power and money (of which these guys are really financially globally broke, thanks to some miracles recently done by Source/God) None of their computers now are operational and Elon lost access to his satellites as they bore some pretty deadly weaponry designed to aid elimination of humanity. Humanity is just so far behind in the tec zone while we think we are the best. All part of the psychological deception of which Lucifer is the master of and should be his first name and last name! These Elite, all of them, including Military and private militaries like one called "Chimera" all take orders from fourth dimensional Beings that the Clubs worship as their Gods of power. This worship includes the sacrifice of children (for favor of the gods) and all throughout history this is where millions of children disappeared. Child trafficking is one and the same intent for the rich elite. When you comprehend that, then all the pieces fall into order in our innocent minds, so then we can face the truth and end the problem. Denial helps no one especially the children, millions of them! The last "computer glitching" was Source and His Angels ending the Deep State's connections to all nukes, monetary systems from treasury to banks and much more while at the same time making sure we the people do not lose our money. They are all flying blind right now and trying to use the MSM to fake power and instill "war fears" that are completely false. Source has also given us a bonus in this as all voting now will be honest numbers because HE fixed that too. Source God loves his Creation and will no longer tolerate any evil in this new Golden Age we have entered. The recent "glitch" also means we are now free as sovereign creative beings no longer hooked into the "Alpha/Omega" computer system. Yes those words too were used in deception big time psychologically against us on many levels all for the sake of control. It is over now and the reorganizing has begun, soon the MSM will be filled with real light workers as the CIA operatives are removed. I am so thankful for all that the research of more than 40 years has allowed me the opening of my mind and heart to see works of the invisible world's miracles at work and now I know that ALL humans can now directly without dark side interference can now experience a multilevel intercommunication with Source/God just by asking in your heart of heart space to communicate with you. Keep it simple by telling your sub-conscious mind that you are waiting for a "new" idea to come forward (as that stops the racing mind crud) so you can be in your true heart of new awareness, the power of Peace. It is stored in your heart as our Legacy from Source God. So do believe the Dark Ages for all Eternity is ended. God Bless and peace be with thee.