Dear Friends,

This episode was recorded during my recent mission to Japan with the International Crisis Summit team. While it's a bit longer than usual, it's filled with exciting updates from a triumphant week for the Truth and Freedom Movement.

We’re gaining political momentum in Australia, and the Conservative Party of Canada has blacklisted CTV reporters for their malicious and false reporting. In Alberta, amendments have been made to strengthen their provincial Bill of Rights, and the province is in the spotlight with a $6.6 billion investment in charter schools. Across North America, citizen action is snowballing as people rise up to protect children from indoctrination. Meanwhile, the collapsing COVID-19 narrative continues to reveal its deceptions, as more individuals awaken and distance themselves from corrupt bureaucratic medical institutions that unjustly persecute ethical physicians under false pretenses.

Whether you're relaxing at home or listening on the go, get ready to celebrate the Wins of the Week!

Wins of the Week – September 28, 2024

Political

Australian Federal MP Russell Broadbent has served formal notice on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese demanding immediate government action regarding the contamination of COVID-19 ‘vaccines.’ The letter which is signed by doctors, scientists, and legal experts demands a full and transparent inquiry into the safety of the COVID “vaccines”; calls for the Department of Health to be held accountable for its failure to the Australian people by ignoring repeated warnings by experts and continuing to distribute the “vaccines”; and strongly recommends that the use of all COVID-19 “vaccines” in Australia be immediately suspended. The letter has been forwarded to ALL Federal Senators and MPs which means every single Australian parliamentarian has now received Notice of the Contamination. The letter is in response to independent testing of Australian adult and child vaccine vials by Canadian Molecular Virologist Dr David Speicher. (More Info)

The federal Conservatives have vowed to stop answering to CTV reporters until the network properly acknowledges that they intentionally manipulated a video to misrepresent Pierre Poilievre. The Conservatives’ Director of Media relations, Sebastian Skamski, made the statement while chastising CTV for excusing their fraudulent reporting to a “misunderstanding,” CTV was caught deceptively slicing multiple statements made by Poilievre, and then placing the fake sentence out of context. This wasn’t a simple ‘misunderstanding’,” Skamski said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Poilievre’s statement anti-democratic, suggesting he was undermining the media, and by that, democracy. (More Info)

The Alberta government says it will introduce amendments to the province’s Bill of Rights this fall to strengthen protections for gun and property rights and add the right to refuse vaccinations and other medical procedures. Premier Danielle Smith said: “We are sending a clear message that in Alberta, the rights of individuals are paramount, and that government must respect those rights at every turn.” Smith said one of the amendments will allow Albertans to refuse to undergo medical procedures, such as vaccinations. “No Albertan should ever be subjected or pressured into accepting a medical treatment without their full consent”. “In Alberta, we believe that individuals have the right to make informed decisions about their own bodies without fear of undue pressure or interference by government.” Another amendment would also declare that Albertans can’t be deprived of their property without due process of law and fair compensation. A third amendment would reinforce Albertans’ right to legally acquire and use firearms. (More Info)

Alberta has rolled out an $8.6 billion plan to speed up the building of new schools–public, private, and charter–in response to rising student enrollment driven by rapid population growth. Part of the funding will go toward a Charter School Accelerator Program designed to add 12,500 new charter school student spaces over the next four years. Smith said the funding is part of the province’s commitment “to the principle of providing school choice for parents.” The province said charter schools play an important role in Alberta’s education system by offering “specialized learning supports as well as religious and cultural programming to support parental and educational choices”. (More Info)

John Rustad, leader of the Conservative Party in BC, admitted in an interview in June that he realized COVID vaccination campaigns weren’t about trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 but rather were “around shaping opinion and control on the population.”

The Irreplaceable Parent Project is asking the government of Alberta to add phrasing to their Alberta Bill of Rights revisions. They state: “We need the government to 'acknowledge' parental rights, not 'grant' them!! The suggested revision is:

"The Government of Alberta, on behalf of its citizens, acknowledges that the freedom of parents to raise their children is sui generis - independent from legislation, not flowing from it – as it precedes government. It is a government’s duty to respect that familial boundary until children reach the age of majority...." (More Info)

Twenty US attorneys general signed a letter to the American Academy of Pediatrics Tuesday warning the medical association that its statements supporting gender medical interventions for children are “deceptive” and may violate states’ consumer protection laws. The letter, led by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, asks the AAP to substantiate its claims that puberty blockers are reversible and to provide information on its communications surrounding its gender medicine guidance. “The 2018 AAP policy statement itself demonstrates that the ‘reversible’ claim is misleading and deceptive,” the letter states. “It acknowledges that ‘[r]esearch on long-term risks, particularly in terms of bone metabolism and fertility, is currently limited and provides varied results.’ The AAP has no basis to assure parents that giving their children puberty blockers can be fully reversed.”

