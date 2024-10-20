This week's wins feature significant developments on both political and social fronts. In Alberta, MLA Jennifer Johnson made a triumphant return to the United Conservative Party, reaffirming the support for her stance on controversial educational issues. On a global scale, the United Nations has made a bold move, calling for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine, a resolution supported by an overwhelming majority of countries. Back in Canada, documents reveal that Trudeau's government attempted to link inflation to climate change—a narrative that failed to gain traction with the public.

Meanwhile, a retired judge has exposed the misleading claims about residential school deaths that have shaped public discourse in recent years, further challenging Trudeau’s policies. On the health front, courageous doctors continue to push back against the suppression of patient rights and vaccine-related misinformation. Legal victories are also emerging, with Alberta businesses seeking accountability for losses suffered under COVID mandates and an important ruling in Montana that upholds rights against “vaccine” discrimination.

These wins serve as a powerful reminder that truth and justice can still prevail in the face of governmental and institutional overreach, and citizens are taking action to defend their rights.

Are Children Safe In Canada? Full spectrum answers from the National Citizens Inquiry

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Art by Leon Earl

Wins of the Week – October 19 2024

Political

An Alberta politician who was kicked out of her party for speaking out against the LGBT agenda in schools has been overwhelmingly voted back into the ruling United Conservative Party by caucus members. Despite being kicked out of the UCP, Johnson won her seat by a wide margin running as an independent. In a statement Wednesday, the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus under Premier Danielle Smith confirmed that after an internal vote, MLA Jennifer Johnson will again be a member of the party. (More Info)

The UN’s General Assembly adopted a resolution on September 18 calling for Israel to end its “occupation” of Palestine within the next year. Support came from 124 countries while 43 abstained; only 14 voted against, including the U.S., Israel, Hungary, Argentina, and a consortium of island nations. The 15-judge panel for the U.N.’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) had determined in July that Israel was unlawfully occupying Palestinian land and that it was violating international law in building settlements in the West Bank and enacting discriminatory, apartheid-like policies against naive inhabitants, among other measures. (More Info)

Recently revealed documents show that members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet were looking to associate rising inflation in Canada with “climate change” by using the term “heat-flation,” but abandoned the idea after negative feedback from polls. The documents show that Trudeau’s own Privy Council Office in an April 24 report said it had commissioned its own “in-house” research on the “concepts of ‘climate-flation’ and ‘heat-flation’” to see Canadians take on the terms. The bid to try and convince Canadians that the rising costs of living was the result of so-called “climate change” did not go over well with those polled. (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is

Retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht wrote last week - ‘Canadians are being deliberately deceived’ by the Trudeau government, indigenous leaders, and the media about the ‘obviously false claim’ that residential schools were responsible for ‘deaths and secret burials’ of children.” The Trudeau Liberals have actively pursued a policy that has both encouraged, and then kept alive the theory that residential school priests, nuns and teachers were responsible for the deaths and secret burials of the children placed in their care,” wrote retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht in a recent opinion piece published in the Western Standard last week. “The indigenous leadership has exploited an obviously false claim — pocketing a mountain of tax dollars, while our moribund mainstream media sits in silence.” (More Info) The efforts by Dr. Sonya Kustka to protect her patient’s right to medical privacy was featured on the McCullough Report with Dr. Peter McCullough this week. McCullough stated: “The CPSO has ruled that patients have no reasonable expectation of privacy. This affects what patients share with their doctors and, ultimately, the care they receive. When regulatory bodies start interfering with doctors’ ability to use their professional judgment to provide individualized care to their patients and discipline doctors to uphold the rights of their patients, there is a real problem with our medical system.” (More Info)

COVID tyrants MUST face justice or we're all at risk: Dr. Mark Trozzi (More Info)

Dr Peter McCullough stated this week: More data continue to come in that pre-vaccination followed by acute COVID-19 is amplifying the frequency and intensity of symptoms of long-COVID syndrome. The bottom line is that vaccination has ruined the general vitality of about 25% of the population as reflected in this study. To add insult to injury, the vaccines failed to protect against COVID-19, thus infection and hospitalization has intensified chronic constitutional symptoms.

