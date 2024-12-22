In this week’s episode of Wins of the Week, Ted Kuntz and I dive into some of the most inspiring victories from around the world in our shared fight for truth, justice, and freedom. Together, we explore a landmark ruling in Australia restoring medical autonomy, the ongoing global efforts to free Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, and powerful stories of citizens taking a stand against corruption and censorship. These wins remind us of the strength and resilience of those committed to ethical principles, no matter the odds. We’ll also share how you can take action and be part of the positive change sweeping across the globe. Join Ted and me as we celebrate these pivotal moments and look toward a brighter future together.

Wins of the Week – Dec 22, 2024

