Wins of the Week EP4 With Ted Kuntz
Dr Trozzi and Ted Kuntz (president of Vaccine Choice Canada) share success stories of the past week.
Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom.
Wins of the Week – January 21, 2024
Legal
Cris Vlek of the Fringe Majority has done a deep dive into the contract the Canadian government signed with Pfizer for the COVID-19 vaccine. One interesting section of the contract states: Purchaser further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known. The government clearly did not have evidence to claim that the vaccine was safe and effective. The truth of the fraud is being revealed. Read more...
On the first day of a two-day closed-door interview before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Dr. Anthony Fauci, frequently evaded questions about gain-of-function research and the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci “claimed he ‘did not recall’ pertinent information or conversations more than 100 times. Chairman Brad Wenstrup said:
“Dr. Fauci’s testimony today uncovered drastic and systemic failures in America’s public health systems” and that Fauci “had no idea what was happening under his own jurisdiction.” Read more...
Three of the world’s top experts, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk Milhoan testified to US Congressional Hearing on the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Mark Trozzi stated on his Substack: This congress hearing is historic; the cat is completely out of the bag on the “poison-death-shot”. I am so proud and happy to see these excellent colleagues clearly explaining the scientific evidence of the covid crimes and the need for urgent extreme action, to these great US politicians. Read more...
In Dr. Peter McCullough’s testimony he stated:
“These vaccines are a brand new technology that installs the genetic code for the lethal part of the virus, which is the spike protein. This was an extraordinary gamble because there was no knowledge of what was going to turn this off. It was known then that the spike protein was lethal, and to give a genetic code for a potentially lethal protein that was devised in a Chinese bio-security lab to Americans was the most dangerous proposition our government agencies could have ever put forward to our country.” Read more...
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will allow the State of Alabama to enforce its ban on the chemical and surgical mutilation of gender-confused children while the case continues in the judicial system. A full hearing on the constitutionality of their Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act is scheduled for August. The 2022 law outlaws “prescribing or administering” hormones and puberty blockers to gender-confused minors under age 19 and also bans sterilizing “sex change” surgeries and other procedures to remove “healthy or non-diseased body part[s] or tissue” of a child. People who violate the measure can face felony charges and up to 10 years in prison. Read more...
Ontario’s highest court this week denied the request of psychologist and author Jordan Peterson to rescind an order from his profession’s governing body that will force him to receive remedial social media training. The panel did not explain the reasons for its decision. While this is a loss for freedom of speech, the ruling deepened Dr. Peterson’s commitment to battling the tyranny in both our regulatory agencies and courts. He stated:
“Mark my words. The war has barely started. There is nothing you can take from me that I’m unwilling to lose. So watch out. Seriously. You’ve been warned.” Read more...
Political
1. Argentina President Javier Milei Promotes Freedom at Davos 2024. Milei warned about collectivism to a room full of collectivists. He stated:
"The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We're here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause." Read more...
2. Alberta’s College of Physicians and Surgeons appears to be moving away from forcing doctors and health care professionals to support medical services like abortion, medical assistance in dying, and “gender-affirming” care. The regulatory body has been updating its Standards of Practice to address concerns that it would force medical professionals to participate in services they morally oppose. Read more...
3. MPs are recalling the ethics committee to probe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Jamaica vacation citing concerns about the changing statements on how the trip was funded. Trudeau spent the holiday at a Jamaican resort, with an estimated fee of $9,300 per night, totaling $84,000. Steven MacKinnon, the Liberal House Leader said that the prime minister’s trip was “pre-approved” by the ethics commissioner. However, the commissioner’s office clarified that it does not perform such pre-approval functions. Read more...
4. The Australian government is complaining about ‘hate’ on Twitter now that Musk has reinstated thousands of banned accounts. An Australian government report claims that Elon Musk has compromised 'tackling online hate' on his platform. It is estimated that a total of more than 62,000 accounts have been reinstated. Read more...
5. Rachel Notley Announced this week that she is Stepping Down as Alberta NDP Leader. One more person who imposed draconian mandates is gone. The cheers can be heard across Canada. Read more...
Medical
A report published in the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure, examined 28 cases of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. They concluded, based upon the pathological findings, that death was caused by the injection. They state that without vaccination, these patients with an average age of 44 would be alive today. Read more...
French scientist and author Hélène Banoun discussed on CHD Live what the data shows about the safety signals associated with monoclonal antibodies administered to newborns for the prevention of RSV. Banoun said, “Vaccination has become a scientific ideology, with no solid scientific corpus concerning its efficacy and safety.” Read more...
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped the equivalent of a nuclear bomb on the sports world during an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show last Tuesday. Rodgers gave a persuasively argued, in-depth explanation as to how Dr. Anthony Fauci and the mainstream media deceived the American people during COVID-19. Rogers said:
“They lied to us over and over. They vilified early treatments. They censored legitimate doctors … like Dr. Peter McCullough … and Dr. Robert Malone,”
Rodgers not only exposed the dishonest way the COVID shot was approved but also how the medical industry harmed patients. Rogers is the highest profile American professional athlete to push back against the COVID shot, which he has refused to take. Read more...
A new documentary produced by CHD.TV sounds the alarm on the dangers of fluoride and the nefarious attempts by the U.S. government's to conceal the truth. The documentary - Fluoride on Trial: The Censored Science on Fluoride and Your Health dives into a ground breaking lawsuit that bans the addition of fluoride chemicals to our water in the United States. The film and lawsuit pulls back the curtain on fluoride and provide a blow-by-blow review of documents unearthed by the Freedom of Information Act that show that a landmark federal review of fluoride’s hazards to the brain has been blocked by political leadership at the highest levels of the Department of Health & Human Services and reveal the unsettling truth about fluoride. Read more...
