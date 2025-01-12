Episode 55 of Wins of the Week brings you a captivating blend of global developments, citizen victories, and revelations shaping the future. From political shifts and legal triumphs to groundbreaking medical insights, this episode highlights humanity's resilience and courage. We delve into Elon Musk's free speech defense, Meta's pivot toward open expression, and the monumental decision by Canada’s Federal Court to allow a class-action lawsuit against vaccine mandates. Explore the University of Alberta's bold move away from divisive ideologies and learn about groundbreaking revelations on vaccine safety from Germany. Plus, we celebrate legal wins like the overturned suspension of a police officer in Alberta and the defense of Amish farmers’ food freedom. Through these stories, this episode underscores the collective power of truth, justice, and individual rights, offering an inspiring look at humanity’s unwavering determination to stand up for what’s right.

Wins of the Week – January 10, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.