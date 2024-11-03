Welcome to this week’s episode of Wins of the Week (recorded on November 1, 2024) where we spotlight significant advancements and courageous acts within our communities and beyond. This week, political involvement is at an all-time high, with Alberta’s United Conservative Party hosting a record-breaking annual general meeting under Premier Danielle Smith, a testament to active civic engagement. Alberta also introduced bold amendments to its Bill of Rights, defending medical freedom and property rights. In the U.S., legislation was tabled to hold universities accountable for adverse COVID-19 injections effects on students. Citizen action made headlines as Nova Scotia parents took a stand following a controversial school presentation on gender identity, and Idaho’s Southwest Health District became the first in the nation to halt COVID-19 genetic injections. These stories, among others, exemplify the ongoing pursuit of freedom, transparency, and accountability—principles at the heart of our weekly spotlight.

Political

This weekend, more than 6,000 members of the United Conservative Party (UCP) in Alberta are expected to attend their third annual general meeting under the leadership of Premier Danielle Smith. The number of delegates will far surpass previous AGMs, including the UCP's founding convention in 2018, which drew around 2,500 members, and last year’s with 3,500 members. An example of citizens getting involved in their democracy.

Alberta’s UCP government tabled amendments to the province’s Bill of Rights on the first day of the legislature’s fall session. The amendments add protections for medical choice, including the right to refuse vaccination, as well as strengthen gun ownership rights, property rights, and freedom of expression. Regarding vaccine choice, it said Albertans will not be “coerced” into receiving medical treatment without consent unless they are “likely to cause substantial harm to themselves or to others.” Other amendments to the act will reinforce Albertans’ right to legally acquire and use firearms as well as property rights, and expand the scope of freedom of expression beyond written and spoken language to include “other expressive activities.” If the proposed changes are approved, there will also be an update to the preamble of the Alberta Bill of Rights to include that “fundamental freedoms retain their importance during times of emergency,” and adding language recognizing “the position of the family in a society of free people and free institutions.” (More Info)

Under a bill introduced Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives, universities and colleges that mandated the COVID-19 vaccine would be liable for medical expenses for students who experienced adverse events from the shot. The University Forced Vaccination Student Injury Mitigation Act of 2024 would require higher education institutions to cover medical costs for students who were — or still are — required to get a COVID-19 shot for class attendance and who experienced an injury. The bill stipulates colleges must cover the medical costs or risk losing all federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education. “It is now time for schools to be held accountable for their brazen disregard for students’ health and pay for the issues they are responsible for causing.” (More Info)

B.C. Conservative candidate Dr Anna Kindy has won the Vancouver North Island riding, marking the departure of an NDP stronghold riding since 2005. Wonderful to see one of our good doctors representing the people of BC. (More Info)

Several Liberal MPs are calling for a secret ballot in caucus to determine the future of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership of the party. Discontent with Trudeau’s leadership has been growing for months, fuelled by persistently low approval ratings and two recent byelection defeats in historic Liberal strongholds. On Oct. 23 more than two dozen MPs in the Liberal caucus set an Oct. 28 deadline for Trudeau to consider stepping aside as party leader. Following Trudeau’s swift decision just a day later to remain at the Liberal party’s helm, some MPs are now suggesting a secret ballot vote in the caucus. (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is

A Kenyan doctor has made a strong case for why the COVID outbreak was used to force vaccination and “not to deal with the disease,” citing a remarkable number of missteps in handling the “pandemic.” If I have been vaccinated and this vaccine is effective … I am protected. Why should I care if you’re not vaccinated? How do you threaten me?” Ngare said. “Why should you tell the one who has not taken the injection not to go to work, unless what you want is for everybody to be injected?” Ngare stressed that all these facts about how COVID was handled show that “the whole crisis was used to force people to be vaccinated, not to deal with the disease.” When only those who are promoting the COVID shot “have the right” to an opinion, and anyone who is promoting other kinds of prevention and treatment does not have that right, then clearly there is “an agenda” afoot, Ngare said. (More Info) According to grant documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense via a FOIA request, the NIH is spending $2.2 million in taxpayer money to test personalized “nudges” to coax older people into getting more vaccines. The grant is part of a massive initiative by the NIH to increase vaccine uptake by changing how people make decisions. The initiative has included hundreds of millions of dollars in grants since 2020 to create “culturally tailored” pro-vaccine materials to promote COVID-19 and flu vaccines. It also included more than 50 grants worth $40 million designed to increase HPV vaccine uptake. Nudges prompt people to make decisions, or simply plan their decisions for them. For example, one nudge automatically sets up vaccination appointments for people, compelling them to go to their appointment and get vaccinated unless they intentionally opt out. This FOI clearly exposes that our health care industry has little regard for informed consent and medical choice. (More Info)

Tucker Carlson apologized recently for making fun of people who believe vaccines cause autism. Carlson told Jimmy Dore that he used to make fun of people who believe vaccines cause autism. He now describes his behavior as “unthinking, stupid, and reactionary.” “I apologize for that,” Carlson said. Carlson also admitted “I’ve never spent four minutes thinking about vaccines.”

The American Frontline Doctors put our a message this week stating: “The political question is no longer Left or Right—today it is freedom or tyranny, truth or deception.”

Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post delivered this message following his decision not to endorse a political candidate. “In the annual public surveys about trust and reputation, journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress. But in this year’s Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working. Most people believe the media is biased. Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality, and those who fight reality lose. Reality is an undefeated champion.” (More Info)

Excerpts from speech by Bret Weinstein: “Every single institution dedicated to public truth seeking is under simultaneous attack. They are all in a state of collapse. Every body of experts fails utterly. Individual experts who resist or worse, in an attempt to return their institutions to sanity, they find themselves coerced into submission. . . There is a saying in military circles, once is a mistake, twice is a coincidence, three times is enemy action . . . The CDC has become an excellent guide to protecting your health, but only for people who realize you should do the opposite of whatever it advises. The courts, the last holdout in this ongoing inversion of reality, are now regularly used as a coercive weapon of elites against those who threaten them. . . we are being systematically denied the tools of enlightenment and the rights guaranteed in our Constitution.” (More Info)

Citizen Action

Parents in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia have pulled their children from class after a male drag performer gave a compulsory presentation on “gender identity” to kids as young as 12. On October 18, a number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy kept their children home from school after learning that a “non-binary” drag performer called Teo Ferguson had given their children a “gender identity” presentation that students were not allowed to opt out of. “It went above and beyond what should be taught in the classroom,” Hollie Riggs, a parent with children at the school, told CTV News. Following the uproar, instead of apologizing, the school issued a statement reinforcing their dedication to spreading LGBT ideology, claiming doing so ensures every student feels “safe, welcome, and respected.” (More Info)

Trustee Natalia Benoit bravely put forward the following motion at this month’s Niagara Catholic District School Board meeting: “That the Niagara Catholic District School Board amend its Flag Flying Protocol to specify that the Pride Flag shall not be flown on school properties or district offices.” Sadly, her motion failed as the board voted 5 to 2 to continue flying the Pride flag. The majority of the trustees voted this way despite having to first deal with a board room packed with concerned parents, grandparents, and local constituents loudly voicing their displeasure. So loud that the board decided to call the local police to kick them out of the meeting. While the vote continues to violate the wishes of parents, it shows people standing up and it exposes those who wish to sexualize our children under the guise of inclusion. (More Info)

Medicine