Telling It Like It Is

Nicole Shanahan, Bobby Kennedy’s running mate, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, revealed that she “gave birth to a healthy baby girl” but everything changed after “a shot at seven months old.” By 10 months, “She was a different kid.” But you can’t talk about this on YouTube, Facebook, or liberal communities.

Dr. Jay Varma, widely known as New York City’s “COVID czar” during the pandemic, has been fired from his job at the pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies after his recent admission that he attended drug-fueled sex parties while ordering mandates for taxpayers. Varma was the senior advisor for public health under former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and is credited with designing the city’s draconian COVID response, which included harsh lockdowns, quarantines, and vaccine mandates. The physician was outed in footage last week taken by an undercover reporter from Steven Crowder’s Mug Club Undercover. Varma explained to the undercover operative how he forced unvaccinated people — who he referred to as “Right-wing nutcases” — to take the mRNA shots. “So the way we do it in public health is we make it very uncomfortable to be unvaccinated,” he said. An intense backlash followed the release of the video footage. Enraged taxpayers, including business owners, parents, and lawmakers, gathered to protest in front of City Hall on Monday. (More Info)

A case of measles in 2023, reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and mainstream media as being the state’s first measles case in four years, was vaccine-induced, according to documents released Tuesday by Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). Measles “outbreaks” are a well-worn tactic of state and federal governmental agencies to churn up fears about people who choose not to vaccinate or who do so selectively. “Fear-mongering is a formula: danger, solution and vilify those who do not conform”. If it’s well executed and done in coordination with media, it may get people to do what you want — but at a cost. “One of the greatest threats to our public health is that our public health institutions lack integrity.” (More Info)

It was remarkable to see mainstream media run an article laden with scathing criticism of our public health institutions and their utter failure to protect our kids. Even more stunning was that the author was the former director of the CDC — Dr. Robert Redfield. Redfield called out the poisoning of our food with pesticides. The royalties NIH scientists collect from Big Pharma. The cozy relationships between industries and the agencies that are supposed to regulate them. He reminded readers that our public health agencies are supposed to “focus on public good, not corporate interests or personal profit.” In other words, contrary to the mainstream media’s claim that we’re just a bunch of conspiracy theorists — in Redfield’s estimation, we’ve been right all along. But there’s a bigger win here. The fact that a former CDC director would utter such harsh words about institutions he once worked in, and the fact that a mainstream news outlet would publish those words, are clear signs that our movement is winning our decades-long battle. (More Info)

Legal

History has been made. After 7 years of pursuing legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the risk posed to the developing brain by the practice of water fluoridation, the United States District Court of the Northern District of California has just ruled on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network and the plaintiffs in a precedent-setting court case. A U.S. federal court has now deemed fluoridation an "unreasonable risk" to the health of children, and the EPA will be forced to regulate it as such. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers community water fluoridation one of the ten greatest public health achievements of the 20th century. A self-proclaimed achievement, blindly backed by the medical community, lacking long-term scientific studies to prove it’s actually true. It is impossible to predict the impact this current ruling will have on the future of regulatory agencies, trust in public health and the integrity of government science. In the post-COVID era where millions are turning their back on ‘The Science™” and all its mandates upon humanity, the momentum being created has the potential to spark real, lasting change beyond the now-defunct area of water fluoridation. (More Info) Jefferey Jaxen on Substack LANDMARK: Court Rules Fluoride Poses “unreasonable risk of injury to health of the public” “The risk at issue [is] unreasonable; the exposure is continuous, and nearly all Americans are affected… Read more

