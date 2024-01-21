Cris Vlek of the Fringe Majority has done a deep dive into the contract the Canadian government signed with Pfizer for the COVID-19 vaccine . One interesting section of the contract states: Purchaser further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known. The government clearly did not have evidence to claim that the vaccine was safe and effective. The truth of the fraud is being revealed. Read more...

“Dr. Fauci’s testimony today uncovered drastic and systemic failures in America’s public health systems” and that Fauci “had no idea what was happening under his own jurisdiction.” Read more...

On the first day of a two-day closed-door interview before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Dr. Anthony Fauci, frequently evaded questions about gain-of-function research and the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci “claimed he ‘did not recall’ pertinent information or conversations more than 100 times. Chairman Brad Wenstrup said:

Three of the world’s top experts, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk Milhoan testified to US Congressional Hearing on the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Mark Trozzi stated on his Substack: This congress hearing is historic; the cat is completely out of the bag on the “poison-death-shot”. I am so proud and happy to see these excellent colleagues clearly explaining the scientific evidence of the covid crimes and the need for urgent extreme action, to these great US politicians. Read more...

“These vaccines are a brand new technology that installs the genetic code for the lethal part of the virus, which is the spike protein. This was an extraordinary gamble because there was no knowledge of what was going to turn this off. It was known then that the spike protein was lethal, and to give a genetic code for a potentially lethal protein that was devised in a Chinese bio-security lab to Americans was the most dangerous proposition our government agencies could have ever put forward to our country.” Read more...

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will allow the State of Alabama to enforce its ban on the chemical and surgical mutilatio n of gender-confused children while the case continues in the judicial system. A full hearing on the constitutionality of their Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act is scheduled for August. The 2022 law outlaws “prescribing or administering” hormones and puberty blockers to gender-confused minors under age 19 and also bans sterilizing “sex change” surgeries and other procedures to remove “healthy or non-diseased body part[s] or tissue” of a child. People who violate the measure can face felony charges and up to 10 years in prison. Read more...

Ontario’s highest court this week denied the request of psychologist and author Jordan Peterson to rescind an order from his profession’s governing body that will force him to receive remedial social media training. The panel did not explain the reasons for its decision. While this is a loss for freedom of speech, the ruling deepened Dr. Peterson’s commitment to battling the tyranny in both our regulatory agencies and courts. He stated:

“Mark my words. The war has barely started. There is nothing you can take from me that I’m unwilling to lose. So watch out. Seriously. You’ve been warned.” Read more...

1. Argentina President Javier Milei Promotes Freedom at Davos 2024. Milei warned about collectivism to a room full of collectivists. He stated:

"The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We're here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause." Read more...

2. Alberta’s College of Physicians and Surgeons appears to be moving away from forcing doctors and health care professionals to support medical services like abortion, medical assistance in dying, and “gender-affirming” care. The regulatory body has been updating its Standards of Practice to address concerns that it would force medical professionals to participate in services they morally oppose. Read more...

3. MPs are recalling the ethics committee to probe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Jamaica vacation citing concerns about the changing statements on how the trip was funded. Trudeau spent the holiday at a Jamaican resort, with an estimated fee of $9,300 per night, totaling $84,000. Steven MacKinnon, the Liberal House Leader said that the prime minister’s trip was “pre-approved” by the ethics commissioner. However, the commissioner’s office clarified that it does not perform such pre-approval functions. Read more...

4. The Australian government is complaining about ‘hate’ on Twitter now that Musk has reinstated thousands of banned accounts. An Australian government report claims that Elon Musk has compromised 'tackling online hate' on his platform. It is estimated that a total of more than 62,000 accounts have been reinstated. Read more...

5. Rachel Notley Announced this week that she is Stepping Down as Alberta NDP Leader. One more person who imposed draconian mandates is gone. The cheers can be heard across Canada. Read more...