Situation Report

Before we celebrate the great wins of this week, allow me to provide a high-level overview of our current situation and draw your attention to two important actions.

In the ongoing global struggle, those of us on the side of truth and freedom are defending humanity against the parasite class—many of whom we know by name. The evidence of their premeditated mass murder of millions, and their calculated assault and abuse of all eight billion of us, is overwhelming. There is no reasonable debate left regarding their guilt or their continued ill intent.

We are many. They are few.

The parasite class consists of an estimated three to ten thousand individuals who have abandoned the social contract—that’s all. Meanwhile, a significant portion of humanity, like you and me, are fully aware and deeply engaged in this fight, as if our descendants' lives depend on it—because they do. Even if just three percent of the global population is engaged, that’s 240 million people. I believe we outnumber them by 240,000 to one, and our numbers are growing.

Know Thy Enemy

Our greatest challenge is their deep infiltration of governments and institutions. Many people remain under their financial and psychological control. However, more are waking up every day, and they are righteously angry. They now understand how and by whom their loved ones were harmed or killed. More people are realizing that the parasite class is actively involved in efforts to poison, kill, and enslave them.

The parasites either deny God’s existence, ignore Him, or hate Him. More importantly, they do not practice love, and they routinely violate the Golden Rule to an extreme degree. They hide behind legalistic defenses while violating the very foundations of law, which are to act in honor and do no harm. By breaking the human social contract, they forfeit their God-given rights—freedom of movement, speech, business activity, bodily sovereignty, and more.

Once again in history, we face a global parasite class that must be stopped and neutralized. Let’s thank each other for lawfully playing our parts. We didn’t choose this war, but we find ourselves in it. The parasite class are the aggressors—they initiated this war, not us. We have both the right and the duty to defend ourselves, each other, and future generations.

An Imminent Threat

At this moment, both the United Nations and the Trudeau Regime are advancing “big guns” against us. They are desperate to complete their enslavement of the world, for they are guilty of the most hideous crimes and deserve the most severe and thorough forms of justice. The world is not safe with them free, nor with them in control of the vast proceeds of their crimes, both financial and political.

Do not comply with illegitimate orders from criminals occupying high offices. Be strategic and diligent in your actions. We must win, and we will co-create healthy, secure, fair, and just communities.

Take Action

There are two very important and time-sensitive actions you must take now if you haven't already: take action against Canada’s Bill C-293 and the UN’s current extreme power grab. (Click Here)

Please share these calls to action from WCH Canada in any way you can. Subscribe to WCH Canada and stay tuned for a press conference in the coming days regarding Bill C-293 and the current extreme power grab by the UN. (Click Here)

Now for the Wins of the Week

Here is some good news from the front lines to encourage and inspire you. Dear friends, may you feel grateful, calm, inspired, and fully present. Please continue to maintain your physical, mental, and spiritual health. I hope you enjoy this week’s wins report.

Last but not least, I am very thankful for all your donations, well wishes, and prayers, which helped rescue my family during our son’s recent medical emergency. He is doing well and is back helping with the mission.

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Thumbnail Art by Leon Earl

Music by "Scott Buckley - Horizons" is under a Creative Commons (BY 3.0) license. Music powered by BreakingCopyright.

You can help!

Join us at the forefront of Health and Justice in Canada. Subscribe now to stay informed about the latest developments, and receive life-saving information to inform and protect your family and community. To support our ongoing efforts, consider contributing with a paid subscription.

Wins of the Week – September 14, 2024

Political

US House Passes Bill to Require Senate Approval of any international agreement on pandemic preparedness to be subject to Senate ratification. HR1425, introduced by Rep. Tom Tiffany requires any convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response reached by the World Health Assembly to be subject to Senate ratification.” Senate ratification requires a 2/3 vote. 49 Senators went on record in May as being against the IHR amendments.