Saskatchewan went to court this week against an LGBT activist group challenging their new pro-family laws. On September 23 and 24, the Court of Appeal in Regina, Saskatchewan, will hear the case between a pro-LGBT activist group and the province of Saskatchewan. The pro-LGBT group is challenging the Saskatchewan government’s pro-family law requiring parental consent for children under 16 to go by a different name or “gender” at school. Saskatchewan’s new “Parental Inclusion and Consent Policies,” also include provisions that ensure parents are allowed to opt their kids out of sex-ed, and that third-party presentations from groups such as Planned Parenthood are prohibited from taking place. Saskatchewan is being supported by Alberta, which has committed to intervening to support the province’s pro-family legislation. According to an August 2023 survey, 86 percent of Saskatchewan participants advocated for parental rights, supporting the province’s new approach. (More Info) Pastor Reimer was acquitted of all charges related to his protest against Drag Queen Story Hour in Calgary. The Calgary pastor was charged with causing a disturbance and mischief. The Alberta Court found Pastor Reimer not guilty of both offences. This decision affirms the existing common-sense precedent that Pastor Reimer should be allowed to legally protest. (More Info)

Citizen Action

Thousands of pro-family Canadians gathered in multiple cities for the second annual Million Person March to protest LGBT indoctrination in schools. The Million Person March occurred in over 50 Canadian cities and towns. The event was organized by Muslim pro-family activist Kamel El-Cheikh. He said: “We refuse to stand by while the Government and School system allow sexually explicit content and gender ideology to be distributed in our classrooms.” Hands Off Our Kids, El-Cheikh’s organization, works together with other pro-family groups, including CLC, the Mama Bears, Veterans for Freedom, and Canadians for Truth. The group’s main message is that “parents are responsible for their children’s moral upbringing, not politicians and that is why it is our duty to speak up and have our voices heard. (More Info)

This past Friday the Alberta Teachers' Association in Edmonton was surrounded by pro-family protestors who demanded teachers stick to the Alberta curriculum and not push the radical LGBT agenda on their students. Over 100 pro-family Canadians rallied outside the Alberta Teachers’ Association as part of the nationwide Million Person March. (More Info) A reader of the September issue of Druthers wrote this to VCC. We would like to thank Ted and folks at VCC for the "Vaccines and Returning to School" article. Thanks to a 96 year old patron who wanted "to do something" 11,000 copies are being delivered to postal codes encompassing elementary and junior high schools in Halifax and area. This is providing parents with info they may have never seen to date. We are anticipating this will have an immediate effect in challenging the vaccine practices of local family doctors, pediatricians, Children's Hospital, and the audacious Nova Scotia Public "Health Authority".

Medicine

This week on Twitter, “Unvaccinated” is one of the trending topics in Canada.

On Sept. 12, 2024, the Florida Surgeon General and Department of Health provided guidance on 2024/2025 COVID-19 boosters stating that medical providers concerned about the health risks associated with COVID disease for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID shots and treatment. Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, and Florida Health Department officials are basing opposition to recent COVID booster shot use recommendations from the FDA and CDC on the fact that there are high individual and community immunity levels from previous SARS-CoV-2 infections and lack of evidence for COVID shot safety based on currently available data. (More Info)

The Public Health Agency of Canada made a shocking admission this week. In response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, the agency released startling data acknowledging that booster recipients have a noticeably higher death rate than the unvaccinated. Wagantall questioned the government about delays and discrepancies in Statistics Canada’s excess mortality data, particularly concerning COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status, and the agency acknowledged that booster recipients have higher death rates. The data indicates a three- to five-fold increase in death rates among those with two or more vaccine doses compared to the unvaccinated across all data groups. Despite PHAC urging caution in interpreting trends, they fail to address their own misleading data definitions, rendering all information from the agency and Health Canada unreliable and further validating the safety and efficacy concerns surrounding these products. (More Info)

At the American Health and Nutrition Roundtable in Washington, DC hosted by Senator Ron Johnson, Podcast Host Alex Clark attacked the childhood vaccine schedule. She said: "Today, a child following the recommended vaccine schedule will receive up to 70 shots by the time they turn 18...Are all these shots producing healthier kids? According to the data, no. Are we allowed to even ask? Also, no. Parents are being held hostage. They did not sign up to co-parent with the government. We want a divorce." (More Info)

The U.S. healthcare system is “an existential threat to our country,” This is what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the members of a congressional roundtable on nutrition and the prevalence of chronic illness. He said: “Every major pillar of the U.S. healthcare system as a statement of economic fact makes money when Americans get sick”. “The most valuable asset in this country today is a sick child.” “Why are we allowing this to happen to our children?” he asked. “These are the most precious assets that we have in this country. … How can we call ourselves a moral nation, the exemplary democracy in the world, if we are treating our children like this?” (More Info)