Welcome to the 60th episode of Wins of the Week, where we highlight the biggest victories in the fight for truth, freedom, and accountability. This week marks a historic moment in public health, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services - a move heralded as the dawn of an American Health Revolution. Legislative efforts are gaining momentum to ban COVID-19 mRNA injections, while states take bold steps to protect bodily autonomy. Meanwhile, a new federal task force is set to declassify long-held government secrets, and President Trump is leading a major push for government efficiency. Globally, there are moves towards banning COVID jabs, and Florida is tackling weather modification programs. These stories, along with major legal and citizen action victories, make this episode a must-watch. The tide is shifting - truth and justice are beginning to prevail.

Wins of the Week – February 14, 2025

