This week’s episode of Wins of the Week showcases inspiring achievements in the fight for truth, freedom, and accountability. From bold political actions that challenge corruption to grassroots movements making tangible differences in communities, these stories reflect the resilience and determination of people across the globe.

Political

Justice in Motion: Preserving Accountability in Governance

US Senator Josh Hawley has issued a strong directive to the DOJ and FBI, demanding the preservation of documents to ensure justice for their unprecedented abuses. Meanwhile, France’s government faces historic change as lawmakers voted no-confidence, reshaping the nation’s leadership.

Telling It Like It Is

Exposing Deception: Speaking Truth to Power

Dr. Mike Yeadon delivered a powerful address to the Northern Ireland Parliament, exposing the lies surrounding COVID-19 measures, while ICAN’s legal team revealed the CDC’s lack of evidence for its vaccine claims. These examples highlight the importance of challenging falsehoods to protect public health and freedoms.

Citizen Action

Grassroots Movements Reshaping Communities

From Alberta’s neutrality bylaw to sustained protests in Vancouver and Florida’s grassroots effort to end water fluoridation, citizens are stepping up to reclaim their autonomy and influence decision-making in meaningful ways.

Join us as we celebrate these victories and inspire action for the challenges ahead.

Wins of the Week – Dec 7, 2024

