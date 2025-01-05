Welcome to Wins of the Week – January 4, 2025! In this week’s episode, we delve into remarkable victories across politics, citizen action, law, and medicine that highlight the growing momentum for truth, accountability, and personal freedom.

From groundbreaking revelations about media integrity to transformative legal wins, we explore stories that challenge narratives and inspire resilience. Hear about CBC’s own Ombudsman critiquing its lack of balanced reporting, courageous voices exposing vaccine risks, and a federal court upholding a $7.8 million verdict for workers dismissed over vaccine mandates.

We also spotlight Louisiana's shift away from vaccine promotion, the University of Alberta redefining diversity initiatives, and an inspiring Freedom Train International event that united truth-tellers globally. These stories, among others, showcase the extraordinary efforts of individuals and communities standing up for freedom, health, and justice.

Stay tuned as we celebrate these uplifting wins and their profound impact on shaping a better future!

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.