Legal

Alberta business owners who faced massive losses or permanent closures due to COVID mandates might soon be able to proceed with a class-action lawsuit against the provincial government after lawyers representing the businesses were in court for a certification hearing. The court heard from the business group’s lawyers regarding the lawsuit proposal, which comes from Alberta-based Rath & Company. Lead counsel Jeffrey Rath told the judge that the government’s public health orders exceeded their legal authority and, as a result, all businesses affected by the COVID orders should be compensated. If the case is allowed to proceed, any business operator in Alberta from 2020 to 2022 who was negatively impacted by COVID orders would be eligible to join the lawsuit. (More Info) A U.S. appeals court on Oct. 9 removed the injunction blocking a Montana law that prohibits discrimination based on vaccination status. Montana House Bill 702, enacted in 2021, states that it is illegal for a person or government entity to deny a person services based on their vaccination status. It also bars employers from requiring vaccination as a condition of employment. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in 2022 said the law as applied to health care employees and employers was preempted by two federal laws, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSH Act), and violated the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The judge entered an injunction blocking the statute. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit disagreed on all three points on Oct. 9 as it ordered the injunction removed. “This is great news for Montanans. No one should be subject to discrimination because of their vaccination status,” Chase Scheuer, press secretary for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen. (More Info)

Following a hearing in a Superior Court of Justice in Welland, Ontario last Friday, Judge James Ramsay dismissed the Crown’s appeal of the acquittal against Cullen McDonald. The judge also granted McDonald’s appeal of his conviction relating to an anti-lockdown rally held in St. Catharines about a week after the gathering in Niagara Falls, and then quashed the conviction. Ramsay, who told the appellant he did not need to hear his submissions during the hearing, did not provide any reasons for his decisions. It was standing-room-only in the courtroom, and the crowd applauded after the judge made his brief ruling. After the hearing, an emotional McDonald addressed the crowd. “Don’t give up hope, no matter what they (expletive) throw at you,” he said. (More Info)

Citizen Action

We have started a group for people who are in relationships with spouses, kids or family members, where you may be on opposite sides of the fence during these past four years. We would like to meet other people who are experiencing this division, so we can all support each other during these trying times. If you know of people going through this, please give them our contact information.

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson says he has received an offer from the Ontario College of Psychologists that paying the court-ordered sum he owes the college after losing his court challenge could be waived provided he resigns from his profession. Apparently Peterson owes the college $25,000 in court costs. I can’t see Peterson selling out for $25,000. Seems the college is reluctant to begin their social media training course with Peterson who have vowed to make every bit of it public. (More Info)

Medicine

In a CHD article Leslie Manookian wrote that Health freedom can only exist in a free and moral society that values each and every member of that society. This prerequisite thus excludes medical mandates of any kind. It is immoral to force another individual to risk their life for the theoretical benefit of another. Moreover, the government does not have the moral authority or power to dictate what medical products any American puts into or on his or her body. If anyone in government does possess that power, then no American is truly free, nor does he or she possess any meaningful right whatsoever — Americans are merely chattel. (More Info)

In an interview with Dr. Ken Stoller, Dr. McCullough concluded that the push for the COVID vaccine “has been the big reveal” He says people are now looking at all the other vaccines and “it doesn’t look good”. “Every vaccine. . . looks bad” “The whole history of vaccinology is a dirty, dark part of medicine. The medical paradigm in Western society is allopathic medicine. Allopathic medicine means you are treating somebody with something that has nothing to do with them getting better. And there isn’t one vaccine that they’re currently giving that I would recommend. None of them have individually had adequate safety studies done. And there have been no studies done on combining them the way they combine them. Just go natural.”

Governments are restricting use of cellphone at school. California, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia have already passed laws prohibiting the use of phones during instruction time or requiring individual districts to establish policies by 2025. Florida’s cellphone ban, passed in 2023. Similar cellphone restriction laws are pending in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico. Colorado, banned cellphones from classrooms in 2013. The result is better student performance. (More Info)

All 537 Australian Councils to Receive DNA Contamination report developed with assistance from Canadian researcher Dr. David Speicher. (More Info) Jules On The Beach All 537 Australian Councils to Receive DNA Contamination report good Substack Folk… Read more