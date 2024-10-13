Welcome back to Wins of the Week! Get ready to be inspired by the incredible progress of humanity as we unite to restore health, integrity in politics, a free and truthful press, and the rule of law.

Wins of the Week – October 12 2024

The Wins of the Week are going viral. A short video clip from last week’s WOW has been viewed more than 800,000 times on Twitter in the first two days. (Click Here)

Toyota Motor Corp. has announced significant changes to its “DEI initiatives, halting sponsorship of LGBT events and scaling back participation in external DEI rankings. In a memo sent to its U.S. employees and dealers on Oct. 3, Toyota said it would no longer support events such as Pride parades, that fall outside of workforce-focused initiatives. The carmaker will also refocus its employee groups to ensure that their activities prioritize professional development, networking, and mentoring, with a clear alignment to driving the company’s business. The changes followed a wave of similar corporate rollbacks across the United States. (More Info)

Alberta is giving Ottawa four weeks to address the province’s concerns about federal overreach in the amended ‘Impact Assessment Act’ on environmental evaluation or face another legal challenge. Premier Danielle Smith said she is ready to take the federal government to court if it does not “remedy,” within four weeks, what the province calls unconstitutional provisions in the amended act, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The Supreme Court of Canada last year declared the act “largely unconstitutional,“ and the province said it “repeatedly” asked Ottawa to share details of its amendments, ”to no effect.” (More Info)

In 2022, Moms Across America decided to find out what was in the thirty million school meals served daily. Of the 43 lunches that they tested, all of them contained heavy metals, most contained glyphosate, a majority contained other harmful pesticides, and all of them were extremely low in nutrition. Senator Booker heard the concerns of America's moms and has taken action on this issue. The senator introduced legislation to remove toxins from school lunches and increase support for regenerative agriculture. He referred to the MAA study as the impetus for his bill "Safe School Meals Act", which addresses heavy metals, pesticides, harmful additives, and chemicals in food packaging. (More Info)

Randy Hillier is asking the question: Is Russia & Iran the new Covid? He writes: “Although many Canadians realized our governments and media could not be trusted during Covid and that they were dishonest- many people now believe governments are telling the truth about Russia and the Middle East- They aren’t.” He adds: “During Covid it became very dangerous to speak honestly and post my views on social media. When I did, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter would not only censor or remove my posts, but would often suspend or delete my account. Now that the Covid censors and the fearful mob have moved onto target and cancel those who speak about Russia and Israel, I am publishing many of my Covid debates and questions from 4 years ago.”

Dr. Peter McCullough stated: “It is becoming more clear that federal pandemic and disaster responses all over the world have taken on authoritarian positions indicating the government is in control and the populace must be held at back, desperate and helpless waiting for big brother to save the citizenry. Why did governments all over the world block live saving multidrug protocols for acute COVID-19? Is the same mindset in play for help in the Lahaina fire or in the states affected by Helene? In each case, government actions are working to stop people from helping others in a time of great need. Why?” Something has gone deeply wrong in federal emergency management response. “If we have learned anything, we cannot rely on governments to rescue us. More and more Americans and people are taking matters into their own hands with food, water, and medical supplies.”

“First Do No Pharm,” a documentary that premiered Sept. 23 in London takes a deep dive into how pharmaceutical corporations unethically influence medical journals and regulatory agencies in ways that harm patients — while generating profits for themselves. Dr. Aseem Malhotra, the U.K.-based cardiologist behind the film says the film highlights how millions of people were killed when the pharmaceutical industry hid data on the harmful effects of their products. (More Info)

The documentary Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill is now available for free viewing. It captures the stories of vaccine injury shared on the CHD bus. It also documents how hospital protocols during COVID killed many if not most patients. One encouraging message is the number of doctors, health care professionals and public who declared on the film – I will never take another vaccine again. (More Info)

Canadians’ confidence in news media has continued to decline, with just 32 percent saying the information presented by news outlets is “accurate and impartial,” according to research by the CRTC. Only three in 10 of those polled said they are satisfied with the quality of information and analysis being offered by Canadian news media. When the focus group participants were told a number of news outlets had cut jobs or become insolvent, many expressed indifference, according to the report. (More Info)

In her latest book “Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails” award winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson reveals how the pharma industry betrays the public to rake in profits, corrupting academic researchers, government agencies and purported watchdogs promoted by a bought-off media. “All the things we're talking about, including intentional disinformation put out by the government, CDC and the vaccine industry—which I've documented quite well in the book—nobody's been held accountable,” she warns.

