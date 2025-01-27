This week’s episode of Wins of the Week celebrates groundbreaking victories that redefine the fight for liberty, justice, and truth. From the bold strides taken by President Donald Trump in his first days back in office—executive orders defending free speech, restoring biological truth, and addressing injustices of the COVID-19 era—to monumental wins in courts and communities, the momentum for positive change is undeniable.

Join us as we explore the swift actions dismantling globalist agendas, empowering citizens to reclaim their rights, and restoring dignity in governance. From political shifts to legal triumphs and medical revolts, each win tells the story of resilience, courage, and the power of standing firm for what’s right.

Stay tuned as we highlight this week’s greatest triumphs and the individuals and movements driving humanity forward.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today, consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Add to your collection, and support the show!

Shop Now

Wins of the Week – January 25, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.