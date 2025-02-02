Welcome to Wins of the Week! This week, we celebrate major victories in politics, freedom, and truth. From sweeping executive actions by President Donald Trump that restore transparency and individual liberties, to landmark legal battles exposing corruption, the tides are turning. The release of long-classified files on historic assassinations, defunding of dangerous gain-of-function research, and a firm stance against Central Bank Digital Currencies mark just the beginning.

Meanwhile, courageous voices in medicine and citizen activism continue to shine, with calls for accountability in public health, legal wins against pharmaceutical misconduct, and new legislative measures protecting personal freedoms. Across the globe, institutions like the WHO and major corporations face growing resistance, signaling a shift toward sovereignty and informed decision-making.

Join us as we break down these incredible developments and celebrate the people making a difference. It’s an exciting time—let’s dive into this week’s wins!

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today, consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Add to your collection, and support the show!

Shop Here

Wins of the Week – January 31, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.