Dr Byram Bridle delivered an important message in his substack this week. He said: “I am as fallible as any other person. However, I do try to take responsibility when I become aware of having fallen for an incorrect narrative and having caused harm as a result. I am embarrassed to admit that I allowed myself to be blindly led to the idea that RFK Jr was somehow an ‘antivaxxer’. I didn’t question what I used to read about him in reports from state-funded media. I failed in my promotion of critical thinking. When I became aware that I had been disseminating what could genuinely be labeled misinformation about someone else, I did what a mature, responsible human being should do. I set my pride aside and I sincerely apologized to him and asked for his forgiveness. But, I also recognized that a private apology does not suffice when public harm has been done. As such, I have gone on public record with this apology.”

Google has been busy suppressing any information on the documentary ‘Covid Collateral’ since the film was released a few weeks ago. The latest reason is due to "Election Advertising in the United States." Apparently the wise folks at Google suspect the film may have some influence on the upcoming US election. I suspect they are right. (More Info)

An arbitrator has ruled that the decision by Calgary’s Mount Royal University to fire a tenured professor in 2021 was disproportionate to her conduct. Frances Widdowson was fired for speaking out against “wokeism” and identity politics. The arbitrator stated: “A number of the factors enumerated in the December 20, 2021 dismissal letter are inaccurate, or have not been proved in the arbitration hearing, or are not worthy to be considered in a university that values academic freedom.” Widdowson says the process she has been through has helped her learn the importance of remaining principled. She added that she is going to focus on showing people “the terrible problems that exist within our institutions.” (More Info)

ICAN has obtained emails showing that in 2019, Facebook was collaborating with CDC on combating so-called “vaccine misinformation.” In the emails, Facebook sent the CDC language on vaccines and requested that CDC add it to its website so that Facebook could cite CDC as the source. The emails reveal a Facebook employee actively trying to avoid disclosure of their efforts under FOIA. (More Info)

The Democracy Fund has successfully reopened a number of ArriveCan tickets for five Amish clients. These individuals received tickets in 2021 and 2022 for allegedly failing to complete the ArriveCan app but had not received any notification of court dates or convictions, leading to outstanding fines being sent to collections and, in some cases, liens placed against their family farms. TDF recently filed documents with the court seeking to have these tickets reopened. The court has now granted this request, which will allow the clients to defend themselves. (More Info)

A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against Deadspin, an online sports magazine over an article accusing a 9-year-old boy of wearing “blackface” to a football game. The boy painted his face the colors of the Kansas City Chief – red and black. Deadspin writer Carron Phillips called out the boy saying - “It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once.” “But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.” The author then questioned the NFL’s commitment to its “social justice initiatives,” saying that the organization has not been doing enough to foster a more “sensitive” culture among fans. In an Oct. 7 ruling, Judge Sean Lugg rejected Deadspin’s argument that the article in question was opinion and thus protected from defamation liability. (More Info)

The wife of Dr. William Makis has filed a criminal complaint with Edmonton Police against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta regarding threats and extortion. Over 2,500 pages were delivered to Police on October 9th. (More Info)

In an interview with Dr. Sam Bailey, Dr Sam White, a UK physician, explains how a personal health crisis led him to move away from allopathic medicine and into a more holistic approach through functional medicine. This included waking up to the widespread perversions of the pharmaceutical industry and becoming an evidence-based “anti-vaxxer”.

Two new peer-reviewed medical journal articles indicate that the science is starting to catch up with the ‘conspiracy theorists’ and ‘anti-vaxxers’, also known as people that rationally asked questions of novel products that were rushed out the door, to help stem a pandemic that was far less deadly than all other causes, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and even tobacco use.

The Florida Department of Health conducted an analysis to evaluate the safety of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. This analysis found there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. The State Surgeon General now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old. The Department continues to stand by its Guidance for Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines issued March 2022, which recommends against use in healthy children and adolescents 5 years old to 17 years old. This now includes recommendations against COVID-19 vaccination among infants and children under 5 years old. (More Info)