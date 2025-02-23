In the 61st episode of Wins of the Week, we delve into some of the most ground-breaking events shaking up political and medical landscapes. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now leading the Department of Health and Human Services, has pledged an unwavering investigation into the chronic disease epidemic, challenging numerous long-held beliefs. This week also saw a powerful move by President Donald Trump to block federal funding for schools enforcing COVID-19 "vaccine" mandates. Meanwhile, Louisiana takes a stand against mass vaccination campaigns, signaling a shift toward more individualized health choices. The landscape is changing—old narratives are being questioned, and powerful figures are rallying for transparency and accountability.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today, consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Add to your collection, and support the show!

Official Store

Wins of the Week – February 21, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.