This week’s episode highlights significant victories and pivotal moments that inspire hope and action. From groundbreaking legislation in Alberta ensuring fairness in sports to revealing insights from the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, we bring you stories of courage, accountability, and resilience.

Explore political triumphs, including President-elect Trump’s plans to empower Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in tackling chronic diseases and addressing corporate influence. Meanwhile, legal victories in Texas and London challenge overreach and misinformation, signaling the power of justice.

We also delve into the rising tide of citizen action, such as initiatives to ban direct-to-consumer drug advertising, and explore how communities are navigating complex social and health issues.

Join us in celebrating these wins!

Are Children Safe In Canada? Full spectrum answers from the National Citizens Inquiry

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Official Store

Wins of the Week – Dec 14, 2024

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.