If elected, Trump has promised to sign an executive order barring federal employees from “colluding to limit speech.” He stated: “We will fire every federal bureaucrat who is engaged in domestic censorship [under the current administration].” In recent years, the federal government has pressured social media companies to block some posts containing material it considered controversial, including about COVID-19 and vaccines. “I will bring back free speech in America because it’s been taken away,” Trump said. - (More Info)

RJK Jr declared - "The most profitable asset in America today is a sick child. We're going to end the chronic disease epidemic. We're going to start on day one. We're going to declare a public health emergency." - (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is

In the year 2000, retired engineering professor John Brignell of the University of Southampton started a website called "Number Watch." This site is devoted to the monitoring of the misleading numbers that rain down on us via the media, politicians, bureaucrats, quasi-scientists generating unnecessary alarm and panic. in 2006, Brignell began compiling "The Warmlist. A complete list of things caused by global warming." The list, an aggregation of links to mainstream media articles purporting to report on events and phenomena that have been attributed to "global warming" and "climate change" speaks for itself. - (More Info)

Jim Breuer stated: “Before Trump was President, not many people questioned Hollywood or the news. You trusted everything they said. Everyone trusted all pharmacies, all doctors, everything…All of it is now flopping. Not just in America, across the whole world. No one’s taking it seriously anymore. They’re losing…I have lots of hope. And I truly believe incredible things are on the way.” - (More Info)

Jordan Peterson blasted Bonnie Henry, one of Canada’s most authoritative provincial health officers, calling her “power mad” and “detestable” for keeping jab mandates for healthcare workers in place for so long. “Bonnie Henry is arguably the most detestable progressive political figure in all of Canada,” Peterson wrote September 5 on X. “A true authoritarian in sheep’s clothing. She is literally everything wrong with the delusional utopian powermad left. No conservative or true liberal would tolerate her policies.” This in response to David Schreck, who wrote a post in support of Henry claiming “She saved thousands of lives guiding us through the pandemic.” - (More Info) In response to five more complaints to the College of Psychologists of Ontario Peterson stated: The “language police types” typically have two motivations: to appear “as though they are good and that they care, without any cost to themselves” and “to control absolutely everything everyone else says all the time.” - (More Info)

Legal

The Democracy Fund won an appeal for a man who received a criminal record in connection to the protests that shut down the Ambassador Bridge in February 2022. Theodorus DeBoer, pleaded guilty to one count of mischief in relation to obstructing traffic leading up to the bridge back in November 2023. As part of a plea deal TDF lawyers negotiated, the prosecution agreed to drop the more serious charge of disobeying a court order. The trial judge, however, took the unusual step of rejecting the recommendation of the lawyers and imposed a sentence, which involved probation and a criminal record. TDF lawyer Alan Honner argued the appeal, and the Appellate Court agreed with Honner’s submission that the trial judge erred and the criminal record was vacated. TDF represented over a dozen protestors criminally charged in connection to the protests. With this successful appeal, not a single TDF client ended up with a criminal record. - (More Info)

A judge in Australia has ruled that two of three arrests of freedom advocate Monica Smit were unlawful. -

In a significant turn of events, major media outlets have begun to correct their previous reporting on the so-called "Disinformation Dozen," a group of 12 individuals accused by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) of being responsible for the majority of anti-vaccine content on social media platforms. This development marks a crucial step towards rectifying the record and vindicating free speech advocates in the realm of medical choices and informed consent. They may indicate a growing awareness among media outlets of their potential culpability and liability in wrongfully attacking the civil liberties of US citizens. The timing of these corrections coincides with positive momentum in the Biden v. Missouri case, which has recently seen a significant development: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the "Disinformation Dozen" members, has been found to have legal standing in the case. - (More Info)

Citizen Action

Ford Motor Company took steps last week to distance itself from the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” movement that has swept the corporate world in recent years. In an Aug. 28 memo to employees, Ford CEO Jim Farley said he is “mindful that our employees and customers hold a wide range of beliefs,” and that the company is taking “a fresh look” at its DEI program. Ford’s reversal on DEI follows that of other major corporations, including Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, and most recently Molson Coors, which have reportedly revised their DEI policies, either due to public pressure or legal challenges. In addition, 25 companies have been formally notified by shareholders since 2021 that their DEI programs constitute illegal discrimination under federal and state civil rights laws, as well as a breach of fiduciary duty to investors. - (More Info)

Medicine

A new paper in JAMA reveals a significant decline in trust in physicians and hospitals, dropping from 71.5% in April 2020, to 40.1% in January 2024. Lower trust levels were strongly associated with reduced likelihood of receiving Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters. The top 4 themes why patients have lost trust: 1. Financial Motives Over Patient Care; 2. Poor Quality of Care and Negligence; 3. Influence of External Entities and Agendas; 4. Discrimination and Bias. - (More Info)