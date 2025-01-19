Welcome to Wins of the Week Episode 56! This week, we dive into an inspiring lineup of victories for truth, justice, and human freedom. In West Virginia, Governor Patrick Morrisey made bold moves on his first days in office, restoring religious exemptions for mandatory “vaccine” policies and banning divisive DEI initiatives across public institutions. Meanwhile, Kansas launched a civil suit against Pfizer, signaling growing legal accountability for the pharmaceutical industry.

On the international stage, a climate cartel backed by the UN crumbled as financial giants distanced themselves, prioritizing pragmatism over overreaching mandates. In health and science, groundbreaking legal and academic challenges are unraveling misconceptions about fluoride and the “vaccines.” Amid these shifts, efforts toward environmental stewardship shine through unique competitions like the World Plogging Championship, combining fitness with litter cleanup.

Join us as we explore these triumphs and more, showcasing the resilience and determination shaping a brighter future!

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.